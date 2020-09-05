Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has enough staff to prevent external threats - chief

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has a sufficient number of employees abroad to prevent external threats to Russia, its Director Sergei Naryshkin told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"It is enough to solve the tasks set for the Foreign Intelligence Service to identify and prevent the entire range of external threats to our state and its citizens," he said responding a question about the number of employees abroad.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service is part of the national security system and is called upon to protect individuals, society and the state from external threats.