Over 21 mln people take part in constitutional amendments vote - election commission

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. More than 21 million people took part in the vote on the amendments to Russia’s Constitution in the past two days, the turnout stood at 19.49%.

"As of the morning of June 27, 21,171,137 citizens have voted (including online), the turnout was 19.49%," Chairperson of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova said on Saturday.

Nationwide voting on constitutional amendments started in Russia on June 25. The official voting day under the presidential decree is July 1 but due to the coronavirus situation the voting period was extended for a week, from June 25 through July 1. Vote counting will begin in regions after 20:00 local time on July 1, when polling stations close. Along with the extended voting period (from June 25 to July 1), people can cast their votes outside polling stations at specially organized voting areas, including outdoors, or use contactless voting at home. Additionally, residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region can vote online.