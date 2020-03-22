Kremlin spokesman: Putin doesn't plan to work from home, at least so far

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin so far dose not plan to shift to work from home because of the coronavirus situation, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Sunday.

"No work from home for the president is planned. At least so far. His working schedule is routine," he said.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 150 countries and territories, including Russia, which by now has 367 cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 300,000, with more than 13,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic. In order to keep the citizens updated on the coronavirus situation in Russia.