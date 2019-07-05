Su-27 fighter jet intercepts US spy plane near southern Russian border

TASS, July 5. A Russian Su-27 fighter jet of the Air Force in the Southern Military District was scrambled to intercept a US Boeing P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft approaching Russia’s border, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"A Su-27 fighter jet of the Air Force on duty in the Southern Military District was scrambled to intercept a target," the ministry said.

The Russian fighter jet’s crew "approached an aerial target at a safe distance, identifying it as a US reconnaissance plane P-8A Poseidon, which immediately changed the flight direction away from Russia’s state border," the ministry stated.

Russia’s Su-27 observed international rules of using the airspace and after fulfilling the goal it returned to its airfield.

In mid-June, Russia’s Su-27 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept US strategic bombers, which approached Russia’s state border from the Black Sea and the Baltic Seas.