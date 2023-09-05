{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Sochi talks fail to revive grain deal and Biden may face impeachment inquiry

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 5th
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sergey Karpukhin/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
© Sergey Karpukhin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Putin-Erdogan talks fail to produce a revived Black Sea Grain Initiative; US mulls implications of Republican bid to launch impeachment inquiry into Biden corruption allegations; and the EU ends up overpaying for oil by shutting out Russian petroleum. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Media: Putin-Erdogan talks fail to reach agreement on reviving Black Sea Grain Initiative

Russia is ready to supply up to 1 mln tons of grain at a discount via Turkey to the poorest countries, with the assistance of Qatar, but this arrangement will not become an alternative to the now-defunct Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks in Sochi with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Read also
IN BRIEF: Failure of counteroffensive, grain for poor nations: Putin, Erdogan’s statements

Currently, Moscow is preparing to deliver food products to the six neediest countries free of charge but, in general, it could return to the grain deal as soon as all provisions of the original Istanbul agreements of July 2022 are fulfilled, including those for unblocking Russian agricultural exports. Additionally, Russia is hoping for the swiftest conclusion of talks on creating a gas hub in Turkey. Work on construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is also proceeding as scheduled and the first power unit is slated to be launched next year.

The role of a mediator is very beneficial for Turkey, Dmitry Belik, member of the Russian State Duma (lower house) Foreign Affairs Committee, said. "In any case, Erdogan will conduct a policy that corresponds to Turkey’s national interests. He is building his strategy in such a way so that Ankara would derive benefits not necessarily from the results of talks but from the process itself. The position of mediator enables one to remain equidistant from both parties to the conflict but at the same time to get closer to the winning side if necessary. Ankara is calculating the risks in order to avoid any scenario that would be uncomfortable for it and, in this case, the mediator’s role is the perfect option," he told Izvestia.

Reviving the grain deal at this point is problematic, Turkish political scientist Hakan Aksay said. In a conversation with Vedomosti, he noted that, so far, the West is not showing any readiness to meet Russia’s conditions, which entail reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT and restoring the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline. And Ankara, even if it wanted to, cannot speak on behalf of the West or put serious pressure on it to implement the Russia-related provisions.

That said, the major positive takeaway from the Putin-Erdogan tete-a-tete is the decision to ship 1 mln tons of Russian grain to Turkey for processing and further delivery to African countries in need, said Arif Asalyoglu, general director of the International Institute for the Development of Scientific Cooperation, who noted that this project is beneficial for both countries. In a conversation with Vedomosti, the Turkish expert explained that this project provides an image-enhancing opportunity for Moscow that allows it to bolster its position in Africa, while it also offers Turkey’s agribusiness sector an opportunity to put its additional capacities to work. He added that this initiative offers the added benefit of casting Erdogan in a good light on the eve of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

 

Izvestia: US mulls implications of launching impeachment inquiry into Biden allegations

The US Republican Party, which now enjoys a slim majority in the House of Representatives (lower house), are planning to hold a vote on launching an investigation under the impeachment provisions of the Constitution into allegations of wrongdoing by US President Joe Biden. While it is unlikely that the president would resign or be removed from office, the situation may seriously affect the race for the Oval Office, which will heat up in earnest in 2024. The consensus among the expert community is that initiating an impeachment inquiry would not only serve to lower Biden’s popularity rating in the polls but would also diminish his chances for re-election. In this case, victory may go to Biden’s chief rival, former President Donald Trump, who to date has been indicted in four separate criminal investigations.

Despite the complexity of the procedure, the threat of impeachment by the House is quite real, experts polled by Izvestia said. This is particularly true given that, recently, details of corruption schemes allegedly involving Biden and his son Hunter have begun to appear more and more frequently in the news, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University) and a Valdai Club expert, said.

"First of all, it turns out that Joe Biden participated, indirectly or even directly, in these business schemes, including those pertaining to Ukraine and China. Secondly, [it appears] that Biden lied during his 2020 election campaign [by making claims] that he purportedly did not know anything about his son’s business affairs. Thirdly, [it appears] that the Biden administration is obstructing justice, i.e. the investigation against Hunter [Biden], while, at the same time, accelerating criminal charges against Donald Trump," he noted.

However, according to the expert, the impeachment bid will ultimately fail and Biden will not be forced to step down because there will not be the necessary two-thirds vote in the upper house Senate for impeachment to proceed to an actual trial and removal from office. However, the situation itself may become a certain card up the Republican Party’s sleeve, said Russian International Affairs Council Program Manager Konstantin Sukhoverkhov. According to him, even if an impeachment inquiry is launched, it would hardly have any substantial impact on the Democrats’ core electorate because the underlying issues are not particularly important for them. However, the incumbent president’s poll numbers may still sink further under the weight of the bad publicity. If the impeachment procedure is seen through until the end, the Democratic Party itself would have to distance itself from Biden.

That said, Suslov thinks that initiating the impeachment procedure may not only damage Biden’s popularity rating but also decrease his chances for re-election. "The thing is that the procedure lets Congress request much more documents and conduct investigations into the offenses that Biden is accused of. The administration will have fewer opportunities to deny Congress the relevant materials. As a result of this procedure, even more scandals will emerge and become public, which would inevitably impact support for Biden," the expert explained.

 

Vedomosti: EU overpays for oil by cutting share of imported Russian oil products ten-fold

The total share of Russian oil and petroleum products in the overall volume of imports going to EU countries by the end of 2Q 2023 fell to 2.3%, according to a Eurostat report, which does not cite raw numbers. According to the UN Comtrade, the volume of oil and petroleum products supplies from Russia to the EU amounted to 4.9 mln tons, or $2.1 bln in monetary terms, over 2Q of this year.

According to Kirill Rodionov, an expert at the Institute for the Development of Technologies in the Fuel and Energy Complex, after the first 6 months of 2023, the EU had reduced the import of crude oil by 1% year on year to 232 mln tons. Over this period, oil deliveries from Russia to the EU plummeted by 81% to 11 mln tons, according to his estimates, while Russia’s share in the import structure shrunk dramatically from 25% to 5%. That said, earnings from Russian oil exports to Europe in January-June 2023 dropped sharply by almost ten-fold versus the same period in 2022, to 3.9 bln euros, he specified.

The EU’s rejection of Russian oil has led to a reconfiguration of the global oil market while logistics expenses have grown, triggering growing oil prices in the global market, said Igor Yushkov, senior analyst at the National Energy Security Fund. Additionally, many European oil refineries reduced oil processing because it became cheaper for some EU countries to import ready-to-use petroleum products than produce them on site, as is happening in Germany.

Sergey Grishunin, managing director of rating service NRA, also pointed out the indirect negative effects for European oil refineries. According to his estimates, demand for petroleum products in Europe currently is approximately 2% higher than in 2022, so the EU has to buy fuel in third countries, including that produced from Russian oil. That said, according to his calculations, the import of petroleum products costs EU countries 5-10% more than processing Russian oil at their own refineries. Additionally, the margin of processers of $2-5 per barrel also gets lost, the expert noted.

Had it not been for sanctions against Moscow, Russian oil would have cost the EU $35/ton less than current purchases, while for petroleum products, the amount being overpaid is $120 per ton, Grishunin said.

 

Izvestia: US finds new ways to instigate standoff among ASEAN members over Ukraine stance

During the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, which kicks off in Jakarta on September 5, the US will try to put pressure on countries in the region as regards the Ukraine conflict. However, the regional bloc is unlikely to take sides, experts polled by Izvestia said. Moreover, those conflicts that are geographically closer to the region, such as instability in Myanmar and disputes over the South China Sea, are more likely to take center stage.

Joanne Lin, lead researcher of the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute’s ASEAN Studies Center, told Izvestia that the situation in Myanmar will continue to remain grim given that ASEAN has little leverage over it. In her opinion, ASEAN leaders will continue to monitor this issue, urging each other to do more, but they realize that their actions are limited given that other major players, such as China, Russia and India, continue to support the military regime in Myanmar to a certain extent.

"The top goal for the US today is to discredit China and Russia’s policy as much as possible. Its main weapon is total propaganda and information warfare in order to create an atmosphere of distrust and sow wariness with regard to Beijing and Moscow. And toward this end, [the US] is using any available international forum. I think, it will become commonplace for the entire Western bloc to attend all possible international events," said Dmitry Mosyakov, head of the Center for the Study of Southeast Asia, Australia and Oceania at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for Eastern Studies.

However, Lin thinks that the wording on the situation in Ukraine in the summit chairman’s statement will be very similar to, if not the same as, that used at the July meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers. According to her, it is hardly likely that Russia would be mentioned in any statements by ASEAN itself, although its dialogue partners, such as the US, Japan, and possibly South Korea or Australia, might come up with stronger language. The expert thinks that ASEAN’s stance on Ukraine would be restricted to mentioning respect for its sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity. Its statement would demand observing international law, the UN Charter, stopping hostilities and ensuring unhindered access to humanitarian aid, the expert predicted.

 

Vedomosti: Ukrainian defense minister sacked as part of Kiev’s purported war on corruption

On September 4, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov submitted a letter of resignation to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament). He has headed the ministry since November 2021. His potential replacement, Rustem Umerov, head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, has also submitted his letter of resignation to parliament. Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Reznikov had to step down because the military agency needs "new approaches and different formats of interacting both with the military and society."

Reznikov’s resignation was triggered by Western pressure on the Ukrainian leadership, said political scientist Alexander Nemtsev. "In the near future, a meeting is possible between Zelensky and US President Joe Biden. So, it is important for the Ukrainian president to point to a culprit for the Ukrainian army’s failure on the battlefield in order to continue receiving aid from Washington," the expert thinks. That said, the political scientist thinks that Reznikov will remain on Zelensky’s team, soon taking a new office without having to face any charges of corruption.

Swapping Reznikov for Umerov has no overarching significance from the point of view of the further development of Ukraine’s military strategy, said Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky, a senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO RAS) and a Valdai Club expert. The expert noted that appointing a civilian to lead a defense agency is common practice in many countries. Had the goal been to change the course of military actions, then Zelensky would have replaced Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, the expert asserted.

Ofitserov-Belsky suggested that one of the reasons for the reshuffle may have been the differences of opinion between Reznikov and Zelensky on the necessity of launching a counteroffensive. On the other hand, the sacking of Reznikov may adversely impact the level of interaction with Western countries on arms deliveries because, with his departure, his personal contacts among European and US officials will also be lost, the expert concluded.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Putin, Erdogan to talk grain deal revival options and pope pushes peace plan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 4th
Read more
Press review: Sochi talks fail to revive grain deal and Biden may face impeachment inquiry
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 5th
Read more
Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk injures four civilians — mayor
It is noted that the Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk from 155 mm artillery
Read more
Russia may gain access to $170 bln piece of ASEAN energy market, trade group chairman says
Statistics on imports/exports and investments in regional projects show that the turnover of the ASEAN energy market is estimated at $300-400 bln per year, Ivan Polyakov noted
Read more
New car sales soaring in Russia — statistics
"In August 2023, 109,731 new cars were sold in Russia, which is 2.6 times higher than in the same month of the last year," the Autostat reported
Read more
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
Read more
Gas hub talks in Turkey may be held soon — source
Gazprom handed over a draft roadmap on the gas hub project to Turkey’s Botas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 4 in Sochi after talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
UNGA to meet for 78th time in New York
The central event, the General Assembly High-level Week 2023 to take place on September 19-25, will gather global leaders and foreign ministers who will present their vision of the international situation and outline directions for the fight against global challenges
Read more
Russian Grad MLRS crews destroy Ukrainian ammo depot near Krasny Liman
It is reported that drones were used for aiming control and air surveillance
Read more
Poland begins to extradite to Ukraine men who left it after February 24, 2022
It is reported that after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border, about 80 thousand Ukrainians might have not been listed
Read more
Moscow airports resume operations under schedule after reported delays
According to earlier reports, up to 50 flights were delayed and six more cancelled at Moscow airports in the early hours of September 5
Read more
Replacement of Ukraine’s Defense Minister to have no effect on battlefield — expert
According to Andrey Bystritsky, this chess move by Ukraine to transpose political figures is merely an attempt to influence the public abroad by changing its image
Read more
Moldova’s $800 mln debt to Gazprom not confirmed by audit — President Sandu
According to her, Moldova’s authorities turned down Gazprom’s proposal to sign commitments to repay the debt "because this is enormous money" and the country cannot accept this
Read more
US revealed true face by nuclear bombing of Japan in 1945 - Medvedev
The US just wanted to demonstrate its imperial ambitions and brutal force, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Read more
German exports to Russia up 2.2% in July month-on-month
German exports to EU countries totaled 71.9 bln euro, while imports equaled 61.7 bln euro
Read more
Putin gives Erdogan movie about Turkish leader's life story shot by TASS deputy chief
In June, Mikhail Gusman unveiled his 25-minute documentary about Erdogan comprised of fragments from his four interviews with Erdogan
Read more
World Aquatics clears Russian athletes for int’l tournaments under neutral status
Individual Neutral Athletes will only be permitted to compete in events where a time or result is established by the performances of a single athlete
Read more
Ten shelling attacks on government forces reported in Syria in past day — defense ministry
According to Vadim Kulit, 14 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition’s drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Read more
Russian embassy in Denmark to suspend consular services for citizens due to staff cutbacks
The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the move as yet another hostile decision on the part of Copenhagen
Read more
Russia to become world's largest trade partner of Turkey — expert
It is noted that personal relations between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin are one of the factors of dynamic development of trade and economic relations between the two countries
Read more
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Read more
Russia, Iran are working on new major treaty — MFA
According to Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Russia-Iran relations have been steady on the ascent over the past few years
Read more
Ukrainian counter-offensive fails, says Putin
The statement was made during a news conference following talks with Vladimir Putin's Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
Around 70% of hardware sent to Kiev by West wiped out — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, such a result can be "exactly seen on the battlefield"
Read more
Erdogan, Putin may meet again after Turkish leader’s contacts at UN — newspaper
A local diplomatic source told TASS that Turkey will soon inform the UN about the results of the Sochi talks between the two presidents on the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative
Read more
About 280,000 individuals enlisted by contract from January 1 - Medvedev
Some of them were in the reserve and the other ones are volunteers
Read more
Ukrainian command post, boat eliminated near Kherson
In the Kakhovka area, a Ukrainian temporary deployment site was hit with 15 troops wiped out, nine wounded and three vehicles permanently damaged
Read more
Russian grain processing not a burden for Turkey — source
It is stressed that Turkey is not exposed to Western sanctions introduced against Russia
Read more
Ukrainian shelling hinders extinguishing fires in Novaya Kakhovka — mayor
Vladimir Leontyev pointed out that the current situation in the city is "a continuation of what began after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant collapse"
Read more
Economic Community of Central African States suspends Gabon’s membership
Earlier, the ECCAS condemned the state coup in Gabon and called for restoring constitutional order in the country
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
Every day conflict goes on costs Ukraine $100 mln — former defense minister
According to Alexey Reznikov, it is unfair to rebuke the country’s military-political leadership that "everything is being done by volunteers"
Read more
DPR head reports improvement in Russian positions near Maryinka, Avdeyevka
Denis Pushilin reported that in the Avdeyevka area, Russian forces managed to take over at least one Ukrainian stronghold
Read more
BRICS expansion sign of success, world becoming multipolar, ex-French envoy to Russia says
Sylvie Bermann emphasized that, "this is what the new world is, where the developing countries do not want to adjust to someone else’s perceptions," but rather to exist on an equal footing with others
Read more
Russian jets destroy four US-made speedboats carrying Ukrainian landing force in Black Sea
The Russian defense agency said earlier that the Black Sea Fleet had established permanent control of the situation in the Black Sea using all types of reconnaissance
Read more
Ukrainian forces experience mass desertion, refusals to engage in assaults — official
According to DPR Head’s Advisor, Ukrainian forces’ increasingly frequent "meat grinder" assaults are connected to the upcoming NATO summit and Kiev’s desire to present tangible results before it begins
Read more
No signals from Ukraine about possibility of talks — presidential aide
Yuri Ushakov answered in the negative when asked whether Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had conveyed anything to the Russian side after his visit to Kiev
Read more
Dollar rises to 97.065 rubles, euro up to 105 rubles on Moscow Exchange
In turn, the yuan rate grew by 0.24%, trading at 13.332 rubles
Read more
Russian-Chinese ties hit highest point since Soviet times, senior Russian diplomat says
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko also noted the rapid development of cooperation with India
Read more
Kim Jong Un plans to visit Russia in September — newspaper
According to The New York Times, the North Korean leader may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East in mid-September
Read more
Advanced Sarmat ICBM systems go on combat alert in Russia — Roscosmos head
The RS-28 Sarmat missile to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM operational in the Russian Strategic Missile Force since 1988
Read more
Russia 'rolling with punches,' moving ahead despite Western squeeze play — Russian senator
Valentina Matviyenko noted that, according to the World Bank, Russia has become the world’s fifth-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity and Europe’s largest economy, according to year-end 2022 estimates
Read more
Kiev to hold four-day defense drills
The administration also reported a ban on filming and posting photos and videos of the drill
Read more
Zelensky visits armed forces brigades in Kiev-controlled part of DPR
Ukrainian President said that received reports on problems of supply and motivation of personnel
Read more
Press review: Putin, Erdogan to talk grain deal revival options and pope pushes peace plan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 4th
Read more
Air defense destroys another attack drone en route to Moscow over Tver Region — mayor
According to unconfirmed information, there was no damage on the ground and no one was hurt, Sergey Sobyanin said
Read more
Poland fans tensions over Suwalki Gap to gin up pretext for occupying Lithuania — expert
Andrey Bogodel also believes that "the very same Baltic states and Poland are today in the vanguard of Russophobia"
Read more
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Read more
Russia to participate in building equality-based relations in Asia-Pacific region — Putin
The head of state also noted the importance of creating new logistics chains and ensuring food security in the Asia-Pacific region
Read more
Russia's successor to McDonald's ready to open restaurants in Chinese Heihe
According to Alexander Govor, the fast-food chain has been approached not only by Abkhazia, but also by a number of other countries
Read more
Russian-Turkish talks prove Russia determined to defend its interests — senior MP
Leonid Slutsky stressed that Moscow’s positions are only growing stronger, especially when "Ukraine’s counteroffensive is not merely losing momentum, but as Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] said, it is failing"
Read more
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
Read more
University of Amsterdam prepares to ship Scythian gold artifacts to Ukraine
The Supreme Court of the Netherlands on June 9 released a ruling upholding the verdict of the Amsterdam Appellate Court demanding that the Scythian gold collection be transferred to Ukraine
Read more
Moscow 'dissatisfied' with Armenian prime minister's statements about Russia — diplomat
The source added that Russia views its relations with Armenia in the security and economic spheres "not as one country’s dependence on another, but as an equal, mutually beneficial and time-tested partnership"
Read more
Lavrov to take part in Eastern Economic Forum — senior diplomat
Andrey Rudenko noted that the Russian Foreign Minister will head to Vladivostok after trips to Jakarta for the East Asia Summit, Bangladesh and New Delhi for G20 summit on September 9-10
Read more
Ukraine’s seven uncrewed surface vessels destroyed in recent days — Shoigu
"We cannot remain idle spectators and watch such things calmly. Of course, we will hit these targets. We will make a response," the Russian defense minister promised
Read more
Ukrainian defense chief becomes scapegoat for failed counteroffensive — Kherson official
According to Vladimir Saldo, the civilian defense minister within the Kiev regime has no impact whatsoever on the course of military action
Read more
BRICS’ share in global GDP to rise to 30% from January 2024 — State Bank of India
The biggest impact of six new member states joining BRICS will be on the share of global oil production that will increase to 40% from the current 18%, which is expected to be the potential game changer for payment system and price discovery, the note said
Read more
EU expected to put squeeze on Africa at G20 given Russian, Chinese leaders' absence
The sources say that the EU seeks to guarantee the African Union full G20 membership, not just permanent guest invitee status
Read more
No new peace initiatives discussed with Russia after Kiev discarded previous ones — Putin
The Russian leader said Moscow was aware that through the mediation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "an agreement had been reached, draft documents had been agreed between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations," but then "Ukraine dumped them"
Read more
Ukrainian army loses 140 troops, 6 tanks in Zaporozhye area in 24 hours — Russian official
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the situation near the Rabotino population center remains tense
Read more
Nigeria recalls its ambassadors from all over the world
Nigeria's United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from this total recall in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly
Read more
US seeks authority to use over $1 bln in seized Russian assets to support Ukraine — CBS
"We are seeking the authority from Congress to allow us to use the proceeds for the benefit of the Ukrainian people," US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told the TV channel
Read more
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
Read more
Turkey to inform United Nations on talks between Erdogan, Putin in Sochi — source
"We should be expecting Turkey's contacts with the United Nations in the coming days regarding the package of proposals drafted in collaboration with the international organization on the resumption of the grain corridor," the source said
Read more
Up to 50 flights delayed at Moscow airports after reported drone attacks
As of approximately 6:00 a.m. Moscow time six flights were delayed and two cancelled at the Domodedovo Airport, 17 flights were delayed and another one cancelled at the Vnukovo Airport, 23 flights were also delayed at the Sheremetyevo Airport, while the Zhukovsky Airport cancelled three flights
Read more
Russia says its forces destroyed 4 US-made speed boats carrying Ukrainian landing troops
Russian forces made efforts to improve their tactical posture near Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region and repelled a Ukrainian counterattack over the past day
Read more
No casualties as drone downed in Tver Region northwest of Moscow
Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya instructed regional agencies to provide all necessary assistance to them
Read more
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Read more
Battlegroup Dnepr hits UAV control center, storage site for Ukrainian forces’ weapons
The head of the battlegroup’s press center Roman Kodryan also said that an American-made M777 howitzer was destroyed near the settlement of Ingulets
Read more
Kalashnikov says it will soon more than double output of Vikhr missiles, Kitolov rounds
"In the near future, two large workshops will be put into operation," which will allow to boost the production of high-precision ammunition, the concern added
Read more
Kiev losing its conflict with Russia, says US congresswoman
Marjorie Taylor-Green added that she is the only member of the US Congress who is open about this
Read more
Russia hits Ukrainian shipbuilding plant where unmanned motor boats were assembled
Russian aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet marine aviation destroyed at night four Willard Sea Force fast-moving craft with assault teams on board, the Defense Ministry informed
Read more
Turkish President Erdogan to discuss at government meeting results of talks with Putin
"A government session is scheduled for September 5 and it will be traditionally chaired by President Erdogan," the source said
Read more
Putin expects center of economic, political activity to gradually shift to Asia
The Russian President said it is "a completely objective and inevitable process"
Read more
Up to Syrians to decide their country’s future, says Putin
The Russian President said that he discussed the Syrian settlement with his Turkish counterpart
Read more
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Read more
Kiev not to soften position on grain deal despite Erdogan’s call — Kuleba
Ukrainian Foreign Minister also said that Ukraine expects to receive details of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin from the Turkish side
Read more
Ukraine reported port infrastructure damage in Odessa Region
Ukrainian mass media reported explosions in Odessa and Reni ports earlier
Read more
Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 37 times over past day — mission
According to the report, two civilians were killed and 11 more, including three children, were wounded, while 18 residential buildings and nine local infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the delivered strikes
Read more
Press review: Day against Nuclear Tests highlights need for pact and Kiev’s EU chances dim
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 29th
Read more
Russian FSB, Interior Ministry detain man running bomb factory for Ukrainian saboteurs
It is reported that "the detainee handed over several explosive devices to the direct executors [of sabotage], who then used them in committing terrorist acts against police officers and [representatives of] the regional administration"
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy drone over Crimea — top brass
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone was downed over the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula in the early hours of September 4
Read more
Russian airborne troops wipe out advancing Ukrainian troops west of Artyomovsk
Remaining Ukrainian troops have been eliminated with light weapons
Read more
Nigerien rebels send reinforcements to French military base in Niamey
According to the TV channel, reinforcements are being dispatched to the base in Niamey, where the French military is deployed, with orders to monitor them
Read more
Russian tennis player Rublev through to quarterfinals of 2023 US Open
Russian tennis player cleared the 4th round of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament in the United States winning 6-3; 3-6; 6-3; 6-4 on Monday over unseeded Jack Draper from England
Read more
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Read more
Agreement among Russia, Turkey and Qatar not replacing grain deal — Putin
"This is not a substitution but this will be definitely a huge contribution on our side to solving food problems of African countries," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Washington’s opinion, not Defense Minister defines Ukraine’s position — Shoigu
"Everything depends on what Washington says. Whatever they say, will be," Russian Defense Minister said
Read more
Russian units foil Ukrainian attempts to advance near Verbovoye, Urozhaynoye — acting head
Denis Pushilin pointed out that all Russian positions on this part of the front were held
Read more
Colombian mercenary fighting against Russian forces killed in Ukraine — newspaper
According to preliminary data, he was killed by rocket that hit the positions he was on
Read more
No legal grounds for giving Taiwan representation office at UN, Chinese diplomat says
Mao Ning pointed out that UNGA Resolution 2758 (also known as the Resolution on Admitting Peking) does not mention Taiwan and does not give the Chinese authorities the right to represent the island’s 23 million inhabitants at the UN
Read more
Attempt by Ukrainian reconnaissance group to infiltrate Bryansk Region thwarted
According to Alexander Bogomaz, weapons and munitions, including foreign-made, were found at the clash site after the saboteurs retreated
Read more
Air Defense Forces down Ukrainian attack drones over Kaluga, Moscow regions, says mayor
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin added that there were no reports about injured people or damages to infrastructure
Read more
Putin praises pace of development of Russia-Turkey relations
The Russian leader also noted that he plans to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Syria, as well as a grain deal, with his Turkish counterpart
Read more
Georgia’s parliament begins gathering signatures to impeach president
The signatures of at least one third of lawmakers, or 50 out of 150, are needed to apply to the Constitutional Court
Read more
Ukraine unable to move the needle in Zaporozhye area over last three months — politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that Ukrainian troops only managed to approach the first line of Russian defense but could not cross it
Read more
Belarusian national arrested in Moscow for attempted smuggling of firearms, explosives
According to the source, the Belarusian national worked as a driver in the Moscow Region
Read more
FACTBOX: The Pyotr Veliky nuclear-powered battle cruiser
As of 2023, The Pyotr Veliky serves as the flagship of the Russian Navy
Read more
Turkey to inform United Nations on talks between Erdogan, Putin in Sochi — source
"Russia is right saying that it sees no sense of returning to the deal until its terms are met," the source noted
Read more
IN BRIEF: Failure of counteroffensive, grain for poor nations: Putin, Erdogan’s statements
The leaders' talks lasted more than three hours
Read more