{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Erdogan keeps power with runoff win and Biden, GOP cut deal, skirt default

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 29th
© Chris McGrath/Getty Images

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Erdogan wins re-election in Turkey’s second-round runoff election; Biden and McCarthy skirt default, agree on a deal to raise the US debt ceiling; and Russia learning from combat experience to adjust tactics in Ukraine. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Media: Erdogan re-elected in Turkey, places first in second round to stay in power

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan edged out opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu by a margin of 4% to win the second-round runoff election. Even as the opposition had a historic opportunity to take power, Erdogan, who has ruled as prime minister or president for 20 years already, managed to pull out a win after a fierce fight. The expert community thinks that Erdogan received a significant boost from enormous media resources as well as his rival’s lack of charisma. The election results also mean that Ankara’s foreign policy will not undergo any serious changes, including on the Russian track.

Turkey specialist Yury Mavashev told Kommersant that no sudden changes should have been expected in any event as regards Ankara’s relations with Russia. However, the incumbent’s victory automatically guarantees that the previous level of bilateral ties will be retained, at least at first. "Erdogan wouldn’t have been able to begin with a clean slate anyway given that, just in time for the election, the Kremlin literally gifted him with the grain deal and a resolution of the Karabakh issue. Now it’s time [for him] to pay the bill for that. Additionally, Turkey and Russia have agreements on energy that extend for years into the future. However, on the Ukrainian track there may be many unpleasant surprises for the Russian side. Military and technical cooperation between Ankara and Kiev has been established and, of course, nobody is going to pull the plug on it. And another surprise, which is actually no surprise at all, will be Ankara ultimately giving its consent to the expansion of NATO to include Sweden. While Kilicdaroglu promised to support the [North Atlantic Alliance’s] expansion, it will be Erdogan who actually extends such support," the expert concluded.

Erdogan’s re-election was in large part brought about by the incumbent’s aggressive rhetoric toward his opponents, Eastern studies scholar Ruslan Suleymanov told Vedomosti. "The propaganda effect played its role. One must understand that about 90% of all media outlets in Turkey belong to Erdogan’s inner circle. Through them, the president promoted his agenda to voters and actively exploited the threat of terrorism in the country in the event of an opposition win," the expert noted.

That said, such fiery rhetoric was not typical of Erdogan in the past, says Ikbal Durre, associate professor at Moscow State Linguistic University. "He came to power vowing to resolve the Kurdish issue, which had an effect. Now, on the wave of anti-Kurdish attitudes he used the opposition’s cooperation with the Kurds against it," the expert noted.

According to Suleymanov, Erdogan could potentially revive the process of amending the current constitution to give himself even greater powers. At the same time, social and economic problems continue to deepen in Turkey, the expert noted. "During his campaign, Erdogan did not talk much about the economy; this is an issue where he has not presented a well-thought-out program. And now he has nothing to offer. I think, in the future, the economic crisis will lead to political instability. Even with all of its extensive powers, the position of the leadership will prove to be rather shaky," the expert concluded.

 

Vedomosti: Biden, McCarthy agree to raise debt ceiling for next two years to avoid default

Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, after a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden announced on the evening of May 27 local time that he had reached an agreement in principle with the White House on preventing a US default. It was expected that the text of the debt ceiling agreement would be ready by May 28, and the House of Representatives would most likely vote on it on May 31. According to McCarthy, the agreement provides for "historic reductions in spending" and "reforms that will lift people out of poverty."

McCarthy and the Republican opposition achieved their desired scenario for the further course of talks on raising the debt ceiling, said Russian International Affairs Council expert Alexey Naumov. Initially, Biden wanted to raise it without any preconditions and only then discuss the spending reductions while the Republicans rejected this path, the expert reiterates. According to him, the Republicans wanted to prolong the debt ceiling standoff as long as possible in order to show that Biden is impossible to negotiate with and cannot ensure competent governance while, at the same time, avoiding any blame themselves for triggering a default given the harm such an outcome would cause ordinary American working families. Therefore, the expert thinks that while Biden may have lost the standoff, the Republicans failed to obtain everything they wanted, although Naumov does not foresee any serious repercussions for McCarthy as a result.

Vladimir Vasilyev, senior research fellow at the Institute for US and Canadian Studies, notes that after this agreement has been reached, the critical situation in the US will move from the financial and economic realm to the political and legal sphere. The country has overcome the crisis of a looming default, but the political fallout from the deal may be quite serious. According to the expert, Biden and the Democrats outmaneuvered McCarthy and the Republicans because the ceiling is raised for two years at a time, or, in this case, until after the next presidential election would have already taken place, which was the Democrats’ main idea. The amount of the intended increase in the debt ceiling has not yet been disclosed, but there is information that it may be up to $4 trln, meaning that other budget cuts would mainly be cosmetic.

The expert thinks that the increase in the debt ceiling will be easily approved by the Senate, while in the House of Representatives a bipartisan majority will vote for the document. Some Republicans may not support McCarthy, but Democrats will make up for their votes. In Vasilyev’s opinion, McCarthy’s speakership in the lower house is now under threat because he could not achieve the acceptance of the terms he has previously been pushing. Biden may also suffer some damage because he strengthened his position from the point of view of Democrats overall, but not with the party’s powerful left wing due to the agreed restrictions on social welfare for the most disadvantaged social classes combined with a simultaneous increase of the military budget, the expert concludes.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia learns from combat experience, ramps up strikes on Ukraine

Russia continues nighttime air and rocket strikes on Ukraine. Overnight on Sunday, the most massive strike on Kiev since the onset of the special military operation was delivered by several waves of strike drones. According to Ukraine’s air force, 54 kamikaze drones were launched at the capital. There were no official reports as to which military targets were hit. These attacks can be viewed as Russia’s strikes on the adversary’s decision-making centers given the Kiev regime’s announced readiness to launch a counteroffensive.

Media outlets are discussing a report by military experts at the UK’s Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). The study, titled "Russian Tactics in the Second Year of Its Invasion of Ukraine," is devoted to the adaptation of Russian troops and arms to combat. It is reported that the Russian army has learned some lessons and made significant improvements in a number of areas. The analysts note that this is seen in the way combat is organized without wide advances detached from the rear and in the use of artillery where shells are being used more rationally and precisely, as well as in the more efficient use of electronic warfare systems, aviation, tank defenses, engineering construction, communications and other areas.

The authors of the RUSI report conclude that in the long-term perspective, the biggest threat for Ukraine is the situation where some third country provides Russia with the opportunity to create additional industrial capacities to produce munitions. "In other words, military aid to Russia on the part of, say, China, scares the British more than anything," concludes political scientist and former Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) member Oleg Tsarev.

 

Kommersant: LNG supplies may reroute to Asia after prices plummet in Europe

The sharp drop in gas prices in Europe seen last week triggered a substantial Asian "premium" on the LNG market for the first time since late January. If this trend persists, a portion of spot deliveries may be redirected to Asia, which could serve to gradually stabilize European prices. However, demand for gas in Asia remains undefined: China is not increasing purchases of spot LNG this year while other developing Asian countries, such as India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, will boost their imports only if prices drop further.

Michal Meidan of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) thinks that Chinese traders may increase spot purchases to fill up storage facilities before winter, given China’s plans to double the volume of underground gas storage by 2025. However, the prices should be sufficiently low while Chinese companies have the opportunity to cover practically all of their needs with long-term contracts as well as supplies not delivered in 2022. The expert thinks that a sudden deficit may emerge in the summer or before the winter season, which would trigger short-term spot LNG purchases.

However, so far, demand for gas both in Europe and Asia remains weak and it is not quite clear how low the prices should drop in order to stimulate consumption after the 2022 price shock. That said, exports remain highly profitable for US LNG plants, thanks to plummeting domestic gas prices.

 

Izvestia: Russia planning to draw up rules for crypto-exchanges

Russia plans to develop rules for setting up and operating a crypto-exchange instead of creating a national crypto-exchange, Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets, told Izvestia.

The lawmaker explained that crypto-exchanges will be used for cross-border transactions. According to him, it is possible that the Central Bank of Russia will have regulatory oversight of their operations, while the rules will be established in a bill on experimental legal regimes.

Ivan Chebeskov, head of the financial policy department at the Finance Ministry, told Izvestia that the ministry is proposing to regulate digital currencies comprehensively by finding a compromise with the Central Bank through creating a legal framework for crypto mining and making it possible to conduct international transactions and exchanges with cryptocurrency within the framework of an experimental legal regime.

Alexey Guznov, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Russia, told the newspaper that, in the future, crypto-exchanges will facilitate interactions between exporters and importers and cross-border payments in digital currencies. For example, Russian companies may use them to pay for parallel imports.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: EAEU heads talk bloc roadblocks and Minsk to go under Moscow’s nuke umbrella
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 26th
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more