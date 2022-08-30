{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Why EU officials met in Prague and cracks appear in Berlin’s Ukraine policy

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 30th
© AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Vedomosti: IAEA may leave permanent observers at Zaporozhye plant

A mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is on its way to the Russian-controlled Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), according to agency director Rafael Grossi. A delegation of 13 people is expected to stay there until September 3, but a group of agency specialists may remain at the nuclear facility to monitor the situation in the future, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said. According to Vedomosti, Moscow is interested in this visit, looking forward to the mission's assistance in ensuring the station’s security.

Read also
IAEA mission to arrive in Zaporozhye NPP within days — diplomat

The shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power facility in Energodar by the Ukrainian Armed Forces has intensified this month, the newspaper writes. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side accused the Russians of self-inflicted attacks. Artillery strikes occasionally caused damage to various structures and power lines, and the nuclear power plant was even disconnected from the Ukrainian energy system on August 25.

The IAEA mission has no political authority and can only examine how and to what extent the NPP follows health and safety standards, expert in international law Sergey Glandin told Vedomosti. Based on the review's findings, the UN Security Council may pass a resolution requiring countries to embark on or refrain from taking specific steps.

The IAEA mission is in charge of determining the extent of the damage caused by the shelling, as well as the safety of units and infrastructure. The most that the delegation can do with regards to the shelling is to list specific hits in the report, Atominfo editor Alexander Uvarov.

 

Kommersant: EU debates how to help Ukraine and impose restrictions on ordinary Russians

Top officials from all over the EU convened in Prague on Monday. At a dinner, European defense chiefs began debating the subject of setting up an EU training mission for the Ukrainian military. The ministers are expected to reach an agreement by Tuesday evening. On the same day, EU foreign ministries will kick off a two-day discussion on visa restrictions for Russians. According to various statements and information in the media, there is no fear of a complete ban on Russian individuals entering the EU, but the countries will probably agree on tightening the system for issuing Schengen visas to Russians, Kommersant writes.

Read also
Czech parliament committee heads support EU visa ban for Russians — radio

Following the start of the Russian military operation, various EU countries established training camps for the Ukrainian military, mostly to teach them how to use modern Western weapons. However, Brussels appears to have chosen to move to centralizing military assistance to Kiev, with a mission under consideration serving as its key component.

The next day, the top EU diplomats will attempt to wrap up the arguments on a Schengen visa ban against Russians. According to sources cited by The Financial Times, a compromise might be the termination of the EU visa facilitation arrangement with Russia, which has been in effect since 2007. Russians may lose the ability to acquire multiple multi-visas, while the cost and time required to obtain visas would rise.

Whether such a step will suit the supporters of this tough collective restriction - the Czech Republic, the Baltic countries and Poland - is an open question, Kommersant writes.

 

Izvestia: German politicians starting to oppose heavy weapons supplies to Kiev

Members of Germany's Social Democratic Party's left wing have called for an end to the supply of heavy weaponry to Ukraine and have advocated for peace negotiations with Russia. This viewpoint differs from Berlin's official rhetoric. Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared on August 29 that the government was ready to tackle the objective of bolstering Ukrainian artillery and air defense systems. Meanwhile, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that the supply of weapons to Kiev is in peril because of a severe shortage of stocks among German forces. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, the government's contradictory statements indicate that, while Berlin will not officially refuse supplies, the number of deliveries will be more symbolic.

Artem Sokolov, a researcher at MGIMO's Institute for International Studies, believes that statements by individual Social Democratic Party members about the need to halt military supplies to Ukraine and begin negotiations are unlikely to change Berlin's official position, at least in terms of public rhetoric. However, according to the expert, "This casts doubt on the notion of a pan-German and, in a broader sense, a pan-European agreement on the necessity of supporting Ukraine at any cost."

He highlighted that Berlin's shipments of heavy weapons to Ukraine's Armed Forces are moving slowly. And, according to the expert, their volume will become more symbolic in the future.

"The statements of the German leadership are quite contradictory," Alexander Kamkin, senior researcher at IMEMO RAS, told Izvestia. At the same time, he believes that even the much-discussed delivery of Gepard anti-aircraft guns might represent a major threat to army aviation, but not completely close the airspace.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: India driving wedge into West’s anti-Russian sanctions front

US and Indian forces will undertake maneuvers near the contentious India-China border in the fall. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, the Pentagon intends to exploit these actions, as well as the QUAD platform (the United States, Japan, Australia, and India), to pressure Delhi to weaken its ties with Moscow. The fact that Washington had previously struck a security communications pact with Delhi plays into Washington's favor. According to experts, India is unlikely to join any sanctions because Russia is its reliable strategic partner.

India's policy in the emerging global conflict between East and West annoys the US and its allies, the newspaper writes. According to Sameed Basha, a defense expert at Deakin University in Australia, India's stance on developments in Ukraine does not look impartial. According to him, India justifies this by citing national interests, but this is essentially a pro-Moscow stance. Worse, the analyst continued, India is splintering the anti-Russian alliance, playing into Moscow's hands.

Vinay Shukla, an Indian foreign policy expert, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta India only acknowledges sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council. He emphasized that the West has been putting pressure on India, but so far has been unsuccessful. According to the analyst, New Delhi feels that the West could have averted military actions in Ukraine but chose not to do so because it wanted Russia to be defeated.

 

Izvestia: What will happen to ruble exchange rate this fall?

The ruble remained around 60 rubles per dollar and euro practically the entire summer, but according to analysts interviewed by Izvestia, the Russian national currency will face a substantial depreciation in the fall. This will be facilitated by the new fiscal law, recovering imports, and the necessity for exporters to enhance their profit margins.

Dmitry Aleksandrov, managing director of Ivolga Capital, told the newspaper that a strong ruble causes the Russian economy to suffer from "Dutch disease," in which it becomes more advantageous to import commodities than to grow domestic production. It is also critical that the depreciation of the ruble contribute to the budget's filling.

According to Kristina Agadzhanova, an independent investment advisor, the process will be aided by the launch of a new fiscal rule and a gradual increase in parallel imports. "The markets are looking forward to the Finance Ministry's decision to begin purchasing currencies from friendly countries. Russia will benefit from a ruble rate closer to 80, which will benefit exporters, who are the primary source of revenue for the government. The only question is when," Director of PWeM invest Yana Konyukhova said.

In turn, Fyodor Sidorov, founder of the School of Practical Investing, stated that sharp changes in the foreign exchange market should not be expected this fall - the regulator and the government cannot allow a new wave of panic like the one that transpired in March of this year.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: EU seeks top Karabakh mediator role and can the FBI hurt Trump’s 2024 bid
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 29th
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more