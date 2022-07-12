{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Biden pursues Mideast anti-Russia front and Johnson becomes Tory scapegoat

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 12th
US President Joe Biden EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas/POOL
US President Joe Biden
© EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas/POOL

Izvestia: Biden seeks to create anti-Russian front in Middle East

Read also
Russia has no intention to talk US into resuming mutual contacts, Lavrov says

US President Joe Biden will travel to the Middle East with the aim to create a front against Russia and China. Amid its standoff with Moscow, Washington has already tried to persuade Saudi Arabia to increase oil output but failed, Izvestia notes.

"Riyadh is the United States’ strategic partner in two fields, oil production and defense. They have maintained allied relations since Saudi Arabia declared independence in 1932. However, Washington’s attitude to Riyadh was that of a senior during the Cold War and it has been hegemonic since the 1990s," Research Fellow at the Department of Middle and Post-Soviet East of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Scientific Information on Social Sciences Vasily Ostanin-Golovnya noted. "Russia has a certain advantage over the US. There was a very successful visit by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the parties reached some agreements and the kingdom is unlikely to breach them," the expert explained.

"Cracks between the US and Saudi Arabia appeared long before the Ukrainian crisis, which prompted the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates to show defiance and refuse to increase oil output following Washington’s embargo on Russian energy. There is also a personal aspect. The country’s actual leader Mohammed bin Salman has complicated relations with the United States’ Democratic establishment," the specialist pointed out.

"The Saudis have no reason to make agreements with the Democrats," orientalist scholar Andrey Ontikov emphasized. "The Saudis are well aware that if the Americans succeed in suppressing Russia one way or another or putting really strong pressure on Moscow, then Saudi Arabia may be the next in line to undergo ‘democratic changes,’ that is, the processes that took place during the Arab Spring. The Saudis don’t need any of that. They would like to have an alternative to the US. Russia can become such an alternative," the expert added.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Johnson at risk of becoming Conservative ‘scapegoat’

Read also
UK PM Johnson set to step down amid mass exodus by cabinet

The struggle for the position of the Conservative Party’s leader and prime minister continues in the United Kingdom following Boris Johnson’s resignation. More politicians are announcing plans to throw their hat into the ring for the leadership race. Former Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss have joined the race recently. Meanwhile, long-term issues have receded into the background, including the question of how London’s policies will change and will it be open to improving soured relations with a number of countries. However, Russia certainly won’t be one of those, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes.

The Tories may unload difficult issues by shifting the blame for wrong decisions to Johnson. Since the party’s rating is more important, he may well be sacrificed. It will be particularly important if it eventually comes to an early parliamentary election.

Building ties with the European Union could be one of the options for improving the UK’s economic situation. Although the issue of Northern Ireland won’t become less sensitive, concessions by London may ease tensions and increase certainty in terms of economic prospects for cooperation with the EU. "Under these conditions, much will clearly depend on who becomes the next British prime minister. Anyway, the rhetoric is likely to be softened," Head of the Center for Political Integration Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Europe Lyudmila Babynina pointed out.

The expert believes that the Tories will hardly have mercy on Johnson in their efforts to restore their ratings. At the same time, Babynina notes that the prime minister has fallen victim to his own infantilism rather than a conspiracy by his subordinates. "He had been pressured to step down two days before the situation actually started to unfold. I think the problem is that Johnson used to get away with many things, which made him careless. In the end, it wasn’t a specific scandal that forced him to resign but an endless series of scandals," the analyst concluded.

 

Izvestia: UN hopeful to agree on humanitarian supplies to Syria

The UN Security Council failed to reach an agreement on a cross-border mechanism for humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria’s Idlib. The corridor was used for the delivery of goods to northwestern Syria directly from Turkey, without Damascus’ assistance. Ireland and Norway called for extending the mechanism for 12 months but Russia rejected the resolution and suggested a six-month extension, which was blocked by the US. However, Izvestia’s source in the UN specified that the matter was not closed yet and things could be sorted out later in the week.

Orientalist scholar and former diplomat Vyacheslav Matuzov believes that "the general standoff between Russia and the West" has been expanded to the UN Security Council. "Our resolution was blocked in the Security Council at the US behest. It is part of a global standoff with the West, part of the 11-year-long standoff between Russia and the US in Syria, where the Americans are illegally occupying one-third of territory in Syria’s northeast, that is, the country's oil-producing regions," the expert stressed.

According to him, the substance of Damascus’ grievances against the mechanism is that it allows terrorist groups in control of the situation in Idlib - Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and the Islamic State (both outlawed in Russia) - to enrich themselves. They control the distribution of aid in Idlib so their influence in the region is in no way declining, Matuzov explained.

Political scientist Dmitry Bridzhe pointed out that as far as the cross-border mechanism was concerned, it was crucial to take Turkey’s position into account since Erdogan planned to launch a military operation into Syria’s northeast near Idlib in the near future. "Ankara does not want to lose Idlib, where it has certain support among the local population. Turkey views the region as a springboard for future operations, while local opposition forces, including the Free Syrian Army, are Turkey’s main allies in operations against the Kurds in the region," the analyst specified.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Europe reaches brink of protracted gas crisis

Read also
Gazprom not paying dividends does not mean this practice will continue — minister

Europe’s gas prices retreated on Monday following reports of Canada’s plans to finally send Gazprom’s turbines back. However, analysts don’t think that the move will help restore gas flows through the Nord Stream pipeline, and expect a protracted gas crisis to hit the region, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

The start of maintenance works on the pipeline is complicating the situation as gas transportation via both of the pipeline’s strings will remain suspended on July 11-21.

Experts believe that once maintenance works are over, gas supplies via Nord Stream will be restored but it will take them a long time to rebound to the previous levels. "The transportation of the gas turbine is expected to be completed in two weeks starting on July 14. Given the time needed for its installation, gas supplies may be increased by the end of July," TeleTrade Chief Analyst Mark Goikhman noted. However, he did not rule out that the process might be delayed for political and technical reasons. Besides, it’s unclear how things will turn out with another two turbines that also need maintenance. "Gazprom expects the Siemens company to carry out routine repair works before the end of the year," the expert said.

"Reckless commentators have the cause and effect backwards. First, the EU did everything to reduce Russian gas supplies and then it started wailing about declining gas flows. It was the German chancellor that banned Nord Stream 2, while EU politicians and officials delayed its launch procedures by a year and six months. Then, there was more. The EU slapped sanctions on Russia, ending the export of components for gas pipelines. Gas supplies were suspended because pipelines needed maintenance. And the EU is now complaining that Russia has reduced supplies," Departmental Executive Director at Iva Partners Artem Tuzov emphasized.

 

Kommersant: Shortages of goods alarm Russians more than threat of nukes

Read also
Car sales in Russia to decline by 28% in 2022 in current market situation — experts

Price hikes and shortages of goods worry Russians more than any possible aggravation of the situation during the special military operation in Ukraine, Kommersant writes, citing the National Anxiety Index released by the CROS agency. Experts explain that people have grown used to living under the special operation climate and they are starting to worry more about things that affect them directly.

Users are keeping a close eye on the situation, expressing concerns about rising tensions, including the threat of the use of nuclear weapons. However, it’s not military activities that are the main cause of Russians’ phobias but a spike in prices and shortages of goods, as well as public reaction to the developments after February 24, including the departure of some celebrities and Western sanctions. The special operation itself comes third.

CROS Director of Analytics Andrey Lebedev points out that although people are getting used to the special operation, the level of anxiety remains high. "It is mostly triggered by changing consumption patterns, particularly, restrictions on the media and the Internet. Everyone is used to freely communicating on social media but there are fewer opportunities for that now. In addition, foreign brands are leaving and people are struggling to figure out who will replace them, while they are unwilling to change their tastes and habits," the analyst added.

Political Analysis Director at the Institute of Social Marketing (INSOMAR) Viktor Poturemsky notes that "people are primarily concerned about what’s happening with them, particularly, their personal economic situation." With that in mind, Poturemsky points out that some of the anxieties are potential. "People often worry about things that may not happen at all," the expert stressed.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Turmoil strikes Sri Lanka and pipeline repair to inflate energy prices
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 11th
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more