Car sales in Russia to decline by 28% in 2022 in current market situation — experts

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars in the Russian market in 2022 will decrease by 28% in the current macroeconomic situation, according to the forecast from Trust Technologies, which was previously part of the PwC international audit network and continued to work in Russia under a new name.

According to Trust Technologies report, in 2022, a decline in sales of new passenger cars, excluding light commercial vehicles, is expected at the level of 28%. The forecast will depend mainly on the macroeconomic situation and state support measures, the statement said.

In a pessimistic scenario of the forecast, with increased sanctions pressure, a worsening macroeconomic situation, a massive departure of players and declining imports and other complications, the overall decrease could reach 50%.

According to the forecast for 2022, sales in Russia will include 227,000 cars from Russian brands, 688,000 foreign cars assembled in Russia, and only 175,000 imported cars.

The Association of European Businesses reported earlier that 1.514 mln new cars were sold in Russia last year.