{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: US-German deal on Nord Stream 2 aids Kiev and Erdogan’s two-state Cyprus bid

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 22nd
© Jens Buettner/dpa via AP

Izvestia: Berlin persuades US to drop pressure on Nord Stream 2

Germany and the United States finally struck a deal on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on Wednesday. For several years, this issue has been a major nuisance in bilateral relations, and Berlin and Washington spent a few months holding active contacts. Gas transit via Ukraine will be the cornerstone of the deal that was clinched. Berlin and Washington agreed that if Russia stops it, then they will impose sanctions. In its turn, Moscow stresses that Nord Stream 2 is absolutely a commercial project and any political meddling - including in the form of this deal - seems to be inappropriate.

Read also
Russia condemns accusations of aggression in context of Nord Stream 2, Ambassador says

Chairman of the State Duma’s (lower house of parliament) Energy Committee Pavel Zavalny told Izvestia that deals like the US-German agreement could be viewed as interference in commercial activity. "This deal, more likely a political protocol of intent, looks rather strange and, I would even say, inappropriate. That’s because instead of a dialogue there is some political blackmail against Russia. Nevertheless, the deal has been reached, and it should be taken into account in our relations with Germany, the US and Ukraine."

Deputy General Director of Russia's National Energy Security Fund Alexei Grivach notes that the key point of the deal is to allow the US to save face: such a big country, a hegemon, vowed to destroy Nord Stream 2, but failed to do so, and the gas pipeline has been practically finished. However, the expert warns that despite the agreement, the Americans won’t give up their opposition. "This is not about concern for Ukraine but about national interests," Grivach said. "Their goal is to curb Europe’s development, limit its political and economic competitiveness, weaken Russia and finally, solve problems on promoting their energy resources to the markets."

 

Kommersant: Erdogan embarks on campaign to thwart Cyprus’ unification

Ankara seeks to convince the world to reject the idea of unifying the Greek and Turkish parts of Cyprus into one state permanently. The practical steps on fulfilling this plan were announced during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Northern Cyprus. In fact, Turkey is ready to reject all resolutions on the Cyprus’ settlement passed by the UN Security Council. Erdogan’s visit and his statements after it sparked a huge outcry from the international community. The European Union warned that it would never agree to a two-state solution for the island.

Read also
Russia, Iran, Turkey welcome successful exchange of detainees in Syria — joint statement

The chances of holding a new round of talks on Cyprus in the 5+1 format involving representatives of the Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot sides as well as the three guarantor states - Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom - are slim, Kommersant writes. The remarks by Erdogan as well as Ersin Tatar, who was elected President of Northern Cyprus in October 2020, cast doubt on any prospects to achieve a compromise.

Turkey has decided to step on all UN Security Council’s resolutions and give up the idea of creating a Greek-Turkish federation and also insisted that there should be two states on the island, the newspaper writes. Furthermore, Ankara wants to achieve the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) by as many states as possible. However, not so many countries are willing to do so. When Erdogan’s foreign policy ambitions peaked following the victory of Azerbaijan, Ankara’s key ally, in the second Karabakh war, rumors started circulating in the press that Baku would soon recognize TRNC. A recent trip by Azerbaijan’s parliamentary delegation to Northern Cyprus also drew major attention. However, Azerbaijani political scientist Ilgar Velizade told Kommersant that this step could significantly complicate Azerbaijan’s relations not only with Cyprus, but also with Greece and the EU.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US gives Moldova green light to strengthen ties with Russia

The recent statement by US Ambassador to Chisinau Dereck Hogan that Moldova should maintain pragmatic relations with Russia despite its pro-European line drew a response not only in this republic, but also in Ukraine. Political scientist Mikhail Pogrebinsky told Nezavisinaya Gazeta that the conflict in Moldova’s breakaway republic of Transnistria is not advantageous for Washington. Leader of the Social Democratic Party of Moldova Victor Selin notes that Hogan’s remark comes after the Geneva summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and should be viewed as a message for Moldova and other post-Soviet states.

Read also
Moldova’s pro-presidential party wins 63 out of 101 seats in parliament — CEC

"Moscow will now facilitate Transnistria’s unification with Moldova on certain conditions. Fighting for Transnistria is not beneficial for Russia and could also trigger consequences. However, after unifying Transnistria with Moldova, Moscow will get the opportunity to influence Chisinau’s policy through the parliament, where Transnistria’s autonomy (or a territory with a different status) will be also represented," the Moldovan politician noted.

Head of the Chisinau-based Center for Strategic Research and Political Consulting Politicum Anatol Taranu believes that a clear signal was sent to Chisinau that "Washington would not want to have problems with Russia over Moldova". "Moldova’s authorities need to balance their relations with Russia while simultaneously conducting [their] European integration policy. But Chisinau needs to do this without any fuss so that this does not affect US-Russian ties. The US does not want to have friction with Russia over Moldova’s problems. This also concerns Transnistria."

According to the expert, if Washington comes to terms with Moscow, the Transnistrian issue will be ironed out immediately. Right now, it is frozen and maintaining the status quo is advantageous for the key players. The expert notes that Russia could agree to Transnistria’s return to Moldova but it’s important to understand the specific terms here. "Russia has been seeking to achieve this unification for a long time, in which it could influence Moldovan policy through Transnistria. However, now it is clear that Transnistria’s fate will be solved by Moscow and Washington," Taranu said.

 

Vedomosti: New draft Constitution gives Lukashenko free hand

The Constitutional Commission of Belarus presented a final project on amendments to the country’s legal foundation on Wednesday. According to its Chairman and Head of the Constitutional Court Pyotr Miklashevich, the text of this document has been agreed on and will be submitted to President Alexander Lukashenko on July 22. The proposed new Constitution will be put up for a nationwide referendum, which is expected to be held in early 2022, Vedomosti writes.

Read also
Russia, Belarus to prepare plan against sanctions, Lukashenko’s press service says

The amendments will concern the powers of the president and the parliament. The president won’t be able to serve for more than two terms (it is not mentioned if they are consecutive). Currently, under Belarusian law, the president’s term of office is unlimited. Lukashenko was elected to his post in 2018 and in theory, could rule until 2033. Belarus also plans to raise the minimum age for presidential candidates from 35 to 40. Presidential hopefuls must not hold foreign citizenship and must live in the country for at least 20 years before the elections.

The draft Constitution offers no clarity on Lukashenko’s future and gives him free rein, said Valery Karbalevich, an expert with the Belarusian think tank Strategy. Lukashenko could run for a new term and also create another post for himself. According to political scientist Andrei Suzdaltsev, the new Constitution does not mention Lukashenko’s political future because it has been decided. Lukashenko won’t take part in the next presidential election, bearing in mind the 2020 protests. Lukashenko could chair the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly - a body that will get huge powers - for a lifetime tenure. Under this system, the president will fulfil the functions of a key manager, while the Assembly’s chairman will practically assume the powers of a monarch, the expert noted.

 

Izvestia: Russia’s exports of services outperform imports for the first time

Russia’s foreign trade of services saw a surplus in June 2021. Exports exceeded imports by $126.7 mln, according to the Central Bank’s statistics. Exports reached $4.74 bln, while imports totaled $4.62 bln. The surplus by the end of the month was recorded for the first time in at least four years. The quarterly data has not registered a surplus since 2001. The country’s exports surpassed imports mostly in the field of transport and IT services. Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development is now analyzing the strategy of building up service exports to ensure that this trend towards growing supplies becomes stable. Despite the surplus, the figures still remain below the level of 2019, experts told Izvestia.

Read also
Apple Pay becomes available to Mir cardholders

The ministry linked the positive dynamics of IT services to the beginning of the so-called tax maneuver in the sector, and explained the growth in exports of transportation services by the increasing volume of transit shipments.

The exports of transportation services outperformed the imports due to the restoration of the supply chains as well as the efforts on creating a common market of such services, first of all on the basis of such integration associations like the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Chairman of the Board at Freedom Finance Gennady Salych said.

Furthermore, lately the services for road and railway container shipments between China, Central Asia, the EU, and Russia have improved, and the volume of export supplies by way of maritime transport increased, he explained. Although the pandemic has significantly changed the service sector, lately several positive trends have been seen in Russia, Senior Lecturer at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Elena Rozhanskaya said.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Baku outraged at EU for meddling in Karabakh and Belarus opposition tours US
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 21st
Read more
Russia, US to carry on space engine cooperation despite sanctions, says Roscosmos
The Russian government approved Roscosmos’ proposal to conduct negotiations aimed at signing a contract to supply Russia’s new RD-181M rocket engines for the American company Orbital Sciences LLC
Read more
Mastercard may close Maestro brand
It was created by Mastercard in 1990
Read more
Russia intent on delivering Su-35 jets to Indonesia, agency vows
According to the spokesperson for the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Valeria Reshetnikova, Moscow views Indonesia as one of its key partners in the Asia-Pacific Region
Read more
Russia, India to extend BrahMos supersonic missile’s range to 800 km
The BrahMos missile had an initial flight range of 280 km. After India joined the missile technology control regime, its range was extended to 450 km
Read more
Putin looks over new single-engine jet fighter model at MAKS-2021 expo
According to United Aircraft Corporation head Yuri Slyusar, the plane is a new-generation multipurpose platform that could be adapted to requests of a specific client
Read more
Russian ambassador calls US policy on Nord Stream 2 an example of unfair competition
Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday that the United States and Germany were close to reaching agreement on Nord Stream 2
Read more
WHO chief warns about more dangerous strain of novel coronavirus
In his words, the novel coronavirus pandemic is a test, and the global community is failing to cope with it
Read more
Russia condemns accusations of aggression in context of Nord Stream 2, Ambassador says
According to the Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, the document causes serious questions and even incomprehension with regards to political attacks against Russia
Read more
Belarus being targeted to be turned into second Ukraine, Foreign Minister says
At the same time, Vladimir Makei underscored that the principle of a peaceful diplomatic resolution of any arguments has always been primary for Belarus
Read more
Russia offers cutting-edge Il-112VE military transport plane to world arms market
Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev stressed that aircraft had for a long time held a significant share in Russia’s arms exports
Read more
Diplomat slams UK banks for illegally locking out billions that belong to Venezuela, Libya
The Bank of England is currently locking away 31 tonnes of Venezuelan gold bars
Read more
‘Stop spouting such drivel’: Diplomat slams Ukrainian foreign minister’s Black Sea remarks
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba earlier claimed that Russia planned to "turn the Black Sea into its inner lake"
Read more
Zelensky signs law on indigenous peoples of Ukraine
The law denies this status to ethnic Russians
Read more
Russian Navy submarine sneaks through ‘enemy minefields’ in Black Sea drills
After passing through the minefield, the crew of the Kolpino sub dived into the depths of the Black Sea to carry on practicing the assigned missions
Read more
Russian Pantsyr-S and Buk-M2 systems intercept seven missiles fired by Israeli fighter jet
Strikes were also delivered at weapons depots belonging to pro-Iranian Shia units fighting on the part of the Syrian army
Read more
Russian aviation has vast potential for development, Putin says
The Russian leader pointed out that the future of aviation lay with unmanned aerial vehicles, robotic systems and application of the artificial intelligence
Read more
Russia to test-fire cutting-edge Tsirkon hypersonic missile to ‘the max’ soon, says source
According to the source, the missile will be test-launched against a sea target
Read more
Moscow wanted to state inadmissibility of any war with US, Russian delegation says
The Russian delegation hoped that "the United States does not intend to engage in a conflict with Russia using conventional weapons"
Read more
Abkhazia hits back at Zelensky, says Russian presence in no way affects Georgia, Ukraine
The Russian military presence in the Republic of Abkhazia is regulated by bilateral Abkhazian-Russian agreements, it is in line with international law, the Foreign Ministry of Abkhazia pointed out
Read more
Russia to unveil Su-57’s latest communications system at MAKS-2021 air show
The equipment provides radio-telephone communications and an exchange of the plane’s data with other aircraft of various designation and also with ground, aerial and naval command and control posts
Read more
Kremlin remains mum on reports Russia ‘offered use’ of Central Asia bases to US
At the same time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden had discussed the situation in Afghanistan in relation to the US troop withdrawal at their meeting in Geneva on June 16
Read more
Kremlin has no information on Germany and US deal on Nord Stream-2 — Peskov
Earlier, it was reported that the US and Germany might announce a Nord Stream 2 deal as early as July 21, with the US moving away from its position of opposing the gas pipeline project
Read more
Libya’s top army commander sends military delegation to Russia
Director of the Libyan National Army Department of Moral Guidance Khaled Al-Mahjoub did not provide any details of the visit
Read more
New Sukhoi jet fighter to enjoy demand in Russia and abroad, Minister says
The brand new light tactical single-plane jet premiered during the first day of the MAKS-2021 expo
Read more
New Sukhoi jet fighter to feature maximum standardization with Su-57
The development of a new light single-engine plane was first disclosed by an aviation industry source in May
Read more
US government okays deal to buy Russian rocket engines, Roscosmos reports
Earlier, the Russian government backed the talks on a contract for the delivery of Russian-made RD-181M rocket engines produced by Energomash (within Roscosmos) to the US-based Orbital Sciences LLC
Read more
Russia’s hypersonic missiles are response to US missile shield near its borders — Kremlin
Russia intends to outfit its submarines and surface ships with Tsirkon hypersonic missile systems
Read more
Russia developing Tsirkon hypersonic missile according to schedule
President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Tsirkon hypersonic missiles capable of flying at Mach 9 and striking targets at over 1,000 km would go on combat alert soon
Read more
Russia’s S-500 missile system successfully tested — ministry
The S-500 cutting-edge missile system can intercept the whole range of current and future means of air and space attack of a potential enemy at all altitudes and speeds
Read more
New Russian fighter to compete with US F-35 aircraft, says expert
According to the data available, the plane features low radar signatures in various bands, a high thrust to weight ratio, a large weapon payload, and advanced air-launched armaments
Read more
Russia’s Nauka module separates from Proton-M carrier in flight to orbital outpost
It will travel for eight days to arrive at the ISS docking port
Read more
Germany-US deal on Nord Stream 2 could bring Ukraine down to earth — lawmaker
According to Leonid Slutsky, Washington "will not sacrifice its relations with Berlin, which is clearly not going to abandon the profitable economic project - the Nord Stream 2 pipeline"
Read more
Russia-US relations nearing dangerous confrontational brink — Foreign Ministry
At the same time, the June 16 summit between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva opened up opportunities for restoring a constructive dialogue in certain spheres where interests overlap
Read more
Academic Chersky will lay 2.6 km of Nord Stream second string in Germany
The permit for the construction of the German part of Nord Stream 2 is valid from July 17 to August 15
Read more
Ten-year-old Austrian boy urges Putin to not lose faith in Europe — Russian embassy
According to the embassy, the boy, named Matthaus Brandstetter, passed his letter through the Russian ambassador
Read more
Press review: Baku outraged at EU for meddling in Karabakh and Belarus opposition tours US
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 21st
Read more
Biden says he fully realized he was US President during meeting with Putin
US President Joe Biden said that the moment it sank in that he was now president, "the leader of the free world," occurred when he was sitting across from Vladimir Putin as equal
Read more
Russian Embassy in US warns Washington against deployment of hypersonic missiles in Europe
According to the Russian diplomatic mission It would be extremely destabilizing
Read more
Over 90% of people vaccinated with Sputnik V get long-term immunity, research in Argentina
There remain memory lymphocytes that record the coronavirus and remember it
Read more
Russia hands over commercial offer to India for delivery of 21 MiG-29 fighters
The purchase of the batch of MiG-29 fighters would boost the number of these aircraft in the Indian Air Force to 59
Read more
China to open market for Russian companies, welcomes supply of Russian goods — ambassador
China's ambassador in Moscow also said that the embassy was ready to provide assistance and assistance to all Chinese and Russian manufacturers and entrepreneurs
Read more
Five countries interested in Russia’s state-of-the-art Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment
Read more
Five countries show interest in Russia’s Su-34 fighter-bomber — agency chief
According to Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev, no contracts have been signed yet
Read more
Russian helicopter manufacturer unveils rotary-wing drone at MAKS air show
The new drone can be used to monitor the terrain and deliver cargoes of 50 kg
Read more
Tsirkon missile confirms tactical and technical characteristics during test — top brass
The missile successfully hit a target directly at a range of over 350 km
Read more
MiG design bureau shows refueling drone, light fighter models at MAKS 2021 air show
The drone is made using the flying wing principle and can operate teaming up with the MiG looking-forward fighter
Read more
Rostec rolls out hybrid power unit for light helicopters, drones at MAKS-2021 air show
This is the corporation’s first hybrid power unit, its takeoff power is 900 kW
Read more
Russia files complaint against Ukraine with ECHR — Prosecutor General’s Office
The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that it refers to events that followed the coup in Ukraine in February 2014
Read more
Cutting-edge Russian drone unveiled at MAKS 2021 air show
The ZALA VTOL combines the properties of an airplane type drone and a tilt-rotor aircraft
Read more
Serial production of Sukhoi Checkmate to begin in 2026 — UAC
The plane should make its maiden flight in 2023
Read more