Moldova’s pro-presidential party wins 63 out of 101 seats in parliament — CEC

CHISINAU, July 19. /TASS/. Moldova’s pro-presidential Action and Solidarity Party will secure 63 out of 101 seats in the parliament, the Central Election Commission said in a statement on Monday.

"The PAS gets 63 mandates in the new parliament. The Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists receives 32 mandates, and the Sor Party - 6," the CEC’s Chairman, Dorin Cimil said.

The commission announced the final outcome of the vote, which will be sent for approval by the Constitutional Court within 24 hours.