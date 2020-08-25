{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: German doctors report on Navalny and EU cooks up Belarus mediation scheme

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 25
Police officers standing in front of the emergency entrance of the Berlin Charite hospital AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Police officers standing in front of the emergency entrance of the Berlin Charite hospital
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Vedomosti: German doctors say Navalny could have been poisoned

Read also
Berlin's Charite clinic: Alexei Navalny still in coma, condition is not life-threatening

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert has said it is highly possible that Alexei Navalny could have been poisoned. His statement followed a report from Berlin's Charite hospital where the Russian politician had arrived in a coma on August 22, Vedomosti notes.

The hospital added that Navalny's prospects were unclear. According to doctors, there can be long-term effects that will affect his nervous system.

If evidence is found of Navalny’s poisoning and the substance that was used to poison him is determined, a serious international scandal will erupt, political scientist Alexei Makarkin predicted. However, if doctors only confirm the poisoning and fail to determine the poisoning agent, the incident will have less political effect, the expert noted. "In any case, all of the opposition will believe that Navalny was poisoned. It will serve as a strong signal for the protest movement," Makarkin noted.

Protest activities in Russia will expand following the Navalny incident, the expert went on to say. "Such incidents always unite the opposition whose main problem is fragmentation," the political scientist emphasized, adding that the death of Boris Nemtsov had unified the opposition.

With that in mind, the Navalny situation can influence the September regional elections only where the politician's associates are highly active but neither Moscow nor St. Petersburg are going to hold major elections this year, the expert explained. However, Makarkin pointed out that in the fall, the opposition, which actually missed out on the recent vote on the constitutional amendments, would start gearing up for the parliamentary election scheduled for 2021.

 

Izvestia: EU stands ready to help resolve Belarusian crisis

Read also

The European Union is ready to contribute to the peaceful and democratic resolution of the Belarusian conflict, a European Commission official told Izvestia. Moscow, however, insists that the Belarusian people are capable of settling their problems on their own, so attempts to impose mediation on them are unacceptable. Russian experts point out that Western interference never leads to anything good, as experience shows. The Ukrainian crisis, which was triggered by a Western settlement scheme, is the best proof of that.

The Belarusian opposition would like Russia and the EU to help resolve the political crisis in the country but Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is skeptical about European mediation attempts.

In order to achieve success, a mediator needs to maintain good relations with all parties to the conflict, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Andrey Kortunov emphasized. This is not the European Union’s case because even though the EU touts mediation, it imposes sanctions against the current Belarusian authorities.

Brussels cannot become a mediator not only because of the unfortunate 2014 experience and the EU’s current rhetoric: another reason lies in global political trends, Valdai Discussion Club Research Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Russia in Global Affairs magazine Fyodor Lukyanov noted. "In the 2000s, Euro-Atlantic bodies had some moral right and authority to engage in domestic processes in the so-called volatile democracies, but those days are gone," the expert explained.

According to political scientists, Russia has a stronger position as far as this crisis goes. Given its close relations with Belarus and Minsk’s dependence on Moscow, both the current Belarusian authorities and the emerging opposition are ready to talk to Russia. Kortunov believes that Russia is keeping an eye on the situation in Belarus, waiting for it to become clearer, and will outline its steps based on further developments.

 

Izvestia: Trump set to fight for swing voters

Read also

Incumbent US President Donald Trump, who was formally nominated to run for a second term at the Republican National Convention on August 24, should not be considered as an underdog just yet. According to experts, despite Trump’s gap with Democratic hopeful Joe Biden in nationwide polls, everything will depend on random things in the current campaign, as well as on the situation in the US economy and society, badly hit by the coronavirus, Izvestia writes.

Trump’s strategy is to focus on his achievements and encourage voters by speaking about the United States’ greatness, President of the American University in Moscow Edward Lozansky explained. "It will stand in sharp contrast to the tactics of Democrats who keep saying that the nation is in a terrible situation and blame everything on the president. Democrats have spoken little about their specific programs, only reiterating the promises they failed to fulfill while in power, particularly during Barack Obama’s presidency, when Biden was vice president," the political scientist pointed out.

The Republican National Convention could improve Trump’s approval rating. According to Director of the Franklin Roosevelt Foundation for United States Studies at Moscow State University Yuri Rogulev, such events usually can swing voters. But this time, most activities have been moved online and face-to-face events are being held on a smaller scale due to the coronavirus pandemic. That said, neither Democrats nor Republicans will score points.

"As long as the epidemic is on the rise and the economy is far from recovering, Trump will be facing hard times. He has no other trump cards for a breakthrough," Rogulev stressed. This is why all that’s left for the president to do is hope that the social, economic and epidemiological situation will improve by November.

However, there is one more important aspect to the election campaign that could become a straw for Trump to grasp at amid the declining economy. Debates between him and Biden are scheduled to take place in the fall. According to Rogulev, candidate-sparring has much impact on voters if one of the participants faces complete failure. And it remains to be seen if Biden will be able to prove himself face-to-face with Trump.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russia to benefit from rising European gas prices

Read also
Shell plans to expand oil and LNG business in Russia

European gas prices have reached their highest level since November 2019. Gas producers expect demand to recover based on seasonal factors. In such a situation, US liquified natural gas (LNG) stands little chance of competing with gas from other countries on the European market, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.

"The seasonal factor is hardly the only reason behind the rise in prices because making stocks for the heating season is not a pressing task this year as Europe’s underground gas storage facilities are already nearly 90% full," Finam analyst Alexei Kalachev pointed out. In his view, a heat wave in Europe with temperatures running above 30 degrees Celsius has led to an increase in energy consumption for air conditioning purposes. Besides, a prolonged period of low prices has resulted in a decline in gas supplies to the European market, which first and foremost affected the LNG that is more expensive to produce.

However, pipeline gas and LNG exporters from other countries have found themselves in a better situation than American LNG suppliers. The reason is that prices have now increased everywhere, including on the US market. And since there are at least three resellers between US gas producers and consumers, American gas has become too expensive for Europe.

US traders sometimes sold LNG at prices below profitability at the beginning of the year but that happened at a time when prices were declining. It won't be profitable to drag down prices amid a rising trend.

"It is possible to sell gas below the cost of production in order to gain a foothold on the market and drive rivals away but no one can continue doing that for long without damaging cost recoveries," Kalachev noted. Given gas output and infrastructural capacities, Russian gas supplies are expected to grow the most.

 

Izvestia: Pandemic driving up Russia’s divorce rates

Read also
Wildberries to leave half of central office’s employees in remote mode after pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has spiked Russia's divorce rates, Izvestia writes, citing data for the first six months of the year, released by the Federal State Statistics Service. After a sharp decline during the period of self-isolation caused by the pandemic, a sharp rise in divorces was reported in June.

According to statistics, 45,800 divorces took place in the first summer month, which is more than double that of May.

Some experts predicted that during the quarantine period Russia might follow the example of China, where many couples rushed to apply for divorces after the restrictions had been lifted.

The number of divorces may continue to grow in July, Deputy Head of the Federal State Statistics Service Pavel Smelov told the newspaper. "People may have postponed a divorce amid restrictions, deciding to go through with their plans in July," he noted. According to him, it will become fully clear how the lockdown influenced divorce rates by the end of the year.

Life’s challenges, which definitely include the pandemic and the quarantine, either unite families or drive them apart, psychologist Inna Koryagina said. She suggested that the reason for the increase in divorces could be that many couples had failed to overcome difficulties stemming from being in an enclosed space 24 hours a day.

Koryagina also pointed out that even before the coronavirus crisis broke out, the number of divorces had started to rise due to financial problems. "The pandemic accelerated internal processes that had been going on privately," the psychologist stressed, adding that annual statistics would show whether the family institution could stand a serious test such as the lockdown.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Navalny may run efforts from Berlin and Lukashenko eyes army to quash unrest
Top stories from the Rusian press on Monday, August 24th
Read more
Engineering development of Russian super-heavy rocket to be completed in October 2021
Under the designers’ plans, the rocket is intended to deliver more up to 103 tonnes of cargo into the low near-Earth orbit
Read more
Putin had no role in decision-making on Navalny’s transfer to Germany, Kremlin says
According to the Kremlin spokesman, "it was an entirely medical decision, tied to the patient’s health condition"
Read more
White House invites leaders of Serbia, Kosovo to talks on September 4
On Thursday, Vucic advised Kosovo leaders to save the money for travelling to Washington, because Serbia will not recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed region
Read more
Tests of increased-range BrahMos cruise missiles set for 2020
Earlier this summer, BrahMos’s air-based modification, BrahMos-A, was successfully certified in India, the Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC CEO recalled
Read more
Over 40% Russians ready to undergo coronavirus vaccination — pollster
Besides, almost 60% of Russians expect the second wave of the pandemic in Russia
Read more
Lukashenko orders military to react without warning to violations of western border
The Defense Minister reported to the President that NATO troops in Lithuania "are approaching the border, turning around and leaving"
Read more
Lavrov: US openly agitates Europe not to cooperate with Russia economically
Americans are not very shy when they need to promote their economic interests, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Belarusians can cope with the situation in the country on their own - Lavrov
Situation in Belarus normalizing but not everyone likes this, said Russia’s Foreign Minister
Read more
Russia signs contract with Turkey on 2nd batch of S-400 air defense systems
The sides are now discussing "the financial arrangement of implementing the contract," Head of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev specified
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin discuss situation in Belarus
By now, Putin and Lukashenko have had four telephone conversations dedicated to the situation in Belarus
Read more
Certain units of Belarusian army to be placed on high alert, says Defense Ministry
The check will end with a tactical exercise, the ministry added
Read more
Press review: Navalny may run efforts from Berlin and Lukashenko eyes army to quash unrest
Top stories from the Rusian press on Monday, August 24th
Read more
Russia’s state arms seller to offer almost 50 new weapon systems to world market
These are final products involving air defense systems, combat and military transport aircraft, and also the armor, naval hardware and artillery, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said
Read more
OSCE should have sent its observers to Belarusian elections - Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, the OSCE refused to send observers to Belarus saying the invitation had been received in violation of time limits
Read more
US openly pushes Europe not to cooperate with Russia economically — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, the US administration is doing everything not to be bound by any international multilateral obligations
Read more
Press review: Navalny’s alleged poisoning and global prospects for Russia’s Covid vaccine
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 21
Read more
Syria’s gas pipeline explosion caused by terrorist attack, minister says
The minister added that in the next few hours, the power supply in Syria can be restored
Read more
US plan to restore anti-Iranian sanctions can erode Security Council’s authority — Lavrov
"We will try our best to dissuade our US partners from such reckless moves," the minister said
Read more
Omsk medic who treated Alexei Navalny reports threats against him
The threats also targeted his family, including children, according to the deputy chief medical officer
Read more
Passenger plane makes emergency landing at Krasnoyarsk airport due to smoke - source
The Boeing 747-412 owned by Rossiya airline was carrying 421 people
Read more
Security forces eliminate two militants in counter-terror operation in Ingushetia
The regime of the counter-terror operation was introduced in the village of Troitskoye in the Sunzha district of Ingushetia on Sunday morning
Read more
Russia testing remotely piloted mode in Su-57 fifth-generation fighter’s trials
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Russian space firm starts work on new Soyuz-6 carrier rocket
Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to create the Soyuz-6 rocket using the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle as its basis
Read more
Putin highlights importance of developing trustworthy relations in security sphere
The International Army Games have helped strengthen friendly ties for several years now, Russian President noted
Read more
China to counteract if US deploys intermediate range missiles in Asia-Pacific
Earlier, US special presidential representative for arms control Marshall Billingslea said that Washington was considering the possibility of deploying intermediate range missiles in the Asian region, including Japan
Read more
Russia’s latest S-500 air defense system enters state trials
The top brass said earlier that the commencement of S-500 serial deliveries to the troops was scheduled for 2025
Read more
Press review: Moscow slams EU’s meddling in Belarus and global corporations exit China
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 20th
Read more
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Tu-95MSM strategic bomber to carry 8 missiles instead of four
It has also received new flight control and navigation and communications systems, according to the CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation
Read more
Press review: Belarus protests dying down and Big Pharma fears Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 19
Read more
Angara heavy rocket arrives to northwest Russia’s Plesetsk launch center — source
The rocket left the Khrunichev center overnight to August 14
Read more
Lukashenko gives law enforcement agencies two days to restore order in Belarus
Lukashenko said the rallies and protests in Belarus were orchestrated and coordinated from abroad
Read more
Protesters in Minsk moving from Independence Square to Hotel Planeta
According to a TASS correspondent, the opposition rally on the Independence Square is over
Read more
Lukashenko accuses US and Europe of orchestrating Belarusian protests
The incumbent president noted that Western states are trying to play the Belarusian card against Russia, calling Belarus "the only remaining link" in the "Baltic-Black Sea corridor," which includes three Baltic states, Ukraine and Belarus
Read more
UFO video footage captured by Russian cosmonaut sent for analysis - Roscosmos
Earlier on Wednesday, Russian astronaut Ivan Vagner, who is currently at the ISS, said that he might have detected a group of five unidentified flying objects (UFOs) when shooting a time lapse video
Read more
Russia’s Povetkin knocks out UK’s Whyte to become WBC interim champion
Despite two knockdowns in the fourth round, Povetkin managed to knock out his opponent with a left uppercut in the fifth
Read more
Russia declares Austrian diplomat persona non grata as response measure
Earlier on Monday, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told TASS that the authorities decided to expel a Russian diplomat, whose activities allegedly violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations
Read more
Kremlin hopes wave of violence in Belarus is avoided
The Kremlin spokesman noted that the law enforcement agencies perform their duties correctly
Read more
Russia achieves certain success in helping China set up its missile attack warning system
The pace of the work was affected by the restrictions introduced over the coronavirus pandemic and that is why it is now difficult to give the specific timeframe of completing the work on creating this system
Read more
US news portal claims Trump’s son-in-law is in personal contact with RDIF head
According to the sources, Jared Kushner and Kirill Dmitriev have discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the US and Russia for several years, having met in person
Read more
Sixth international military forum Army-2020 begins near Moscow on Sunday
The event will continue until August 29
Read more
Berlin's Charite clinic: Alexei Navalny still in coma, condition is not life-threatening
Clinical findings indicate poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors, according to the hospital
Read more
Lukashenko flies to his Minsk residence in bulletproof vest with submachine gun in hands
The president was met by armed body guards
Read more
Russia to unveil export version of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter at Army-2020 forum
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Austria expels Russian diplomat
The Austrian Foreign Ministry refrained from commenting on details of the incident
Read more
Belarus, Russian defense firm sign schedule of advanced air defense systems’ deliveries
The document is valid through 2025
Read more
Belarus’ coordination council insists on returning to 1994 constitution
A member of the council Pavel Latushko recalled that former presidential candidates had already applied to the country’s Supreme Court to recognize the August 9 presidential polls as invalid
Read more
ISS crew locks itself down inside Russian segment
The crew will stay inside the Russian segment until Monday evening
Read more
Protest propaganda popped: Belarusian helicopters thwart balloon stunt sent from Lithuania
The Belarusian Defense Ministry added that it had provided a report to the Foreign Ministry so that a protest could be lodged against Lithuania
Read more
Sea Launch to be restored at cost of about $470 mln
Russia's deputy prime minister recalled that before the floating spaceport left its port Long Beach, California, the United States in accordance with its laws removed all equipment from the command ship and the floating platform
Read more