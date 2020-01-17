Shell plans to expand oil and LNG business in Russia

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Shell intends to expand its business in Russia, focusing on oil projects in Western Siberia and LNG projects, Cederic Cremers, Executive Vice President and Country Chair Russia at Shell, told reporters.

"Of course, we are expanding our oil business in Western Siberia, and our goal is to grow and further expand our presence here. As for gas, we are major players in the LNG market (liquefied natural gas - TASS). We believe that Russia can grow in this market and become a global leader. Our goal is to understand how to strengthen and improve our position on Sakhalin, everyone knows that there are technical difficulties there," he said.

On Sakhalin-2 project

The expansion of the Sakhalin-2 project has not been suspended, the issue is on the agenda, Cremers told reporters. According to him, the assessment of the resource base for the third phase of the project may take more than a year.

"It [expansion] has not been suspended. The issue is on the agenda. Yes, it will take longer than we expected before," he said.

At the same time, Cremers believes that the timing will not affect the competitive position of the project, which is located close to the main consumers.

"We proceed from the fact that Sakhalin-1 resources will not be available to us, so Sakhalin Energy should work on developing our own resources and the opportunities that are nearby. We are working on this program now. First of all, we need to evaluate how long we will be able to support the first two lines. I think this will take more than a year," Cremers said, answering a question about the prospects for expanding the capacity of the Sakhalin-2 plant.

On Nord Stream 2

Shell, one of Gazprom’s partners in construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, remains committed to the project, Cremers said.