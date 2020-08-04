{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia scrapping tax deal with Cyprus and US expanding presence in Poland

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 4
© EPA-EFE/Jakub Kaczmarczyk

Kommersant: Russia plans to scrap tax deal with Cyprus

Read also
Russia to initiate denunciation of tax convention with Cyprus from August 3

The Ministry of Finance implemented Vladimir Putin's March promise to unilaterally withdraw from agreements with low-tax jurisdictions - the ministry has announced preparations for the denunciation of the double taxation treaty with Cyprus. With the decision, the authorities intend to push holdings to move to Russian "offshores" - special administrative regions. The unexpected step will disrupt the existing financial flows for business, Kommersant writes. However, experts told the newspaper they expect Russia and Cyprus to conclude a new tax agreement.

Negotiations with Cyprus were difficult, but observers still expected the agreement to get an update. It was reported that a new agreement would be signed during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to the island. On Monday, anonymous negotiators at the Cypriot Finance Ministry were surprised by the decision of their Russian colleagues, Kommersant writes.

According to various estimates, under the agreement, 1.4 trillion rubles ($19.16 bln) were moved from Russia to Cyprus in 2018, and 1.9 trillion rubles ($26 bln) in 2019. The Finance Ministry considers it a scheme under which revenues of Russian origin are paid to Russian beneficiaries through a transit jurisdiction.

Cancelling the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation with Cyprus means that taxes on many transactions with companies registered there will have to be paid both in Russia and in Cyprus, the newspaper noted.

"Rejecting the agreement with Cyprus is a shock for Russian business. Financial flows will definitely change their course," Head of tax dispute resolution group at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner Alexander Erasov told Kommersant.

Meanwhile, some experts believe that the countries might conclude a new agreement in the future. "Negotiations with Cyprus have been going on for a long time, it cannot be ruled out that new conditions will be specified in a new agreement. The parties might have considered it inexpedient to make a large number of amendments to the previous document," Director of Tax and Legal Consulting at KPMG in Russia and the CIS Alexander Tokarev told Kommersant.

 

Vedomosti: Additional 1,000 US troops to be deployed in Poland

Read also
US expects to get along with Russia despite plans to deploy troops in Poland — Trump

The United States and Poland have completed the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) talks aimed at strengthening and deepening the two countries' partnership in this area. According to the new treaty, another 1,000 US troops will be deployed in Poland. The Pentagon said additional troops are being sent to Poland to support armored units and combat aviation brigades, joining some 4,500 already stationed there. Experts told Vedomosti that the US do not see this step as a violation of Russia - NATO relations.

According to the US Department of Defense, the objectives of the EDCA talks are containing Russia, strengthening NATO, and encouraging allies in the changing strategic balance of power in Europe. According to the statement, NATO’s continued presence in Poland would improve its strategic and operational flexibility.

As expert at the Russian International Affairs Council Alexander Yermakov told Vedomosti, Poland has sought to increase the American military contingent on its territory since joining NATO. "Since then, Poland has been trying to strengthen its partnership with the United States as much as possible. ... Trump likes this a lot, it correlates with his propaganda slogans that the allies must pay for the presence of US troops," the expert explained.

At the same time, according to Yermakov, 1,000 US troops stationed in Poland will be mostly serving in the rear detachment, dealing with logistics, infrastructure, and integration with the local military. "Half of the [German] contingent is returning to the United States, half will be relocated to Europe, primarily to Italy, to the Black Sea region, possibly to Romania. And Poland will receive units on rotation in larger volumes. According to the US, this does not violate the fundamental ‘Russia-NATO’ act, where NATO promised not to deploy significant permanent forces in the former countries of the Warsaw Treaty Organization," Yermakov explained.

 

Izvestia: Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania want to form new union

Read also
Putin says worsened ties with Ukraine not linked to Crimea’s reunification

Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine have agreed to deepen cooperation and create a structure called the Lublin Triangle. The purpose of the format is to reconsider relations with Brussels and Moscow, Izvestia writes, noting that the "Russian issue" is all but central in this informal alliance. According to experts interviewed by the newspaper, lack of resources and difference in goals might hinder the alliance.

The parties plan to intensify not only political, economic and social cooperation, but also to establish more intensive ties in the military. The countries stated that they do not recognize the "occupation" of Crimea by Russia and gave their support to "the restoration of Ukraine’s territory". The parties also actively oppose the Nord Stream 2 project.

All participants in the Lublin Triangle pursue their own interests. Ukraine is interested in deeper cooperation within NATO and the European Union. Warsaw is trying to create its own center of power within the EU, which could become an opponent of Moscow and Brussels, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrey Kortunov told Izvestia.

"All three countries are very critical of Moscow. Poland’s leadership can be seen clearly here. The current attitude of the European Union towards Poland is taken into account: statements on the reduction of subsidies, structural funds. This is Warsaw's bid for subregional leadership," the expert noted.

Kortunov believes that this association can at best become a lobbying structure in Brussels. "I don’t think it’s going to be anything serious. First, these are very different states. Poland and Lithuania are member countries of NATO and the European Union. Ukraine is not a member of any of these organizations and isn’t likely to join them in the foreseeable future. Second, these are relatively poor states, their resource base is limited," Kortunov told the newspaper.

 

Kommersant: Russia plans to increase budget spending on high-speed railway

Read also
Russian Railways to draft Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed line’s budget in 2022

The Russian government plans to increase direct spending on the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway, Kommersant wrote Tuesday with reference to the document sent to the Ministry of Transport by Deputy Head of Russian Railways Sergey Kobzev. In addition to the already announced capital grant of 200 bln rubles ($2.73 bln), the budget will invest another 248 bln rubles ($3.39 bln) into the project company’s capital. In addition, there are plans to place bonds for 427 bln rubles ($5.84 bln). Who will buy these securities is not yet clear, Kommersant writes.

The total funding for the project remained the same - 1.7 trillion rubles ($23.25 bln), including 1.3 trillion rubles ($17.78 bln) in extrabudgetary investments. The document also makes no mention of the use of money from the National Wealth Fund, which was expected to become a significant part of the project’s overall funding. One of Kommersant's sources claims that the new financial model was specifically developed without the participation of the Fund.

Head of Infoline-Analytics Mikhail Burmistrov calls attracting extrabudgetary funds in the amount of 1.3 trillion rubles ($17.78 bln) in the current environment "utopian." These funds could come from state banks, but then these are "pseudo-budgetary funds," the analyst told Kommersant. Taking currency risks into account, the model does not look attractive to foreign investors, he said. From the point of view of construction, the launch of the railway into operation by 2027 looks realistic, but by this time the passenger traffic required to pay off the project will be unattainable due to increased competition with aviation, Burmistrov concluded.

 

Izvestia: Tickets to Istanbul, Turkish resorts cost 30% more

Read also
S7 Airlines to resume flights to Turkey from August 10

Ticket prices from Russia to Turkey and back have increased by about 30% compared to last year, industry representatives told Izvestia. Meanwhile, the beaches of Antalya are overcrowded with tourists, and hotels are dealing with peak demand, the Turkish parliament told the newspaper. Meanwhile, the Russian Union of Travel Industry told Izvestia that there is no need to fear crowds on the Antalya coast - Russians generally pick larger hotel complexes.

Press service of travel planning company OneTwoTrip told the newspaper that the number of tickets purchased from July 24 to July 31 increased almost 6-fold compared to early July. The largest number of tickets (round trip) was purchased to Istanbul, the average price was 26,000 rubles ($355.7). Travel booking service Aviasales told Izvestia that the price of tickets for the Russia-Turkey-Russia route increased by 26% over the year.

Despite the fact that planes have been leaving for Istanbul and Ankara for three days, there are still few Russians in Turkey, the newspaper wrote. They mostly travel for business purposes, to visit relatives or travel independently, Executive Director of the Alliance of Travel Agencies Natalia Osipova noted.

"In our opinion, the deferred demand for travel, formed amid the pandemic in April-June, has already been partly satisfied on domestic routes. In July, we saw a complete recovery in air ticket sales in Russia and even an increase of 6%," travel service Biletix told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of large tourist crowds on the Mediterranean coast. As for hotels and beaches in popular Antalya, Vice-President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Yuri Barzykin believes that the information is exaggerated. "There is definitely enough space on Turkish beaches. Moreover, our fellow citizens prefer to relax in large hotel complexes with their own beaches," the expert told Izvestia.

 

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Will Minsk extradite Russians to Kiev and Putin greenlights cryptocurrencies
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 3
Read more
Russia launches production of latest Armata tanks
It is also preparing the Armata for export, according to the industry and trade minister
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russia reopens the border with Abkhazia
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to reopen the border
Read more
Russia will open borders on reciprocal basis, no specific decisions yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman said that the Russian government and its anti-coronavirus crisis center are in charge of the issue
Read more
Vaccination against COVID-19 to be optional in Russia
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said people show huge interest in the vaccine
Read more
Moscow says US global deployment of land missiles will prompt Russia’s quick reaction
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that in a comment, marking the anniversary of termination of the INF Treaty
Read more
Il-114-300 turboprop to make maiden flight in September
The seating capacity of the airplane is 68 passengers and the speed will be 500 km per hour, according to the top manager
Read more
Russians detained in Belarus were first from 180-200-strong group, Lukashenko claims
Belarusian president also calls on law enforcers not to get tough on detained Russians
Read more
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Read more
Lukashenko suggests amending Belarusian Constitution at referendum
Belarusian President noted that at the nationwide referendum the Belarusians will define their rights, responsibilities, freedoms and obligations as well as powers of state bodies
Read more
Moscow notes unscrupulous US attempts to accuse Russia of dangerous missile defense plans
Read more
US finds it increasingly hard to track Russian submarines, Pentagon admits
US also sees Russia's cruise missile development as a threat
Read more
Russia’s Vector research center plans to launch COVID-19 vaccine production in November
Closer to the end of the year and the start of the next year we can talk about switching to vaccination at least for people from risk groups with a further switch to massive vaccination
Read more
Russian sanitary watchdog chief says sure of safety of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine
Anna Popova stressed that there had never been vaccines with questionable safety on the Russian market
Read more
Russia mulls full resumption of international air travel from August 11 — sources
Russia has been gradually lifting restrictions on international flights, imposed at the end of March amid the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Russia to start serial deliveries of latest heavy strike drone in 2024
Read more
Bulgaria looks forward to welcoming Russian tourists
According to the Tourism Ministry, Bulgaria’s aviation authorities have informed Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency that they are ready to resume flights to Russia after receiving the relevant permission, while consular services were ready to promptly issue visas
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on Zelensky and his predecessors to discuss Minsk deal
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recommended to gather for a four-way meeting and try to understand what was written down in the Minsk agreements
Read more
All volunteers develop coronavirus immunity after Russian vaccine trial
Russian scientists would release all their findings in August
Read more
Two space tourists to blast off to ISS in late 2021 - Roscosmos
Roscosmos also informed that the agency is in talks with a few American companies to send tourists to the ISS
Read more
Prominent doctor says Russia solved almost all coronavirus-related healthcare problems
Leonid Roshal stressed, however, that one should not think that the pandemic is over
Read more
Race for military dominance in Europe may bring back Cold War times - diplomat
Alexander Grushko thinks "that it should be understood sooner or later that a policy that fails to respect lawful interests of all member states of the OSCE region is counterproductive"
Read more
Three Russian firms to start serial production of COVID-19 vaccine in September
Several thousands of vaccine doses per month are planned to be produced at the initial stage
Read more
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Read more
Serial production of Russia’s first electric car to begin in late 2020 — minister
"It is clear that the pandemic somehow affected the project’s development," Denis Manturov said
Read more
Russia to make several million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per month by 2021, says minister
According to the sanitary watchdog, 26 coronavirus vaccine options are being developed at 17 research institutions in Russia
Read more
Russia successfully tests vertical take-off and landing cyclocopter
As its advantage compared to a helicopter, the cyclocopter features better maneuverability, considerably smaller dimensions and shielded rotors, according to the Advanced Research Foundation CEO
Read more
MC-21 jet with Russian engine to make maiden flight by year-end
Required checks are performed at present
Read more
US, Russia likely to discuss counterterrorism in coming months — White House official
"U.S. officials will likely engage with their Russian intelligence and law enforcement counterparts on such matters in the coming months," Robert O’Brien said
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Read more
Russia starts training cosmonauts for record fast flight to orbital outpost
The four-orbit scheme that takes about six hours is currently considered as the shortest in manned flights
Read more
Russia to resume flights to and from Switzerland on August 15
Flights between Moscow and Geneva will be carried out once a week
Read more
Russia starts supplies of Avifavir anti-COVID drug to South Africa
South Africa has recently seen a rapid increase in the number of patients with coronavirus infection
Read more
Press review: Will Minsk extradite Russians to Kiev and Putin greenlights cryptocurrencies
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 3
Read more
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 challenge attractiveness of investing in EU, says OMV
As the company's CEO stated, sanctions are a political issue, which requires a political response that should be given by politicians, not companies
Read more
Four COVID-19 vaccines proven to be safe, Russian PM says
The prime minister noted that 17 scientific and research institutions in the country were developing the vaccine
Read more
Russia’s figure skater Kostornaia parts ways with merited Coach Tutberidze
Tutberidze, 46, was in charge of training Kostornaia since 2017
Read more
Russia supplies Avifavir anti-coronavirus drug to more than 15 countries
Avifavir is one of the two registered COVID-19 drugs in the world
Read more
Russia to initiate denunciation of tax convention with Cyprus from August 3
The Russian Finance Ministry considered Cyprus’ proposals on amendments to tax laws as unfeasible, the Russian Finance Ministry said
Read more
Gazprom to appeal against Polish regulator’s fine
The fine was imposed because of the company’s refusal to furnish Nord Stream 2 data requested by the regulator
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Tu-95 strategic bomber to make debut flight by late August
Read more
Russia’s first COVID-19 vaccine ready, deputy defense minister says
All volunteers without exception developed immunity against the coronavirus and felt normal
Read more
Any disinfectant can kill novel coronavirus — Russian chief sanitary doctor
According to the latest statistics, over 17.8 million people have been infected worldwide
Read more
Russia aims to become world’s first country to approve coronavirus vaccine — CNN
Russian officials said they are working toward a date of August 10 or earlier for approval of the vaccine
Read more
Polish regulator imposes $57 mln penalty on Gazprom over Nord Stream 2 investigation
The penalty is due to the Russian gas giant's failure to cooperate in the investigation conducted in relation to construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to Poland’s UOKiK
Read more
Russian top brass says Su-27 jets didn’t violate any foreign airspace in Baltic flight
Finland’s Defense Ministry issued a statement earlier on Tuesday that two Russian Su-27 fighters allegedly violated the country’s airspace in the area of Helsinki over the Gulf of Finland
Read more
Russian Navy kicks off Oceanic Shield naval drills in Baltic Sea
The drills involve over 30 warships of various classes
Read more
Russian prime minister signs decree allowing entry for Swiss citizens
The flights with this country are expected to be resumed on a mutual basis since August 15
Read more
First regular international flight lands in Russia after coronavirus restrictions lifted
A Turkish Airlines plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport at 01:03 on Saturday
Read more