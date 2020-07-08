{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia’s latest treason case and South China Sea showdown on the horizon

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 8
Ivan Safronov Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Ivan Safronov
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Izvestia: Personal motives may be behind Russian journalist’s high treason case

Read also
Roscosmos advisor Safronov didn’t have secret information clearance — corporation head

Journalist Ivan Safronov, an advisor to the head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, who has been detained on suspicion of high treason, could have cooperated with foreign intelligence agencies out of a personal grudge over his father’s death, a Federal Security Service (FSB) source familiar with the investigation told Izvestia. Safronov’s lawyer said that his client was suspected of passing information about Russian arms supplies on to Czech intelligence agencies. The journalist refused to plead guilty.

"He collected information about Russia’s defense and economic cooperation with other countries, including foreign contracts. It was easy for him to do it because he worked on military and economic topics as a reporter," the FSB source pointed out.

According to one theory, Safronov probably decided to cooperate with foreign intelligence agencies due to lingering resentment over his father’s murky death. Ivan Safronov Senior, who covered military topics for the Kommersant daily, died under suspicious circumstances in 2007. He fell out of a hallway window in his apartment building. Investigators came to the conclusion that there was nothing criminal about the incident but people who knew Safronov Senior closely did not believe it, saying that his professional activities must have been the true cause.

As for high treason cases, the main question is whether the defendant made a conscious choice, said Oleg Zherdev, founder of the Russian association of law enforcement lawyers Gvardia. "If a person received information from sources with knowledge of the situation and knew that it was classified, punishment is inevitable. If he did not know that it was classified information and did not give a written promise not to disclose it, then it will be difficult to prove his guilt," the expert noted.

"Before carrying out a sentence, a judge must weigh all the circumstances: whether any harm was done, whether the defendant repented and cooperated with the investigation and what his motives were. It is almost impossible to predict what the penalty may be without knowing all the circumstances," retired federal judge Sergei Pashin emphasized.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Parallel drills in South China Sea may escalate tensions between Washington, Beijing

Read also
Sailors from Russia, Brunei train jointly in South China Sea

The United States and China have simultaneously conducted large-scale military exercises in the South China Sea. The American exercise involved the USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz. The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Washington of flexing its muscles in order to get full control of the region and sow discord between China and its neighbors. To reinforce its diplomatic pushback, Beijing carried out naval and air force drills. According to experts, neither of the two powers wants a direct conflict but hostilities could break out due to a misunderstanding, Nezavisimaya Gazeta noted.

Read also
Top diplomat says Philippines should no longer be Washington’s ‘little brown brother’

Both countries have justified the deployment of major military forces to the strategically important region of the world by citing their legitimate interests and international law.

Deputy Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations Alexander Lomanov pointed out that "the risk of a conflict does exist, what’s more, it keeps escalating." According to him, the risk "is the highest at sea, not on land." "Taiwan remains the most dangerous place as far as the possibility of a conflict goes. If developments around the island take an unpleasant turn, leading to military interference by Chinese military forces, then Americans may decide that it is their duty to come to Taiwan’s aid," the expert added.

As for the South China Sea, both are playing a game to display their fundamental position. The Taiwan dispute may boil over into a regional war, while conflicts at sea are packed with hazards of unanticipated accidents. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union and the United States learned from experience about how to make concessions to one another when necessary. The situation is different in the South China Sea because both sides have different views on the status of the artificial islands. China considers them part of its territory but the US believes that they were seized illegally. The Americans seek to bring their ships as close to the islands as possible to show that they are not Chinese territory. And as both countries hold drills at the same time, tensions have begun to mount, the expert concluded.

 

Izvestia: Gas producers mull over setting up OPEC-style group

Read also

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said last week that talks were underway on the creation of an OPEC-style gas organization. With the recent plunge in gas prices, which has impacted all producers from Russia to the US, establishing a regulator that would limit output in order to ensure maximum revenues for all market players seems like a timely move, Izvestia notes.

The industry is facing a difficult situation. The already depressed natural gas spot prices sank even lower due to the coronavirus pandemic, the global lockdowns and the economic crisis. However, it’s not the current low prices that are the problem but the overall volatility. Prices below the cost of production would mean a drop in investment, which would lead to declining output, rising prices based on market shortages, and a new plunge in prices would emerge as a result of overproduction.

“The market can certainly regulate itself, maintaining cycles, when a drop in prices leads to a decline in investment and, consequently, to reduced supplies, then the subsequent surge in demand would send prices up once again, so that it just goes round and round,” Finam analyst Alexei Kalachev explained. "The benefit of an OPEC+-style output cut, is that it will be more evenly shared by all participants, allowing them to keep the industry going," the expert pointed out.

According to Nikos Tsafos, a senior fellow with the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the gas market’s special features would pose a challenge to an organization like that. The group may at some point wrongly assess the market situation. For instance, about 40% of gas is used for power generation. If prices go too high, consumers may move to coal in the short term and invest in renewable energy sources in the long run. Countries’ anti-monopoly policies may also become a problem. Accordingly, even if key producers established an effective regulatory organization, it would have to act with great caution, balancing the interests of exporters and consumers.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Turkey expands front against Libya’s Haftar

Read also
UN does not rule out that militants from Syria may be sent to fight in Libya

The Libyan conflict has recently made it clear that European countries have a different view of ways to resolve the issue and Turkey’s actions, aimed at supporting the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli. Experts believe that these divergent stances could potentially drive a wedge between European capitals and Ankara, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Turkey appears to be determined to provide military support to Tripoli. Ankara has signed a defense agreement with the GNA, which gives the Turks a mandate for direct interference, particularly to protect the cabinet headquartered in the Libyan capital. The document also provides for the establishment of a Turkish military base in Libya.

Tensions in the country are escalating. The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has been put on high alert to respond to possible attacks by the Turkish air force following an LNA airstrike on the Al-Watiya Air Base controlled by the GNA. Tripoli does not rule out that Egypt or the United Arab Emirates could have been involved in the airstrike. Both are considered to be Haftar’s allies. France is also seen as his supporter. Meanwhile, Italy’s defense minister visited Ankara on July 7 to discuss Libya’s future.

Research Fellow at the Netherlands Institute of International Relations Clingendael Jalel Harchaoui told the paper that France, together with Greece and Cyprus, was committed to supporting the UAE in Libya. That said, Turkey could take advantage of Italy’s position aimed at restoring relations with the GNA. However, countries like Germany will remain impartial, the expert believes. Nevertheless, in his opinion, Paris is confident that it can influence any other EU member state. In time, it could lead to a painful covert war between Western Europe and Turkey, Harchaoui predicted.

 

Izvestia: Africa may emerge as new hotbed of coronavirus pandemic

Read also
Africa’s coronavirus cases top 256,000, reports WHO

When discussing the consequences of the global coronavirus crisis, experts scarcely touch upon the situation in Africa. The continent was indeed the last to report cases of the new infection but figures keep growing. At the same time, the number of forcibly displaced persons and refugees migrating within the continent in search of a better life is also on the rise. Once the borders reopen, these people may resume their efforts to move to other countries, which may become a problem for developed nations, Izvestia wrote, citing the Roscongress Foundation’s experts.

According to the Foundation's research, the most obvious reason behind the rise in Africa’s coronavirus cases is that the healthcare systems of most African nations aren't sufficiently advanced for a comprehensive fight against COVID-19. Besides, analysts point out that it is hard to ensure any quarantine due to a high concentration of people in cities. Moreover, quarantine measures run counter to African traditions. And a high level of migration is another serious obstacle to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to analysts, armed conflicts are among the major reasons why people move around the continent. Another motive to migrate is the quest for better economic opportunities.

Dmitry Bondarenko, Deputy Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute for African Studies, emphasized that once the borders reopen, countries will boost medical border controls, paying particular attention to people arriving from Africa because there was little trust in African testing.

Leading Researcher at Higher School of Economics Alexandra Arkhangelskaya noted that the pandemic would lead to improved control of illegal migration. However, many powers are interested in migration from Africa. European countries are in need of migrant workers, particularly from Africa, because they are facing demographic problems and seek to reduce production costs.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: UK sanctions top Russian officials and India to buy jets from Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 7
Read more
Constitutional amendments will enable Russia to avoid Soviet Union’s mistakes - Putin
According to Putin, the Soviet Constitution included a thesis of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin that the republics should be given the right to pull out from the USSR
Read more
Russia proposes UN Security Council to adopt its draft resolution on assistance to Syria
Russia and China vetoed the draft resolution by Germany and Belgium, which proposed leaving two checkpoints open for the UN
Read more
Russia ready to export Avifavir for treatment of coronavirus amid global shortage
Last month, the drug was delivered across Russia's 35 regions and to the Republic of Belarus
Read more
Russia, US need to restore trust by small steps, senior diplomat says
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow does not regard the United States as a partner who is able to negotiate and lost trust in Washington as a contractor
Read more
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Read more
Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket attacks - IDF
IDF said earlier in the day that three rockets had been fired by radicals from the Gaza Strip
Read more
Mi-2 helicopter hard lands near Russia’s Rostov, one person killed
According to the ministry, 17 people are engaged in mitigating the consequences as well as five hardware units
Read more
Russia offers latest Armata tank to foreign partners
Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in April that Russia was planning to start work with foreign customers of the Armata tank in 2021 and had already received several prior requests
Read more
Troops employ latest electronic warfare system to repel drone attack in Urals drills
The drills that ran in the daytime and at night involved over 500 troops and over 100 items of military and special hardware, according to the Central Military District’s press office
Read more
Italian composer Ennio Morricone dies at 91
In the past years, he was experiencing serious back problems
Read more
Putin says amendment banning transfer of Russian territories is vital
According to Russian President, the previous Constitution did not mention the issue related to the inviolability of Russia’s borders and the ban on the alienation of territories
Read more
Denmark authorizes use of new vessels for laying Nord Stream 2
The new decision is a change in the conditions set out in the permit issued by the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) on October 30, 2019
Read more
Kremlin expects Turkey to uphold Hagia Sophia’s significance as world heritage site
Some Turkish politicians earlier called for reviewing the cathedral's museum status
Read more
US cannot rejoin Open Skies Treaty easily, Moscow says
On May 21, US President Donald Trump declared Washington’s intention to quit the Treaty on Open Skies, which enables the signatories to perform flights over each other’s territory to monitor military activity
Read more
Press review: UK sanctions top Russian officials and India to buy jets from Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 7
Read more
Putin calls for tighter control over propaganda promoting non-traditional values in Russia
Putin commented on a speech by the chairwoman of the Union of Women of Russia, who asked the president to issue a corresponding instruction to the mass media regulator, complaining about cases of circumvention of the ban on promotion of unconventional sexual relations, in her opinion
Read more
‘Utter nonsense’: Kremlin rips Russia bashing rumors of Moscow’s ‘plans’ to invade Ukraine
This anti-Russian hysteria in no way helps to resolve the situation in the southeast of Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Six F1 racing drivers refuse to bend knee in protest against racism
The knee bending action was held as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, which emerged amid mass riots and protests triggered by the death of George Floyd
Read more
Russia only now enters the most difficult period of crisis, expert says
According to Arkady Dvorkovich, small and medium-sized businesses will have the most difficult time
Read more
Turkey tested Russia’s S-400 air defense systems on US-made planes last year - source
Earlier, several media reported with reference to the Fighter Jets World portal that the Russian-made missile systems had been tested on US aircraft
Read more
First Russian corvette armed with seaborne Pantsyr air defense system enters state trials
This is the small missile ship Odintsovo, according to official data
Read more
Outlook for resuming international flights from Russia is hazy, Kremlin says
According to the Kremlin spokesman, the reason is the rate of emergence of new coronavirus hotspots in Europe and Asia
Read more
Roscosmos says US Crew Dragon spacecraft’s safety raises ‘some questions’
The company senior executive said Roscosmos would agree to the delivery of its cosmonauts to the International Space Station aboard a US Crew Dragon spacecraft only after it is certified
Read more
Roscosmos advisor Safronov didn’t have secret information clearance — corporation head
The journalist is suspected of communicating confidential state data to a representative of one of NATO’s intelligence services, according to the law enforcers
Read more
Russian diplomat says some members of US intelligence involved in Afghan drug trafficking
"Their planes from Kandahar, from Bagram are flying wherever they want to - to Germany, to Romania - without any inspections," he said
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG cannot start pipelaying due to possible appeal, says regulator
The permission granted by the Danish Energy Agency to Nord Stream 2 AG to use anchored vessels can be appealed to the Danish Energy Board of Appeal before August 3, according to the press representative
Read more
Aeroflot repatriation flight with Russians onboard leaves New York for Moscow
The Russian embassy in the US earlier noted that citizens residing across Russia could check in for the flight
Read more
Roscosmos advisor suspected of handing over confidential data to NATO
The charges carry a punishment of 20 years behind bars, according to the Federal Security Service
Read more
China notifies UN on joining global arms trade treaty
China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun noted that this Chinese decision contradicted the US policy
Read more
Russian-American dialogue on Afghanistan irked some political circles in US, official says
The Russian Security Council secretary commented on publications on the bounties on US servicemen that Russia allegedly offered to Afghan militants
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship to remain in service until 2040 — source
It will be a record of the overall time of service among Russian 1st rank warships
Read more
US will soon defeat radical left inside the country — Trump
In his speech during 2020 Salute to America on the occasion of the US Independence Day, the US leader praised ‘American heroes,’ who "defeated the Nazis, dethroned the Fascists, toppled the Communists, saved American values"
Read more
Volunteers feel well two weeks after COVID-19 vaccine trials, Defense Ministry says
On the 21st day since the first trials the volunteers will be injected with the second component of the vaccine. A booster vaccination is expected to further increase human body’s protective functions
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver nuclear-powered Akula-class sub to Russian Navy after upgrade
The nuclear-powered submarine fully completed the program of its trials
Read more
Russian troops to get S-500 air defense systems in coming years
The commander of Missile Defense Troops of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Babakov said that apart from aerodynamic and ballistic targets, S-500 systems can detect and destroy hypersound weapons of all modifications, including in the near space
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus growth rate remains at or below 1% for a week
Russia identified less than 7,000 new daily cases for the 11th day in a row
Read more
Press review: Russia says its time for a Gas OPEC and who struck Turkey’s airbase in Libya
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 6th
Read more
German ambassador upbeat on Nord Stream 2’s future after Denmark's go-ahead
Earlier, at the request of Nord Stream 2 AG, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) gave the go-ahead to use vessels in an unfinished section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline running along the southeast of Bornholm Island
Read more
UK announces personal sanctions against 25 Russians over Magnitsky case
The list of sanctioned people includes Russian Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin, Deputy Prosecutor General Vikotr Grin, Deputy Minister of the Interior Alexey Anichin
Read more
Russian Embassy in UK says Moscow may respond to Magnitsky Amendment
Earlier on Monday, the UK announced introduction of personal sanctions against 25 Russian citizens whom London considers involved in violation of human rights
Read more
Latest frigate to enter service with Russian Navy in July
Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class
Read more
Neptune anti-ship missile systems to enter service with Ukrainian Navy in 2021
"The main task now is to get the Neptunes as soon as possible and to use them wisely," the official added
Read more
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Russian Navy to receive about 40 warships in 2020
This suggested the efficient implementation of the military shipbuilding program in Russia, the Navy Commander-in-Chief said
Read more
Russia identifies Ukrainian websites that spread fakes on NPP accident near St. Petersburg
The hoax that came on the eve of the voting on amendments to Russia’s Constitution was meant to sow panic, according to the senior prosecution official
Read more
Diplomat expects potential of cooperation between Russia, China, US to come through
The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that the relations of the "triangle" can form the basis to trace the entire history of international relations
Read more
Diplomat slams London court’s ‘outrageous’ ruling to give Guaido access to Venezuelan gold
The London court did not even attempt to give a legal assessment to Guaido’s claims, but just echoed the stance of the British executive branch of power, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Advisor to Roscosmos CEO apprehended on suspicion of treason
The state corporation said that Ivan Safronov’s detention is not connected to his current occupation
Read more
Brazil’s president tested positive for coronavirus — media
Bolsonaro underwent coronavirus tests after an administration official was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection
Read more
Russia to retaliate over UK sanctions imposed over Magnitsky case — Kremlin
The sanctions target Russia's high-ranking prosecution officials for alleged involvement in the torture and death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky
Read more