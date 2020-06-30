{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Trump under fire over ‘Russia bounties’ hysteria and China eyes Russian oil

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, June 30
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Izvestia: Trump accused of betraying US military’s interests

Read also
Russian embassy in UK slams reports of Russia’s ‘offer’ to Taliban as fiction

Another scandal is unfolding in the United States and President Donald Trump is at the center of it. According to media outlets, he allegedly ignored intelligence reports saying that Russian intelligence agencies had supposedly paid the Taliban bounties to kill US troops in Afghanistan. Trump’s political opponents now have another reason to criticize him, Izvestia notes.

The two leading US newspapers, The New York Times and The Washington Post, have recently published sensational articles. The New York Times, in fact, accused the Trump administration of betraying the interests of the US military and American interests on the whole. The paper also pointed to Trump’s reluctance to accept the idea of Moscow’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election and his initiative to bring Russia back into the G7.

Meanwhile, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has rejected allegations about the group’s ties to any intelligence agency. According to him, the Taliban used their own resources to carry out assassinations in the past but a peace deal signed with the US in February 2020 ensures the safety of US troops.

This situation may significantly damage Trump’s hopes of reelection. Russian experts view it all as part of the US presidential election campaign.

First Deputy Chief of the Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Vladimir Dzhabarov pointed out that "the military never plays such nasty tricks." "The fake news that the Americans bring up, accusing Russia of interfering in US elections and killing US troops in Afghanistan, show that they have lost all common sense," he told the newspaper. According to the Russian senator, "they have gone rogue in the heat of their electoral battle and the standoff between Democrats and Republicans, so they are talking trash and seek to bring entire world into their squabble."

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Chinese energy titans set sights on Russian oil

Read also

China’s oil majors that control entities importing over five mln barrels of oil per day are discussing plans to form a group to jointly purchase raw hydrocarbons, particularly from Russia. Experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta point out that groups like these are usually created for one reason only, which is to bolster their sway over oil prices.

Analysts doubt that there will be a surge in China's demand for Russian oil. "Given the fact that Chinese importers bought a large amount of oil when prices were at a low point in order to build up their stockpiles, one can assume that China’s oil demand won’t grow much in the coming months," BCS Premier’s Anton Pokatovich pointed out.

"The main reason why Chinese companies are coming together is to get the highest possible discount on oil purchases. This poses a risk to Russia. In fact, as an oil exporter, Russia will lose a number of diversified clients and get one major client instead. If the client’s mood and plans change tomorrow, Russian oil producers will actually lose all clients at once. It’s not the best scenario for the industry," said Yuri Mazur of CEX.IO Broker.

On the other hand, Finam analyst Alexei Kalachev believes that if such a huge buyer emerges on the market, it will boost Russian oil exports and help diversify geographical representation.

 

Vedomosti: Russia may carry on practice of days-long vote to include all elections

Read also
Turnout in online vote on Russian constitutional amendments reaches 90%

The decision to extend the vote on the constitutional amendments over several days has turned out to be worthwhile, said Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko. Head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation Andrei Klishas, in turn, noted that Russian senators planned to discuss the possibility of using the same pattern for other elections with the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the Civic Chamber, Vedomosti wrote.

The constitutional vote is being held under specific rules, State Duma member Dmitry Vyatkin explained. "A special law was passed in this regard, and the CEC adopted a decree on the voting procedure," he said. According to the lawmaker, the authorities need to see how the vote goes and then decide if it is reasonable to hold elections over the course of several days.

"It would be logical to test this pattern at some municipal or regional elections and give the CEC the opportunity to enhance it. After that, changes to election laws could be made," said Alexander Pozhalov, research director at the Moscow-based Institute of Socio-Economic and Political Research. However, in his words, if the voting process lasts several days and temporary polling stations are created in residential areas, there is a higher risk of attempts to discredit the election process and undermine the credibility of elections.

"First, we need to analyze what the constitutional vote will lead to and try to figure out what the result would have been if the vote lasted for one to three days," political scientist Grigory Kazankov noted. According to him, one of the difficulties is that members of election commissions had to leave their jobs for a week, and it will also be harder to monitor the voting process. At the same time, pros include the possibility for voters to cast their ballots when it is convenient for them, so voter turnout will be higher, the expert emphasized. "It is unclear if this practice will be extended to other elections. But one thing is clear, if this is done, both the government and the opposition will have to change their campaigning methods," he concluded.

 

Izvestia: British pound may turn into emerging-market currency

Read also
Russia eyes new trade agreement with post-Brexit UK — envoy

The British pound, the world's oldest reserve currency, may turn into an emerging-market currency in the wake of Brexit and the United Kingdom's domestic economic problems, Izvestia wrote, citing research by Bank of America. The weakening British currency may somewhat depreciate the value of Russia’s reserves since six to seven percent of them are in pounds.

If the British pound is placed into the emerging-market category, it will definitely be viewed as a strong currency, Freedom Finance analyst Alexander Osin pointed out. Anyway, the world of investment is not interested in moving the historical trade and financial center from London, the expert added.

The main reason for uncertainty concerning the pound’s future is that the terms of duty-free trade between the UK and the EU are still unclear, BCS Asset Manager Andrei Rusetskiy noted. The exchange rate for the British currency will remain volatile until the issue is resolved.

As far as Russia is concerned, the pound's volatility won’t have any serious consequences. The United Kingdom takes up only about 2.5% of Russia’s foreign trade, Alfa Capital analyst Vasily Kaposov emphasized. Russia mostly exports raw materials and precious metals to the UK, and their prices are denominated in dollars on the global market, he explained.

Global oil and gas prices are more important for the Russian currency, AMarkets Analytics Department Chief Artem Deyev agrees. However, the British pound’s drop may slightly depreciate Russian assets kept in the Central Bank and in the Russian National Wealth Fund. But it won’t be crucial because the pound will still remain a more stable currency than the ruble, Deyev stressed.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Majority of IT specialists bound to head back to the office

Read also
Wildberries to leave half of central office’s employees in remote mode after pandemic

The number of IT workers who moved to telecommuting has sextupled, Rossiyskaya Gazeta wrote, citing a report by the TAdviser analytical agency. Companies involved in the poll said that in the past, only 11% of their employees worked remotely but the number grew to 60% amid the coronavirus restrictions. However, most workers are expected to return to offices next year at the latest.

Experts say that remote work makes it harder to ensure the cyber security of companies. Member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications Yevgeny Livshits pointed out that telecommuting raised data security risks. "If an employee catches a computer virus, chances are high that corporate servers and data will be affected. And it is also impossible to control unscrupulous staff members who may leak corporate data," he added.

"As for the possibility of continuing remote work after the pandemic, I would refrain from making ambitious forecasts," Parallels Senior Vice President Nikolai Dobrovolsky said. "Our experience shows that people miss social relationships. The most reasonable thing for workers would be to alternate between the office and home. Staying at home all the time has a negative impact on some employees," he pointed out.

Yana Shabanova, director of Atos Business Applications and Platforms in Russia, believes that telecommuting will remain relevant to a certain extent but will not prevail. "Some activities, such as communicating with clients and maintaining corporate culture, cannot be moved online," the expert emphasized.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Trump blasts ‘Russia bounties hoax’ and EU to reopen to foreign travelers
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 29
Read more
International flights from Russia may start in July
Regular and charter international air traffic is fully closed since March 27
Read more
Russian space firm to produce several Angara carrier rockets at lower cost
The contract has been signed at the price of less than $71 million per rocket
Read more
Radiation levels at northwestern Russian NPPs normal — company
Nuclear and radiation security agencies of Sweden, Norway and Finland reportedly detected a slight increase in nuclear isotopes in the atmosphere above northern European territories
Read more
Russia ready to supply coronavirus vaccine, medication to global market - health minister
From the first days, Russia has been providing assistance to the countries in Europe, America and Asia, international institutions, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Health Organization
Read more
Russia’s Su-27 fighters scrambled to intercept US spy aircraft over Black Sea
No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, according to the National Defense Control Center
Read more
Hacker attack on Russian election website launched from US, UK, EU, and Ukraine
The nationwide vote to amend the Russian Constitution started on June 25 in all regions of Russia
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet missile cruiser deploys to Barents Sea for Arctic drills
At the final stage, the ship will accomplish combat exercises with missile and artillery systems, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Supplies of MC-21 jet to customers may start in late 2021
The plane is to obtain the Russian type approval certificate in mid-2021, according to the Russian minister of industry and trade
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm to upgrade Mi-24 attack helicopter to latest-generation gunship
Also, the helicopter’s lighting equipment has been adapted for using night vision goggles
Read more
No reason to expect Kim Yo-jong to become North Korean leader, says Russian envoy
He emphasized that according to available information, Kim Yo-jong serves as first deputy chief of the department for organization and instruction of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, which is a key element of the party machine
Read more
Voter turnout at online voting on constitutional amendments reaches 80%
Around one million voters in Moscow and some 140,000 in Nizhny Novgorod regions have registered for taking part in the online voting
Read more
TASS materials shape positive picture of and fill information gap on North Korea — envoy
TASS is one of the few media outlets in the world which for many years has had its own news bureau in Pyongyang
Read more
SpaceX postpones launch of Starlink satellites indefinitely
The team needed additional time for pre-launch checkouts
Read more
Russia’s travel industry to recover by next spring, says head of tourism agency
Zarina Doguzova suggests that hoteliers and travel agencies together with regions should address extension of this resort season by the end of October 2020
Read more
Russia to conduct final tests on Marker combat robot in 2021
Following tests, the robot will be handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to the developer
Read more
False US reports about Russia in Afghanistan led to threats against diplomats — embassy
According to Russian diplomats, the paper has been inventing false stories in the absence of real reasons to blame Russia
Read more
‘Fabricated hoax’: US Intelligence rejects ‘Russia bounties plot’ claims in Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump called The New York Times report "possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax"
Read more
Russia begins trials on voice control of military robots
The specialists also work on increasing the robot’s autonomy, because the distance of operator control today does not exceed 2 to 5 kilometers
Read more
DPR suspends movement of citizens through line of contact with Ukraine
The reasons for such a decision are unknown so far
Read more
Turnout at online voting on amendments to Russian constitution soars to 75% in 60 hours
The online voting will end in about 72 hours
Read more
Over 30 mln people take part in vote on Russian constitutional amendments
The turnout was 28.46%
Read more
Shell Russia head: We will not be put away by uncertainty
Shell Russia’s Chairman Cederic Cremers has spoken to TASS about oil prices, Nord Stream 2 and new projects
Read more
Kremlin slams claims over Russia ‘bounties’ to Taliban to kill Americans as elaborate hoax
According to the Kremlin spokesman, the topic was not discussed between the two leaders
Read more
Europe not to open borders to Russians at this stage — Lavrov
The European Commission recommended gradual reopening of external borders since July 1, according to earlier reports
Read more
Press review: Trump blasts ‘Russia bounties hoax’ and EU to reopen to foreign travelers
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 29
Read more
Over 2,000 foreign football fans still in Russia after FIFA World Cup - Russian diplomat
He said they are now illegal migrants
Read more
Trump not briefed on Russia’s alleged proposal to Taliban, says White House
Earlier The New York Times reported that several months ago US President was briefed on the fact that Russia had allegedly offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill American troops
Read more
Terrorist recruiters call for spreading coronavirus in public places, official says
According to Andrei Novikov, such statements form a separate category of information and psychological threats to people
Read more
Saakashvili says Russia ahead of Ukraine in terms of economic reforms
Russia has lots of things we are trying to amend in Ukraine, said Former Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili
Read more
US senator prepares proposal to buy Russian-made S-400 air defense systems from Turkey
Senate Majority Whip John Thune has proposed an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would allow the purchase to be made using the US Army’s missile procurement account
Read more
Putin says convinced Russia will get over current crisis with minimal losses
He recalled about current allowances to families with children, allowances to support the economy and pandemic-affected sectors
Read more
German chancellor calls for maintaining constructive dialogue with Russia
"I will therefore continue to strive for cooperation," she said
Read more
Russia Foreign Ministry: NYT article on Russia in Afghanistan fake from US intelligence
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to US intelligence agencies’ involvement in Afghan drug trafficking
Read more
Putin not to take part in launching cargo railway traffic along Crimean Bridge - spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said earlier the president planned to attend the unveiling ceremony of a memorial to Red Army soldiers in Rzhev in the Tver region on June 30
Read more
EU to reopen borders with 18 nations but not Russia or US — source
The document is yet to be formally agreed by the Council of the European Union next week
Read more
Russia developing vertical take-off and landing drones for naval ships
Currently, specialists are testing the possibilities of multiple drones’ take-off and landing on a limited site and automatic algorithms
Read more
Russia’s Su-30 jet scrambles to intercept US spy plane over neutral waters of Black Sea
Russian radars were continuously tracking the flight route of the US spy planes at a considerable distance from the Russian borders
Read more
Russian Navy to receive heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser in 2022 after repairs
The head of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation declined to specify whether the ship would be armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
Read more
Khrunichev space center plans to cut price of Angara carrier rockets to $57.3 mln by 2024
The current prime cost of Russia’s carrier rockets is $100.3 million
Read more
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2021
The restrictions were introduced back in July 2014 over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia
Read more
Two dead in California shooting, says newspaper
Four other people injured during the shooting are in fair condition, according to The New York Times
Read more
French president’s office describes Macron’s conversation with Putin as profound
The two presidents also agreed to continue their effort aimed at convoking a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council
Read more
Some UN deconfliction system’s facilities in Syria used by terrorists — Russian envoy
Russia rules out any possibility of strikes at civilian facilities in Syria, despite its quitting the United Nations deconfliction mechanism, the permanent representative to the United Nations vowed
Read more
Two latest nuclear-powered subs to enter service with Russian Navy by year-end
These are the submarine Kazan and the submarine Knyaz Oleg, according to the CEO of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation
Read more
Press review: Trump’s Kosovo plan and a SWIFT embargo for Russia, China in the cards
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 25
Read more
Seven Tu-142 aircraft fly over Barents, Norwegian Seas, Pacific Ocean
The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that the flights were done in strict compliance with international airspace rules, without penetrating into other states’ airspace
Read more
Russia to issue visas to foreigners failing to visit Russia amid pandemic free of charge
Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivaonov noted that amid the coronavirus pandemic many had to change their working and private plans and cancel international trips
Read more
Putin says all his COVID-19 tests were negative
Russian President said he regularly passes tests
Read more
NATO’s budget is 20 times Russia’s military spending, says envoy
As a result of NATO’s "soaring" military activity an unpredictable military-political situation is unfolding, according to the chief Russian delegate
Read more
Moldovan, Russian governments have resumed loan talks, says republic's President
Russia agreed earlier to extend a loan to Moldova at Dodon’s request, and a relevant agreement was approved by the republic’s government and ratified by the parliament, as well as included in 2020 budgets of both countries
Read more