{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: NATO creeps towards Russia’s Arctic zone and US governors snub Trump

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 8th
French frigate Aquitaine AP Photo/Francois Mori
French frigate Aquitaine
© AP Photo/Francois Mori

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: NATO could target Russia from the Arctic

Russia’s Northern Fleet is practicing defense activities as another NATO ship has appeared near the Russian coast. This time, the French frigate Aquitaine has entered the Barents Sea. This is the NATO naval forces’ second visit to Russia’s Arctic border since the beginning of the year, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

In early May, a NATO strike group of four US and British vessels entered the Barents Sea for the first time in decades. In order to contain their activities, the Northern Fleet had organized military drills that prevented NATO ships from coming close to Russia’s Arctic coast. On Friday, Russia’s National Defense Management Center said that the Northern Fleet had begun to monitor the French frigate’s movement. In addition, over ten Russian ships are currently involved in an exercise in the Barents Sea.

Read also
Russia’s General Staff views NATO drills in Barents Sea as provocation

"The world is reverting back to the Cold War era. Tensions are rising between NATO and Russia, particularly in the Arctic. NATO seems to be trying to mark its permanent military presence near Russia's Arctic borders. The goal is to keep up pressure on Russia's Northern Fleet," said Chairman of the Central Committee of All-Russian Trade Union of Military Servicemen Captain 1st Rank Oleg Shvedkov. "In response, Russia will continue to build up its military capabilities to ensure security in the Arctic region," he noted.

On June 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree changing the country's military territorial division, which makes Russia's northwestern Arctic regions part of the "North" (or the Northern Fleet's) Joint Strategic Command.

Retired Lieutenant General Yuri Netkachev believes that "the move to make the Northern Fleet a separate military administrative unit will facilitate defense missions in the Arctic." However, since Russia seeks to boost the Northern Sea Route project, the missions won’t be aimed solely at achieving military goals. "The Northern Fleet will be responsible for the Northern Sea Route’s security, and the regions that have become part of the fleet will carry out economic tasks. This pattern leaves no place for confrontation and military conflicts with NATO," Netkachev pointed out.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Trump’s crackdown turned out to be soft

Local authorities in the US are opposing President Donald Trump’s plans to quell the ongoing mass unrest across the nation. State authorities are reluctant to allow him to use the military against street protesters, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes.

The wave of unrest is beginning to die down. Protests are now taking place in the daytime and are peaceful. Local authorities are starting to lift restrictions. At the same time, US police are about to go through changes. In particular, California has banned police chokeholds during arrests and some states are limiting the use of tear gas and rubber bullets.

Read also
Russia’s presence at G7 summit in USA will help solve various issues, says Trump

Meanwhile, Trump’s average disapproval rating currently stands at 54%, according to data on the FiveThirtyEight website, based on surveys conducted by the country’s major pollsters. Trump is seven percent behind Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph Biden.

Director of the Franklin Roosevelt Foundation for United States Studies at Moscow State University Yuri Rogulev believes that it would be unreasonable to draw far-reaching conclusions from this data. According to the expert, Trump has always had high disapproval ratings as president. "If he changes his rhetoric and starts expressing outrage at police actions and praising the protesters, he won't get people to like him more. On the contrary, he will lose his supporters who stand for tough measures to ensure law and order. Trump's statements are intended only for his voters. However, whether it will be enough for him to win the presidential election is another question," the expert pointed out. In his view, Trump's election campaign is based on expectations of an economic recovery. "It is important for him whether the economy recovers before the election because economic growth is the only achievement he can boast about. All other factors - the coronavirus and the protests - will play against him one way or another," Rogulev emphasized.

 

Izvestia: Tech guru elaborates on dangers to personal data security due to pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected many industries in Russia, including the information technology (IT) sector. After the outbreak began, the Moscow municipal authorities launched several apps to control people’s compliance with self-isolation rules. Meanwhile, Kaspersky Lab co-founder Natalya Kasperskaya in an interview with Izvestia highlighted the need to make sure that the apps’ database is deleted once the pandemic is over.

According to her, the pandemic came unexpectedly and Moscow’s authorities did not have time to prepare. "All apps had to be developed on the spot. In such a situation, it is impossible to hold consultations with tech and security experts because there is simply no time for that. There was also no time for testing because the services had to be launched immediately. This is why there were so many failures," Kasperskaya explained. She indicates that the authorities will need to engage experts in efforts to delete people’s data from the apps once the lockdown is lifted.

When asked if the state would now have total control, Kasperskaya mentioned a law on creating the Unified Federal Information Register, which is supposed to contain information about all Russians. "I am very much concerned about the move because it is unclear how the data will be protected. A unified database will naturally attract all kinds of hackers and miscreants, as well as unscrupulous personnel who will have access to it. It is impossible to guarantee the safety of the unified register, like any other data center," the expert noted.

Kasperskaya also pointed to the damage that the IT industry had suffered during the pandemic. "The revenues of domestic producers and software developers declined by 46% in April and by 47% in May, compared to the same period in 2019," she specified.

"If companies go bankrupt, the most qualified developers may move overseas. And if a brain drain emerges, the loss will be irreversible," Kasperskaya stressed.

 

Kommersant: Loosened lockdown leads to boost in Russia’s consumer demand

Banks recorded a surge in credit card transactions in the first week of June, when shopping malls reopened in Moscow. Bankers are hopeful that the trend will get stronger once all the restrictions are removed. June may turn out to be an exceptional month in terms of consumer activity because due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people have remained at home instead of travelling overseas like they usually do, Kommersant wrote.

Read also
More radical steps towards lifting coronavirus lockdowns expected in Moscow next week

According to VTB’s estimates, the amount of purchases made in the Russian capital’s shopping malls has surged by 82% compared to the week preceding the launch of lockdown measures in late March. "The dramatic increase in card transactions in shopping malls in the first days after their reopening was largely based on pent-up demand accumulated during the lockdown," said chief of the VTB Acquiring Department Alexei Kirichek. At the same time, he pointed out that restaurants, cafes and beauty salons are still closed in Moscow, while they account for a significant share of overall shopping mall turnover.

According to the Tinkoff CoronaIndex analytics project, consumer spending in Moscow stood at 81% on June 4, compared to the average spending rates recorded in February, while the overall nationwide figure rose to 90%. At the same time, clothing and footwear purchases have nearly returned to February’s level.

Russian Standard Bank is optimistic about the short-term prospects. "June will be an unusual month for Moscow this year as far as people’s transaction activities are concerned. They usually tend to fall in June but clearly a sharp increase in consumer activity will follow the long period of restrictions," Acquiring Director at Russian Standard Inna Yemelyanova pointed out. In her view, it is already obvious that card transactions will significantly surge as the restrictions are eased.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Cleanup of Arctic oil spill may take months

The final cause of the oil spill at a Norilsk power plant, which resulted in the leakage of about 21,000 tonnes of diesel fuel into the environment, has not been announced yet. Right after the incident, regional authorities and the owner company cited warm weather as the cause, saying that the permafrost had melted, leading to the collapse of a fuel tank, Rossiyskaya Gazeta writes.

Ensuring the stability of such fuel tanks is indeed a problem, said Rudolf Chzhan, a leading expert in permafrost engineering. The expert pointed out that "global warming has been affecting the Arctic for years, causing a rise in average annual temperatures, which has seriously impacted the stability of civil and industrial facilities." However, the specialist did not rule out that "the facility’s operating rules were broken."

Read also
US stands ready to help Russia in oil spill cleanup in Norilsk - Pompeo

Most of the spilled fuel flowed into the Ambarnaya River. "Response teams are mechanically removing the fuel from the river’s surface. Sixty tonnes are collected every day. Experts say that about half of the spilled fuel leaked into the river, which makes up about 10,000 tonnes. Clearly, at this pace, it will take not two weeks but rather about six months to collect it all," said Sergei Shakhmatov, Executive Director of the Russian Greens open environmental platform.

Some suggest building a pipeline to transfer the fuel to a place where it will be disposed of, while others urge to wait for the winter and carry temporary fuel tanks away on winter roads. But environmentalist Alexander Kolotov emphasizes that in both cases, a secondary contamination issue may arise depending on whether the pipeline and the temporary fuel tanks are leakproof given the possibility of sudden temperature changes.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: What’s the OPEC+ deal’s fate and China’s ‘vaccine’ against color revolutions
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, June 5
Read more
Moscow will lift most COVID-19 restrictions by July 1, mayor says
Sergei Sobyanin added that a schedule for lifting the restrictions may be published on June 8
Read more
‘Total nonsense’: Russian ambassador slams allegations Moscow aiding rioters in US unrest
According to Anatoly Antonov, the anti-Russian sentiment is not a novelty in the US
Read more
China holds Russia’s comments on Hong Kong in high regard — Foreign Ministry
On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman decried the attempts to use the UN Security Council as the platform for discussion of the Hong Kong situation as nothing else but settling scores between the US and China
Read more
Coronavirus infects human brain through smell receptors
Since almost the very beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, the scientists know that the SARS-CoV-2 infects not only the lungs, but can also penetrate certain bodies in other organs
Read more
Bill expanding sanctions against Nord Stream 2 presented to US Senate
In particular, US sanctions related to Nord Stream 2 apply to vessels engaged in all pipe laying activities
Read more
Germany, EU should mull response to US measures on Nord Stream 2, says Bundestag official
According to Klaus Ernst, US actions tamper with the sovereignty of Germany and the EU
Read more
PM highlights rising global interest in Russian language
Mikhail Mishustin noted that "Russian is one of the richest languages in the world, it is the language of a great culture, diplomacy, international and inter-ethnic communication"
Read more
US accuses Russian DJ of laundering more than $1 million over 10 years
The musician rejects any accusations and claims that the US investigation’s claims are false
Read more
Expelled Russian diplomats to leave Prague on June 7
It was found a way for them to travel to Moscow
Read more
No demand in Czech Republic for worsening relations with Russia - Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the relations between two countries are being impaired deliberately by a certain part of the Czech elite
Read more
Minsk is coordinating further presence of Russian military facilities in Belarus
The current agreements providing for the operation of two Russian centers expire on June 7, 2021, according to official information
Read more
Maduro lauds Russia, China, Iran, Cuba as true friends of Venezuela for their help
Venezuelan President recalled that the US was offering $20 million worth of help, "but not a single dollar came through"
Read more
Johns Hopkins University deletes coronavirus data on Brazil from its website
Currently, the data on Brazil is not available and an interactive map offers only statistics for individual states, which, however, are not reflected in the general list
Read more
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Read more
UK scrambles its fighter jets in Lithuania to intercept Russian planes above Baltic Sea
UK Typhoons intercepted a Russian Il-20 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and two Russian Su-27 Flanker B fighter jets
Read more
Germany under colossal pressure from US over energy policy towards Russia - diplomat
Earlier a group of US senators submitted a bill that would expand the U.S. sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Read more
Moscow hospital uses hyperbaric oxygenation to treat COVID-19 patients
The therapy aims to avoid artificial lung ventilation, according the hospital director
Read more
‘Poison plot’ against Prague politicians was pure fabrication, admits Czech PM
According to the Czech prime minister, the bogus story was spread by one of the Russian diplomatic mission staffers as part of the internal strife
Read more
France not interested in Russia’s drifting away from Europe - top diplomat
Jean-Yves Le Drian noted that "if Europe wants to be a force serving globalization with a human face, it must choose a path of firmness in defending interests and openness to real multilateral dialogue"
Read more
NASA warns about ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid approaching Earth
The diameter of the asteroid is between 250 and 570 meters
Read more
Iranian report leak reveals lack of confidentiality in IAEA — Russian envoy
The report was intended for states members of the IAEA Board of Governors
Read more
Moscow certain NATO will share information about flights over Russia with US - ambassador
According to Russia’s Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov, the situation around the treaty is a matter of serious concern, as another agreement forming the architecture of strategic stability is being dismantled
Read more
Brazilian president threatens to quit World Health Organization
"We don’t want people from the outside to tell us what our healthcare must do," he said
Read more
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Read more
Almost half Ukrainians believe Ukraine is collapsing, says poll
Residents of western Ukraine tend to be more positive in their views, while those residing in the east and the south of the country are more downbeat, as per the survey
Read more
Roscosmos CEO congratulates NASA chief on Crew Dragon’s docking to ISS
Dmitry Rogozin also asked the NASA chief to convey congratulations to Elon Musk and the SpaceX team and expressed the hope for further cooperation
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet tracking French guided missile frigate Aquitaine in Barents Sea
Russia’s National Defense Control Center announced in early May that the Northern Fleet’s forces started tracking the US destroyers Donald Cook, Porter and Roosevelt that had entered the Barents Sea
Read more
Conor McGregor announces retirement from fighting
This is not the first time McGregor has announced his retirement
Read more
Russia thankful to US for offer to assist in Norilsk oil spill cleanup - diplomat
It is another goodwill gesture that proves that Moscow and Washington can work for the good and can demonstrate this cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian embassy points to US Department of State that US was not invited to Syria
"The real question here: What are the grounds for the USA to occupy several swaths of this sovereign country?" the Russian embassy said
Read more
Crew Dragon with two NASA astronauts docks to ISS
The spacecraft began approaching the ISS about two hours
Read more
Press review: Kremlin clarifies use of nukes and Why Trump invited Russia to G7 summit
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 3
Read more
Russia beefs up forces to fortify defense of Western boundary
In early June, high level of military activity of the US and its NATO allies was reported near Russian borders
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat highlights need to restore military contacts with NATO
At the same time Alexander Grushko noted that NATO failed to give a meaningful response to Russia’s initiatives aimed at improving the military security situation in Europe
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Read more
Germany rejects US extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2
On June 4, a group of US senators submitted a bill on sanctions against the gas pipeline to the Senate
Read more
Russia to respond adequately to expulsion of two diplomats from Czech Republic
It was "dishonest and inappropriate" of the Czech side to make such an unfriendly step, the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Russia to lose money from astronauts’ delivery to ISS after Crew Dragon launch - expert
Availability of the manned spacecraft with the US has certain upsides for Russia, Academician of the Russian Academy of Cosmonautics named after Tsiolkovsky Igor Marinin said
Read more
Russia’s air transport agency seeks to resume flights with 15 countries in mid-July
The list of countries will be drawn up jointly by the Federal Air Transport Agency and the consumer rights watchdog
Read more
US stands ready to help Russia in oil spill cleanup in Norilsk - Pompeo
Despite disagreements, the United States stands ready to assist Russia to mitigate this environmental disaster and offer our technical expertise, US Secretary of State said
Read more
UN human rights experts say protests in US are reaction to systemic racism
The statement was signed by 66 United Nations experts
Read more
Russia turns to UN over diplomatic property dispute with US
According to Kuzmin, no response from the United States has come so far
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus case tally surpasses 467,000 - crisis center
The daily growth reached 2% like the day earlier
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 458,000
The daily coronavirus growth rate remains at 2%
Read more
Nord Stream 2 will be implemented despite obstacles created by US - ambassador
Earlier a group of US senators submitted a bill that would expand the U.S. sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Read more
Racism full blown in US: Diplomat blasts America’s broken racial divide
Maria Zakharova noted that the problem is racism is typical of not only American society but "is beginning to brew in other, allied, countries"
Read more
Russian DJ Denis Kaznacheev arrested in Berlin on US request
The DJ is currently in police custody in a German prison
Read more
Moscow vows tit-for-tat response to Czech Republic
Prague has deliberately delivered a blow on the Russian-Czech cooperation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more