{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia to fight Dutch court’s ruling and Rome, Moscow focus on arms control

Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 19
Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Italy's Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini Vitaly Belousov/POOL/TASS
Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Italy's Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini
© Vitaly Belousov/POOL/TASS

 

Izvestia: Russia to fight Dutch court’s ruling over Yukos case

Moscow is going to appeal the ruling by The Hague Court of Appeal, which earlier overturned the previous decision on a lawsuit filed by former Yukos shareholders and ordered Russia to cough up $50 bln to them.

Russia will continue to uphold its legitimate interests and will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court of the Netherlands, the Justice Ministry said. There are no specific deadlines for handling the appeal petition. However, according to Andrey Kondakov, who heads the International Center for Legal Protection, which represents Russia’s interests in the Yukos case in foreign courts, that could take about a year and a half. He added that the ruling did not automatically mean the seizure of Russia’s assets.

Read also
Dutch court ruling in Yukos case won’t lead to seizure of Russia’s assets abroad — expert

"Now much will depend on the national jurisdiction, under which these assets can be seized. Some countries are very conservative in their approaches to legal procedures against foreign states and are therefore ready to protect state property, while others, for example, the United States, will rather take sides with investors," Vladislav Starzhenetsky, First Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Law at the Higher School of Economics, told Izvestia.

It is very difficult to predict the outcome of this case, but Russia is unlikely to agree to pay that amount, which, taking into account penalty fees, is over $60 bln, the paper quotes Dmitry Gololobov, a Visiting Professor at the University of Westminster, as saying.

According to Executive Director of Padva & Epstein Law Firm Anton Babenko, there are reasons for overturning the ruling in the higher court in The Netherlands and other countries’ refusal to abide by it.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia, Italy overcoming barriers in relations

The Russian and Italian top diplomats and defense chiefs have held their fourth "2+2" meeting in Rome to exchange views on strategic stability and arms control, as well as on the situation in Syria and Libya. The meeting, which took place after an almost seven-year hiatus, confirmed that Russia’s and Italy’s foreign and defense ministries are restoring dialogue and contacts, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

The consultations enable the parties to coordinate their stances on issues of mutual interest and find adequate answers to today’s challenges and threats. This being so, Moscow welcomes Rome’s willingness to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to impose a moratorium on deploying intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed after the talks.

Read also
Foreign, defense ministers of Russia and Italy discuss missile moratorium

"It is noteworthy that Italy, hot on the heels of France, is addressing the issue of the arms control crisis, in the wake of President Emmanuel Macron’s famous speech. That seems to reflect the general trend in the European Union, which seeks to play a more prominent role in global politics, especially in light of the destructive arms control policy pursued by US President Donald Trump," Nadezhda Arbatova, Head of the Department for European Political Studies at the Institute for World Economy and International Relations, told the paper.

Maintaining security and stability in the Eastern and Southern Mediterranean is a top-priority issue for Italy because of its geographical proximity to the hotbeds of conflict, the expert went on to say. "In addition, Russia and Italy have important economic interests in Libya. Italy has not been able to reconcile the warring parties on its own. It tried to do so this past January but to no avail. The failure of the meeting between Fayez al-Sarraj and Khalifa Haftar in Rome dealt a blow to Italy’s prestige. Russia seems to be an important partner for Rome from the viewpoint of returning to the big Libyan game," she stressed.

 

Izvestia: Russian exports to China fall by almost 30% over coronavirus crisis

The novel coronavirus outbreak has adversely affected trade ties between Russia and China. The volume of exports decreased by 27.6% from January 1 to February 10, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, a source in Far Eastern Department of the Russian Federal Customs informed Izvestia.

The decline was recorded in the supplies of ore, fats and wax, flour products, grain crops and wood. Growth is observed only in the exports of fuel materials and inorganic chemistry products.

Read also
China’s coronavirus recoveries outnumber infections in past 24 hours for first time

It is difficult now to evaluate the impact of the restrictions imposed on China over the coronavirus outbreak, the press service of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry told the paper. It noted though that the impact affected most of all socially vital goods, the automotive and consumer goods industry and electronics.

The epidemic’s negative impact on the bilateral trade turnover will be limited to the first quarter of this year, the paper quotes Freedom Finance analyst Yevgeny Mironyuk as saying. The expert believes that the overall decline in exports in 2020 will stand at 10% or about $5 bln. The drop in supplies from China will be insignificant, since there is a stable demand for Chinese goods in the Russian market, he added.

The coronavirus crisis has adversely affected the work of small and medium-sized businesses, President of OPORA Russia business association Alexander Kalinin stressed to Izvestia. He pointed out that Russian entrepreneurs could not conduct negotiations and sign contracts with their Chinese partners because of the coronavirus outbreak. If the virus continues to spread further, the association will raise the issue of assistance to domestic companies so that they can compensate for the losses due to force majeure circumstances, Kalinin noted.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Assad wants to fight to the bitter end

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has reiterated his determination to continue the operation in the Idlib province despite Turkey’s demands, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

On Tuesday, Syrian troops resumed their offensive in Idlib and the neighboring province of Aleppo, which is almost fully controlled by Assad’s forces.

Read also
Kremlin expects Ankara to ensure safety of Russians in Turkey

Damascus’ forces are currently engaged in battle against two groups in Idlib and Aleppo, specifically, Hayrat Tahrir al-Sham designated as a terrorist organization by both Turkey and Russia, and against the Ankara-backed Syrian National Army (formerly the Free Syrian Army). Some Turkish media earlier reported citing sources in the Turkish General Staff that Assad decided to use the Kurdish People’s Protection Units in the offensive. Turkey considers that group to be the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier actually issued an ultimatum to Assad, stating that Syrian troops should stop the offensive until the end of February, otherwise, the Turkish army will attack them.

"Ankara’s official stance is the following: in early February, the Turkish military in Syria came under fire by Assad’s forces. However, society and experts have a different opinion. The Russian military is behind the shelling," Russian International Affairs Council expert Yulia Kudryashova told the paper.

She believes that the root cause of the current situation is the difficulty in implementing the Sochi agreements, which envisage that radical groups will be withdrawn from the demilitarized zones in Idlib, while Turkey will have guarantees that its troops will not be attacked by the Kurds. "In practice, it turned out that Turkey is unable to control the Syrian National Army, Russia is unable to control the Kurds, and no one can fully control all parties to the Syrian conflict. So, all that creates problems," the expert pointed out.

 

Kommersant: New escalation in Donbass reported ahead of UN meeting

The situation in the Donbass region has escalated again. According to the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), on Tuesday, a Ukrainian subversive group tried to cross the frontline near the inhabited community of Zolotoye. The regime in Kiev, in turn, insists that "armed groups from the Russian Federation" attempted to break the status quo, Kommersant writes. The incident occurred a few hours before the UN Security Council meeting convened at Russia’s initiative in order to discuss the lack of progress in implementing the Minsk accords.

Read also
Escalation in Donbass undermines Minsk Agreements — NATO spokesperson

A source in Russia’s government agencies involved in the negotiations on Donbass described the incident as "a petty provocation." In his view, this destabilization is unlikely to morph into a large-scale conflict. He suggested that the Ukrainian military sought to gain a foothold in "the grey zone." According to the source, the latest events indicate that President Vladimir Zelensky is unable to maintain control of Kiev’s troops.

LPR People’s Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko likewise pointed to the Ukrainian command’s inability to manage its own army. "This is a permanent situation and not something out of the ordinary," he told the paper.

Meanwhile, Director of the Russian Center for Current Policy Alexey Chesnakov stressed to Kommersant that "Ukraine’s failure to comply with the agreements reached at the previous Normandy Four meeting" was far more important than Tuesday’s incident.

He did not rule out that the escalation at the engagement line was linked to the UN Security Council meeting on the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements. "Ukraine’s provocation looks quite logical," the expert stressed.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: EU insists on extending New START and sees Libya’s Sarraj as major headache
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, February 18
Read more
Russia to produce intermediate-range missile in 6 months, depending on US steps — senator
The senator believes that the option to re-negotiate the INF Treaty persists
Read more
Russian manufacturer designs smooth bore counterpart of US assault rifle M16
The Russian law establishes a five-year record of owning smooth bore guns as a mandatory requirement for purchasing rifled weapons
Read more
Su-34 fighter-bombers wipe out ground installations in Urals drills
The crews made solo and paired flights at an altitude of 400 meters to 8,000 meters to the area of the location of notional militant groups, the press office reported
Read more
Russia’s latest Il-112 military transport plane to perform 2nd flight in April
The debut flight of the Il-112V plane was successful
Read more
Kremlin says new data on MH17 crash in Ukraine demonstrates that Russia was right
Dmitry Peskov has commented on the leaked document of the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service
Read more
Aeroflot to cut flights to China
The Russian air carrier will reduce flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong by the end of March
Read more
Libya’s interim foreign policy chief dismisses Erdogan’s accusations against Moscow
"His speeches about Russia have absolutely nothing to do with the truth," Abdelhadi Al Houij told journalists in Moscow
Read more
Munich conference drops Russophobic bias to plunge into anti-Chinese one - diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed to the anti-Chinese rhetoric voiced at the Munich Security Conference by the world leaders and representatives of government foreign policy institutions, as well as of international organizations
Read more
Seventy-five Serbian troops to march in Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square
Representatives of the Syrian army will take part in the ceremony of opening a memorial gallery, the Memory Road, at the Russian Armed Forces Cathedral being built to mark the 75th anniversary of the Victory in WWII
Read more
Russian government submits bill on biological security to parliament
The draft outlines a complex of measures to protect the population from biological risks
Read more
Lithuania loses 1.4 bln euro dispute with Gazprom in final instance
The litigation between Lithuania and the Russian gas giant lasted almost eight years
Read more
Trump warns Erdogan intervention in Libya will lead to deterioration
US President has had a phone call with his Turkish counterpart
Read more
Hague Court of Appeal claims Russia should pay over $50 bln to ex-Yukos shareholders
The court added that the Russian Federation still has the opportunity to appeal against the decision
Read more
Putin removes Surkov from presidential aide office
The order is effective on the day of signing
Read more
No Buk missile systems detected near MH17 crash zone — leaked document
In all, four documents have been published
Read more
Kremlin hopes details on clash in Donbass will be clarified soon
Earlier, the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to destabilize the situation on the contact line in Donbass
Read more
US imposes sanctions against Rosneft Trading
The United States will continue to engage with Russia on Venezuela, despite sanctions against Rosneft Trading, S.A., according to a high ranking US official
Read more
Russian scientists accidentally create universal all-purpose computer vision algorithm
The researchers were developing a document scanning app
Read more
Iranian president calls on Turkey to observe Sochi agreements on Syria
"Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to stay committed to two things," Hassan Rouhani said
Read more
US, Estonian, Lithuanian military to carry out observation flight over Russia, Belarus
An observation flight will be executed between February 17 and 21
Read more
Russia, Belarus begin joint military exercise
A formal ceremony to launch the drills was held in the region on Monday afternoon
Read more
Head of China’s Wuhan hospital dies of coronavirus — media
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases among medical staff has exceeded 1,700
Read more
Russia sees no progress in implementing Normandy Four decisions, says Lavrov
New agenda must be formulated to hold the next Normandy Four summit, according to Russia's top diplomat
Read more
Russia continues to support Syria in its fight against terrorism, Kremlin says
On January 15, during a phone call with Erdogan, Trump expressed his wish that Russia stopped supporting the Syrian government
Read more
Russian and Turkish military in Idlib have full mutual understanding, Lavrov says
Military representatives of both Russia and Turkey stay in constant contact, the Russian top diplomat said
Read more
NATO chief was unable to reply to Russia’s initiatives, Lavrov comments after Munich talks
Russia earlier voiced a proposal to agree a minimal possible distance, at which Russia’s and NATO’s warships and warplanes can approach each other
Read more
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls US world’s biggest spy in cyberspace, ‘empire of hackers’
The statement came in response to a question about media reports that US intelligence used the Swiss company Crypto AG's encoding devices to spy on other countries
Read more
Press review: EU insists on extending New START and sees Libya’s Sarraj as major headache
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, February 18
Read more
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Read more
US redeploys over 300 trucks with weapons from Iraq to Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that "the US weapons are used both in clashes between numerous militant groups along the entire trans-Euphrates region and against Turkish troops in northern Syria"
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky wants to hold elections in Ukraine in October, ‘in Crimea as well’
At the same time, he underlined that Donbass "needs elections that will be recognized by Ukraine and the whole world as legitimate"
Read more
Kremlin deems Russia de jure and de facto legal successor to USSR
A Constitutional Court judge earlier labelled the Soviet Union "an illegally established state," saying that the Russian Federation must not be considered as the legal successor of the "repressive and terrorist deeds" of the Soviet government
Read more
Press review: Turkey flexes muscles at Russia and what the US has planned for Central Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 13
Read more
Dutch court ruling in Yukos case won’t lead to seizure of Russia’s assets abroad — expert
Earlier The Hague Court of Appeal reinstated an order of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which in 2014 ordered Russia to pay $50 bln to the companies associated with former Yukos shareholders
Read more
Press review: US to fund anti-Gazprom crusade and Russia, Turkey fail to reach Idlib deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, February 17
Read more
Syrian government troops take control of 28 settlements west and north of Aleppo - agency
Aleppo’s residents took to the streets to hail liberation of these settlements
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz-5 carrier rocket to use booster developed for Angara-A5 launch vehicle
The booster underwent ground-based experimental tests
Read more
Russia’s FSB prevents teens from carrying out two terrorist attacks in Crimea
The perpetrators are followers of Vladislav Roslyakov, who killed 20 people at the Kerch Polytechnic College in October 2018
Read more
Russia helps Syria counter West’s economic blockade, envoy says
The ambassador also expressed gratitude to the Russian leadership
Read more
Russian, Turkish military conduct joint patrol mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah
Units of the Russian military police also carried out patrolling in the Aleppo and Raqqa governorates
Read more
NATO does not solve Ukraine’s problems, only makes them worse — Lavrov
Lavrov and Stoltenberg met in Munich on February 15
Read more
NATO has no plans to provide military support to Turkey in Idlib — source
The diplomat said that the death of Turkish troops in Idlib was a tragedy but it had taken place during a unilateral military operation on foreign soil
Read more
Foreign Ministry warns Russians about threat of prosecution by US authorities
According to the diplomats, the danger exists both in the US and in third countries acting on the US request
Read more
Trump informs Erdogan of his ‘concern’ over situation in Syria’s Idlib
President Trump conveyed the United States’ desire to see an end to Russia’s support for the Assad regime’s atrocities and for a political resolution to the Syrian conflict
Read more
WHO says people receiving packages from China not at risk of contracting coronavirus
Coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages, the World Health Organization says
Read more
Donbass sees Zelensky’s border patrol scheme as ploy to bog down Minsk Agreements
According to the republic's top brass, Kiev has not taken a single step to coordinate the legal aspects of a special status for Donbass with Donetsk and Lugansk
Read more
Level of discussions at Munich conference is disappointing, says Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, the Munich conference used to be a platform where experts and politicians could make forecasts and analysis "to offer certain scenarios or solutions to difficult situation in future"
Read more
KamAZ and Sollers discussing alliance
The alliance would deal in developing new forms of using commercial vehicles, sales digitalization and marketing technologies
Read more
Syrian air defenses shoot down terrorists’ drone over Homs refinery
On Sunday, the Syrian government troops used electronic warfare systems to thwart a terrorists’ attempt to attack the Homs refinery with five drones
Read more
Four Ukrainian poachers arrested for 10 days in Crimea
All crew members admitted that they had been involved in illegal fishing
Read more