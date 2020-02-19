China’s coronavirus recoveries outnumber infections in past 24 hours for first time

TASS, February 19. The number of people recovered from the novel coronavirus in China has exceeded cases of infections for the first time in the past 24 hours, China’s Xinhua news agency reported Wednesday citing the Chinese health committee.

On February 18, 1,824 fully recovered patients discharged from hospitals in China, while 1,749 new coronavirus infections were reported that day. Overall, 14,376 recoveries are reported in the country.