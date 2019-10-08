{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russian oil unharmed by Iraqi protest and US meddles in Ukraine gas transit

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 8
Anti-government protests in Baghdad AP Photo/Hadi Mizban
Anti-government protests in Baghdad
© AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

 

Izvestia: Russian companies in Iraq unscathed by protests

Russian oil companies in Iraq have nothing to fear, the protests in Baghdad and some cities in the south will not impact their operations, diplomatic sources told Izvestia.

"Russian companies continue to work as usual, no problems have arisen because of the protest movement," one source informed the paper. "Perhaps, this is due to the fact that a wave of protests took place in large cities, such as Baghdad, Nasiriyah and Basra, while Russia’s oil interests are concentrated mainly in the northern fields."

Another individual likewise assured that the protests had not affected the work of Russian firms. Gazpromneft confirmed this information to reporters, stressing that the company had been present in Iraq since 2010, and its work had not stopped for a single day.

Read also
Iraqi top diplomat says talks with Lavrov focused on ways to boost oil cooperation

During his meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iraq’s top diplomat Mohamed Ali Alhakim highlighted the prospects for eliminating visas for Russian businesspeople in order to boost the flow of investment into the country.

A wave of anti-government protests broke out on October 1, when Baghdad residents gathered for a rally demanding jobs and an end to corruption. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets against the demonstrators.

"The organizers of the protests posted calls on Facebook and Twitter, and people reacted immediately coming to Tahrir Square," a local reporter told Izvestia.

"Rumor has it that hired snipers shot at people on Tahrir [Square] and the Republican Bridge, so that someone could benefit from destabilizing the situation," he stressed.

According to the reporter, Shia clerics such as the leader of the Saairun party, Muqtada al-Sadr, are under suspicion. He supports the protesters verbally, but his ultimate goal is to oust the prime minister and his cabinet, the journalist believes.

 

Vedomosti: Russian authorities admit risk of falling demand for oil

A slowdown in the growth of global oil demand can eventually result in a drop in consumption, the Russian Energy Ministry admitted for the first time ever in its amended draft known as Russia’s Energy Strategy until 2035, Vedomosti writes citing the document, which the government has been working on since 2015.

According to one of the paper’s informed sources, this forecast is based on "various scenarios" for the development of the global oil industry.

Read also
Russian Energy Ministry considers $50 per barrel fair oil price

"The accuracy of that forecast will largely depend on the pace of development of alternative energy and electrically propelled vehicles," the paper quotes BCS analyst Kirill Tachennikov as saying. "Even if the sales of electrically propelled vehicles double every year, their share in the global car fleet will remain less than 15% in 2030," he noted. In addition, there are industries that continue to grow rapidly without using alternative energy sources, specifically, aviation and high-sea shipping, he said, adding that supply likewise affected the price. "While the peak of demand is ahead, the peak of supply has probably past," he said.

"Competition between oil and natural gas in electricity generation will intensify, that will limit both the demand for coal and the demand for oil," Senior Director at Fitch Ratings Dmitry Marinchenko warned. The largest oil producers in the Middle East like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, plan to increase LNG purchases and produce more natural gas to maximize oil exports, the expert stressed, adding that low LNG prices would accelerate that transition.

"From the viewpoint of the full cycle of costs, Russian oil projects look very good, taking a back seat only to the Middle East due to longer transportation. Operating costs and capital expenditure per 1 barrel of overall production do not exceed $15-20," Marinchenko pointed out.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US seeks to control transit of Russian gas to Europe

The domestic political feud in the United States has been shedding light on many secrets related to Ukraine’s gas sector, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. The Associated Press reported on Sunday that several businessmen supporting the Republican Party sought to "install new management at the top of Ukraine’s massive state gas company." They also planned to "then steer lucrative contracts to companies controlled by Trump allies," the report said citing some sources.

The Americans keep talking about the dangers of Russian gas for Europe, at the same time promoting their own LNG. US Energy Secretary Rick Perry earlier said that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would strengthen Russia’s influence on Europe’s foreign policy.

Read also
Gas transit price for Ukraine to be determined by current tariffs in Europe — top brass

Meanwhile, Kiev is expected to receive the first batch of US LNG in early November, which is far more expensive than European or Russian sources. However, due to the fact that the contract on gas transit between Russia’s Gazprom and Naftogaz will expire in December 2019, and the fate of the new agreement is still unknown, prices in the European market can rise significantly, and the Americans will stand to gain from that.

"Ukraine is largely under the external control of the United States, and few people can reject that," Stanislav Mitrakhovich, an expert at the National Energy Security Fund, told the paper. "The promotion of loyal personnel or proteges to key Ukrainian companies or government agencies by the Americans has been regular practice for many years," he stressed. The Americans thus have an opportunity to diversify risks in a hypothetical case of disloyal behavior of individual Ukrainian players, the expert explained.

Ukraine is under the powerful influence of the Americans who are all for expanding their clout, Director of the National Energy Institute Sergei Pravosudov stressed to Nezavisimaya Gazeta. "After all, we are talking about $3 bln that Gazprom pays for transit. So there is no reason why the Americans should not try to line their pockets on that substantial sum of money. In actual fact, the US has no business interests there. It is not an active market participant. The Americans do not buy anything there, and LNG sales are insignificant. They are more interested in sowing chaos. As for signing the transit agreement, some compromise will be found anyway, and the Americans will not be able to prevent that," he said.

 

Izvestia: Russia to propose amendments to CoE’s sanctions mechanism

Russia is hammering out proposals to counter a French initiative, which seeks to punish any country for violating the Council of Europe’s (CoE) norms, a source in the Russian Permanent Mission to the organization informed Izvestia.

"We are working on our proposals. Currently, there is no specific draft mechanism," the source said.

According to the French proposal, the procedure can be launched by any of the Council’s three institutions - the Committee of Ministers, the Parliamentary Assembly or the secretary general. If there is no progress in solving the problem, the Committee of Ministers can expel a country that violated the organizations’ rules from the Council of Europe.

Experts note though that given the current contradictions, when the CoE is just beginning to pull out of the crisis, the proposed mechanism could exacerbate the difficulties and will not be conducive to cooperation.

According to Mark Entin, Head of the European Law Department at MGIMO University, the French initiative is the result of a not very successful agreement between Moscow and European states on Russia’s return to PACE. The possibilities for its reform have been deliberately limited, the expert stressed.

"Russian diplomacy is now faced with a rather difficult but explicable task: to ensure that the ideas of cooperation and mutual solutions to problems prevail in that mechanism," he told the paper.

One of the key problems is that 28 out of 47 seats in the Council of Europe are controlled by EU member-countries, which share a consolidated stance and represent the majority in the Council of Europe. According to Entin, Russia needs to obtain guarantees from those countries that the proposed procedure will be implemented honestly and will be based on the principle of equality.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Turkey gambling on a Cyprus-style scenario in Syria

The White House has said that US troops will no longer be in close proximity to those areas, which the Turkish command plans to seize under its control. For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that that his country’s armed forces were determined to launch an offensive, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

The Kurds promised to respond to Turkey’s new military operation with an "all-out war." Farhat Patiyev, member of the Kurdish National Congress, confirmed to the paper that Syrian Kurdistan had no choice but to go on the defensive. He noted that Turkey was taking revenge on the Kurds for the defeat of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia), because it had far-reaching plans with its help. The Kurdish official was confident that Ankara was trying to revive the IS project.

Read also
Trump warns Turkey that US allies in Syria must not be harmed

According to Patiyev, this is a repetition of the Cypriot scenario, when Cyprus was divided into the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Cyprus proper. In this case, the issue at hand is the creation of a potential Turkish Republic of Northern Syria, he stressed.

However, far from all experts agree that Turkey’s military operation in northeastern Syria is imminent. "I believe this is a de-escalation scenario. The Americans withdrew from the area, which they patrolled with the Turkish Armed Forces three times," Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) expert Anton Mardasov told the paper.

"Apparently, it will be controlled by the opposition made up of units, in which the area’s locals will make up the majority. They have been trained in the Aleppo province for a long time. It is not improbable that the Turks will advance further later on, but also under a similar scenario," he said.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Chief Russian delegate’s warning on Council of Europe and Lavrov’s Iraq tour
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, October 7
Read more
‘Insane!’ Actor Mads Mikkelsen on Death Stranding, Kojima and the future of cinema
Read more
Volker’s departure unties Zelensky’s hands to provide autonomy to Donbass, says expert
The pundit invoked news about Volker’s mediation in the deal to supply Javelin systems to Ukraine
Read more
Russia will find ways to help Cuba receive energy sources, says PM
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev emphasized the necessity to expand economic ties with Cuba, adding that they have been developed quite successfully recently
Read more
Reunification of Russian Church is result of changes in Europe — Patriarch Kirill
Patriarch Kirill described the Holy Synod’s decision in favor of reunification as historic
Read more
Putin picks mushrooms in Siberian taiga and admires the Yenisei River
The Russian president turns 67 on October 7
Read more
Russian deputy PM visits Caracas to hold talks with Maduro
Yuri Borisov will hold talks on the sidelines of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation
Read more
Russia’s Acron made first shipment of fertilizers over Northern Sea Route
The new sales route cuts logistical costs and opens new opportunities for deliveries of fertilizers to the Asia-Pacific Region due to a significant reduction of travel time, according to the senior company official
Read more
Lavrov arrives in capital of Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomy Erbil
Russia traditionally supports good relations with the Kurds in Iraq and elsewhere and stands for ensuring their cultural and linguistic rights
Read more
Upgraded T-90M may become Russian Army’s main battle tank
The first several dozen upgraded tanks are due to arrive for the Russian troops in 2019
Read more
Putin makes trip to Siberian taiga ahead of his birthday - Kremlin spokesman
Russian President "plans to spent his birthday in the great outdoors with his family and close friends," Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Deputy speaker of Russia’s upper house Yevgeny Bushmin dies at age of 61
He has been representing the Rostov region’s government in the upper house of Russia’s parliament since 2005
Read more
Press review: UK ditches ‘Assad must go’ stance and Moscow to aid Manila in war on terror
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 4
Read more
Press review: Chief Russian delegate’s warning on Council of Europe and Lavrov’s Iraq tour
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, October 7
Read more
White House: US Armed Forces will not be part of Turkish operation in northern Syria
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said that United States forces will no longer be in the immediate area
Read more
Russian deputy premier meets with Venezuelan president Maduro in Caracas
Prior to the meeting, Maduro said the Russian deputy premier’s visit to Caracas was very important in the wake of his recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
‘No pressure, great anticipation’: Hideo Kojima talks about genre-bending Death Stranding
With only a month left before the release of Kojima Production’s first independent PS4 title Death Stranding, the game has already gone gold. Therefore, its designer, the legendary Hideo Kojima, had the time to fly to Moscow and present it to the fans at the Igromir 2019 gaming convention. TASS managed to snatch Kojima for a few minutes to talk about the game
Read more
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
Damascus main forces are gearing up for a mass crossing of the Euphrates
Read more
Kremlin calls for refraining from steps that may hamper Syrian settlement
There were no discussions of Ankara’s planned operation in Syria between Russian and Turkish leaders, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
Hideo Kojima ‘amazed’ by Russian fans’ attention on Instagram
The game designer says he does not translate the comments, that’s why he has "to leave it up” to his own “imagination”
Read more
Trump calls a spade a spade when talking about predecessors’ moves – Russian diplomat
Zakharova described the incumbent US leader as "the first US president, who is not shy of calling the things, which his predecessors also used to do, by their proper names"
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Russia, Japan discuss cooperation in space industry — deputy premier
Akimov said he also discussed transport and energy issues
Read more
China’s new missile warning system to reduce probability of big war, say Russian experts
Russia is helping China to develop its national missile attack early warning system, according to the Russian president
Read more
Russian shipbuilders in final stretch to test cutting-edge missile corvette
Now the corvette has switched to the trials of the helicopter-borne system
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new S-400 air defense missile systems
The new S-400 systems struck all the designated targets
Read more
Mexican airline to continue using Russia’s SSJ-100 aircraft — VEB.RF
"We will now look into ways of a smooth solution to this situation," VEB.RF CEO said
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry issues protest to US over FBI interrogation of State Duma MP
This is another hostile action against Russia and its representatives, the statement said
Read more
Press review: Russia eyes other pipeline routes and Zelensky’s foes slam Steinmeier deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 3
Read more
Russian air pilot faces criminal charges in SSJ-100 crash case
The defendant maintains innocence
Read more
Troops in east Russia to disguise military equipment as agricultural objects in drills
The troops will strike a notional enemy’s force, employing about 350 weapon systems
Read more
Erdogan says US begins troop pullout from northeastern Syria
Ankara aims to create a zone of security east of the Euphrates in Syria
Read more
Russia plans to initiate creation of ‘grain OPEC’
The future organization could include Russia, the European Union, the United States, Canada, Argentina, and other nations
Read more
Russia stepped into Syrian war to fight terrorist threat, says top brass
Russia's activities in Syria have been legal and are in line with the UN requirements, the expert stated
Read more
Contacts with Denmark on gas pipeline construction constructive, Nord Stream 2 AG informs
The Nord Stream 2 AG spokesman also said the gas pipeline is on schedule
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet’s warships transit English Channel in deployment to Indian Ocean
During their long-distance deployment, the combat teams of the Yaroslav Mudry practiced searching for and detecting a notional enemy’s submarines
Read more
Russia worried over escalation of tension over drilling activities in Cyprus economic zone
The Russian foreign ministry also called for the soonest relaunch of a negotiating process in order to reach a lasting, viable and fair solution to the Cypriot problem
Read more
FBI refuses to comment on Russian lawmaker’s detention for questioning
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that Yumasheva was detained at New York’s airport by FBI officers who questioned her for about an hour
Read more
Russian deputy premier sees future for Russian food on European markets
The deputy premier said Russia should change the structure of its food exports, focusing on readymade products
Read more
Russia completes flight trials of next-generation Glonass navigation satellite
The satellite will be tested as part of the entire Glonass system in the first half of 2020
Read more
US mulls withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty, lawmaker says
Russia ratified the multilateral Treaty on Open Skies on May 26, 2001
Read more
World leaders congratulate Putin on 67th birthday
The Russian president is planning to spend this day in nature among his next-of-kin and friends
Read more
Alrosa digs up record-breaking, 800-mln year-old diamond
The gemstone has an unusual structure, with one diamond freely moving inside the other one
Read more
Russia offers most advanced types of military hardware to Vietnam
The Russian export major confirmed that there were no external or internal restrictions on or obstacles to Russia's operation on Vietnam’s market of military equipment
Read more
Iranian foreign ministry does not corroborate information on release of Russian national
The Russian embassy in Iran said earlier that Yulia Yuzik was arrested at a hotel in Tehran on October 2
Read more
Ukrainian president discusses East Ukraine disengagement with defense chiefs
Soon, Ukrainian officials are to visit Pokrovskoye, Zolotoye and Stanitsa Luganskaya to make sure that local residents are not under threat
Read more
Chinese company plans to invest $1 bln in construction in Moscow region
The total volume of this project is about 4 mln square meters, according to the head of the department for the development of the new territories at the Moscow government
Read more
Russian military to perform observation flights over Switzerland, Czech Republic, Slovakia
A joint German-US mission will make a flight over Russia
Read more
‘Cynical provocation’: Top Russian legislators condemn FBI’s action against MP
The actions of the United States of America are "another example of a violation of their international obligations", Russian State Duma Chairman said
Read more
Russian lawmaker interviewed by FBI agents in New York — ambassador
Yumasheva is a coordinator of a parliamentary group in charge of ties with the US Congress
Read more
Russian defense minister speaks over phone with US defense secretary
Read more