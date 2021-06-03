Water tribe prospers ashore in Fujian

Moscow, June 3. The "A Date with China" international media delegation on May 26 toured Xipi village, located in Ningde of Southeast China's Fujian province, the China Daily reported. Like many other fishing villages in China, fishermen here catch and process seafood. However, its story is not typical, at least not if you go back eight years.

In 2013, 137 households moved from boat homes to resettlements ashore. This final migration meant all boat dwellers in the village had bid farewell to the floating life some of them had been living since birth.

Xipi village is one of the biggest boat-dweller resettlement communities in eastern Fujian. There are a total of 2,716 residents in 632 households. In addition to farming oysters, octopus, yellow croakers and other seafood, people here also process the products locally, attract investment and create jobs. In 2020, the villagers netted a per-capita income of more than 23,000 yuan, an outstanding transformation from their lives on boats in the old days.