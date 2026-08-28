MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend an event on Saturday dedicated to September 1.

According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin will talk to teachers and winners of school Olympiads.

On the eve of the Knowledge Day, the president, as a rule, meets with schoolchildren and always records a congratulatory message for students, teachers, and university students, in which he emphasizes the value of quality education, mentorship, and the role of schools in shaping a person’s character.