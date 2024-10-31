Russia, Serbia reaffirm intention to enhance relations despite external pressure

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin have reaffirmed their commitment to developing relations between Moscow and Belgrade despite external pressures, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The parties reaffirmed their commitment to the comprehensive development of bilateral relations regardless of external influences," the ministry stated following Lavrov and Vulin's meeting on the sidelines of the 2nd Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

During their discussion on the situation in the Balkans, the two officials focused on Kosovo in light of the ongoing anti-Serbian repression initiated by the Pristina authorities. "The two sides underscored the necessity of relying on United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244, viewing it as an inviolable condition for achieving a just resolution to the Kosovo crisis and for maintaining peace and stability in the Balkan region. Other current aspects of international politics were also discussed," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.