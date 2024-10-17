Ukraine fires up to 80 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, October 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired approximately 80 munitions and 20 drones at the settlements in the Belgorod Region over the past day, injuring six civilians, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, 26 munitions in 5 shelling rounds and a drone, which was intercepted, were fired at the city of Shebekino, the villages of Novaya Tavolzhanka and Sereda, the farmstead of Pankov. Six civilians were wounded over the past day," the message said.

According to the governor, a man received a critical injury in a detonation of a Kolokolchik cluster mine and was admitted to the regional hospital. The other victims were released for outpatient treatment after receiving medical attention.

"A gas pipeline, 22 apartment buildings, 20 private houses, a post office, an administrative building, 1 industrial, 3 social, 2 commercial facilities and 77 passenger cars were damaged," the governor said.

A total of 18 munitions and 6 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were fired at the villages of Zhuravlyovka, Krasny Oktyabr, Krasny Khutor, Nechayevka, Cheremoshnoye, Schetinovka and Yasniye Zori, as well as the farmstead of Tserkovny in the Belgorod district. Two private houses, a bus and two passenger cars were damaged, 15 pieces of equipment were destroyed by explosives dropped by UAVs in the village of Krasny Oktyabr.

The Ukrainian armed forces fired six UAVs and six munitions at the villages of Gruzskoye and Tsapovka and the farmstead of Kazachye-Rudchenskoye in the Borisovsky district, damaging a communication infrastructure facility. A UAV was shot down by an air defense system in the skies over the Valuysky district. The Ukrainian armed forces fired six munitions and two UAVs at the village of Tishanka and the farmstead of Stary in the Volokonovsky district. "An administrative building was significantly damaged by a kamikaze drone in the village of Tishanka," Gladkov said.

The Ukrainian armed forces fired 11 munitions and 1 drone at the villages of Bezymeno, Kozinka, Novostroyevka-Vtoraya and Spodaryushino in the Grayvoronsky district. Another 12 munitions and 3 drones were fired at the villages of Kolotilovka, Vyazovoye, Grafovka, Popovka and Staroselye in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. A social facility was damaged.