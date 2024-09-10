Kremlin has no plans to watch Trump, Harris debate — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not planning to watch the debate between US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov called expectations about the US elections a matter for US voters, but not for Russia. "No, we have no plans of watching [televised debates between Trump and Harris]. Expecting something is not our business, it is the business of American voters," he answered to a related question.

Trump and Harris will debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 9 p.m. ET (4 a.m. Moscow time) on September 10. The meeting is organized by ABC News.

Only the moderators of the debates will be able to ask Trump and Harris questions. The answer time will be limited to two minutes, and microphones will be disconnected during the opponent's speech. The presidential candidates will have paper, a pen and a bottle of water. The use of pre-prepared notes is prohibited. Moreover, debate participants are not allowed to interact with their campaign officials throughout the event, including commercial breaks.

Harris and Trump's debate was threatened with disruption due to a dispute between the sides over microphone rules. Harris' team asked ABC to leave the microphones connected throughout the meeting; Trump's team insisted on keeping the same rules that were in place during the debate with Joe Biden in June.