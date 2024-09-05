Putin thanks Mongolian president for warm welcome, calls talks substantive

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh for the warm welcome in Ulaanbaatar and described the talks as substantive, according to his telegram published on the Kremlin’s website.

"Dear Mr. President, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to me and the Russian delegation in Ulaanbaatar. I was glad to celebrate with our Mongolian friends the 85th anniversary of the common victory on the Khalkhin Gol River," the telegram reads.

He described the talks as informative and effective, expressing confidence that the implementation of the bilateral agreements reached would further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Mongolia.

"I hope for our constructive dialogue and fruitful joint work will continue," the president added. "I wish you strong health and success, as well as happiness and well-being to all Mongolians," the Russian leader added.

Putin paid an official visit to Mongolia on September 3.