Putin to pay state visit to Mongolia September 2-3, eventful program due — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Mongolia on September 2-3, Yury Ushakov, the presidential international affairs aide, has told the media, adding that the program was going to be very eventful. Putin will meet with Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Chairman of the Great State Khural of Mongolia Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.

"On September 2-3, our president will pay an official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. This visit is timed to coincide with the anniversary of the victory of the Soviet and Mongolian armies over the Japanese aggressors in the battles near the Khalkhin-Gol River in eastern Mongolia," Ushakov said. "The program of the visit is very eventful," he said, while previewing plans for meetings with the Mongolian leadership. According to the Kremlin official, Putin will arrive in Ulaanbaatar on the evening of September 2.

"The program starts tomorrow," Ushakov noted. "It includes talks with Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, talks with the Chairman of the Great State Khural of Mongolia Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene."

Ushakov specified that the meetings would be devoted to key issues of bilateral relations and promising areas of cooperation.

The Russian leader has already been to Mongolia four times. Ushakov said that the country celebrated the anniversaries of the victory at Khalkhin-Gol very widely every five years at the state level.

"Our president’s trips to Mongolia on this occasion have become a good tradition. Putin was in Mongolia in 2014 and in 2019 for the 75th and 80th anniversaries of the victory," Ushakov noted.

The Kremlin official emphasized that "the victory after heavy fighting in the battle of Khalkhin-Gol had a very important military-political and international impact."

"It ensured the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Mongolia and the security of the Soviet Union's Far Eastern frontiers and delayed Japan's entry into World War II by almost 2.5 years. In addition, it furnished significant support for the resistance forces of the Chinese and Korean peoples in the fight against the Japanese invaders. Let me remind you that more than 10,000 soldiers and commanders of the Red Army lost their lives on Mongolian soil," Ushakov said.

The visit’s program

While speaking about the program of the official visit, the presidential aide said that the events would begin with an official welcome ceremony at the State Palace in the center of Ulaanbaatar. Putin will make a note in the book of honorary guests. This will be followed by the leaders' one-on-one talks and talks with the participation of delegations.

"After the talks, the presidents will attend the signing of Russian-Mongolian intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents. The two leaders will make statements on the results of the talks to the media," Ushakov said.

Then the program of the state visit will continue with talks between the Russian president and the Chairman of the Great State Khural of Mongolia Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan and Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene. After that, Putin and Khurelsukh will traditionally lay flowers at the monument to Marshal Zhukov, one of the architects of the Khalkhin-Gol victory. Then the leaders will visit the school of the Ulaanbaatar branch of Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, which has been working in the capital of Mongolia for 25 years and is one of the leading educational establishments, where instruction is in Russian and according to Russian standards. The program will end with a gala reception.