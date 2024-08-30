Ukraine conducting indiscriminate strikes on civilians in Kursk Region — Russian official

KURSK, August 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is conducting indiscriminate strikes on civilians in the border areas of Russia’s Kursk Region, Artyom Sharov, deputy spokesman for the Russian Emergencies Ministry, said at a briefing.

"The Ukrainian armed forces continue to conduct indiscriminate strikes on civilians in the Kursk Region. In order to minimize the consequences of these attacks, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s bomb squads work on a daily basis to defuse and destroy explosives launched by the Ukrainian army at residential areas," he noted.

Six explosive weapons were defused in two border settlements in the past day, including an aerial bomb that had fallen on the roof of a private house.

"All the weapons had been dropped by drones targeting residential buildings and civilian cars," Sharov stressed.

The Emergencies Ministry’s experts working in the region have so far destroyed 300 explosive items and cleared 21 hectares of land of explosives.