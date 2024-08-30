Nearly 30 Ukrainian drones attack Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, August 30. /TASS/. A total of 26 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, with over 70 shells fired at the region's settlements, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Our air defense means shot down a fixed-wing drone over Belgorod. No consequences occurred. In the Belgorod district, the settlements of Razumnoye, Belomestnoye, Bochkovka, Petrovka, Pushkarnoye, Shchetinovka and Tserkovny came under attack. They were struck by six drones, two of which were shot down by air defenses. A shelling attack with five munitions also took place," Gladkov wrote. A private house and a car were burned down. One car, four houses and a farm building were damaged.

In the Borisovsky district, the settlements of Berezovka, Gruzskoye and Lozovaya Rudka were attacked with three drones and eight munitions. A farm building, a trade facility and a gas pipeline were damaged there. In the Valuysky district, three drones were fired at the villages of Kazinka and Karabanovo. A car was damaged there.

In the Volokonovsky district, the village of Tishanka was shelled with 12 munitions. A power line was damaged. In the Grayvoronsky district, the villages of Gorkovsky, Bezymeno, Novostroevka-Pervaya and Novostroevka-Vtoraya were attacked with five drones and 13 munitions. Two cars and a residential house were damaged.

In the Krasnoyaruzhny district, 21 munitions and four drones struck the villages of Kolotilovka, Sergiyevka, Terebreno and Staroselye, damaging three private houses and a commercial facility. In the Shebekinsky district, 14 projectiles and five drones attacked the settlements of Shebekino, Leninsky, Pervomaysky, Grafovka, Novaya Tavolzhanka and Terezovka. "Five apartment buildings, eight private houses, nine passenger cars, a truck, two social facilities, an administrative building, a communications infrastructure facility, equipment at an agricultural enterprise and a power line were damaged," the governor said.