Claims of amateur divers blowing up Nord Streams smokescreen for true culprits — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Misinformation about "amateur divers" purportedly blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines is being used as a smokescreen to divert attention from the true sponsors and beneficiaries of the blasts, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Because the fake news items that we see in the Western media that the Nord Stream was allegedly blown up by amateur divers and so on, are needed for only one thing: to absolve the real beneficiaries and masterminds," she said in a commentary for the Zvezda TV channel.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea near the Danish island of Bornholm. On September 26, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office launched a criminal case in connection with the incident based on charges of international terrorism.