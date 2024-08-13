Putin signs decree to create Maritime Collegium, with Patrushev at its head

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the creation of the Maritime Collegium. It will be led by Nikolay Patrushev, the former secretary of the Security Council and aide to the head of state. The document has been published.

The Collegium will include councils on the strategic development of the Russian Navy, on the protection of Russia's national interests in the Arctic and on the development of and support for maritime activities.

The document abolishes the interdepartmental commission of the Security Council on ensuring Russia’s national interests in the Arctic. Its functions are transferred to the established Collegium.

The Collegium’s tasks include: measures to strengthen Russia’s defense and security in the World Ocean, the development of the Northern Sea Route as a national transport artery and guaranteed access to global shipping routes, as well as the prevention of the pollution of the maritime environment and preservation of biological diversity.

The Maritime Collegium will consist of 52 members, among them the heads of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of Education and Science, the heads of littoral regions, the heads of the Border Guard Service and the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as the CEOs of major shipbuilding companies.