MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. In the past day, Ukraine has lost upwards of 420 servicemen and 55 armored vehicles in Kursk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the enemy has lost over 2,000 servicemen there during the entire period of hostilities.

TASS has gathered the key facts on the issue.

Situation in the region

- The Russian Armed Forces foiled breakthroughs by enemy armored groups deep into Russia's territory near the settlements of Obshchy Kolodez, Snagost, Kauchuk and Alekseyevsky.

- An attack by units of the Ukrainian armed forces' 82nd airborne assault brigade in the direction of Martinovka was repulsed.

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the operation to destroy Ukrainian formations in the Kursk Region is still underway.

- Russian aircraft hit Ukrainian armed forces' reserves in the areas of Miropolye, Mogrytsya and Petrushevka in the Sumy Region.

Kiev's losses

- Over the day, Ukraine's losses totaled up to 420 servicemen and 55 armored vehicles. Three tanks, eight armored personnel carriers, an infantry fighting vehicle, 43 armored combat vehicles, 31 vehicles, a multiple rocket launcher and an artillery piece were destroyed.

- Up to 15 Ukrainian servicemen and four Stryker armored personnel carriers have been destroyed during the mopping up of the Ozerki settlement in the Kursk Region, six Ukrainian fighters have been captured.

- The enemy lost up to 2,030 servicemen, 35 tanks, 31 armored personnel carriers, 18 infantry fighting vehicles, 179 other armored fighting vehicles, 78 vehicles, four anti-aircraft missile systems, two multiple rocket launchers and 14 field artillery guns during the fighting.