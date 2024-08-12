Ukrainian troops increasingly target civilians in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops intensify shelling attacks on civilians in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz told Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link during a meeting on the situation on the Russian border.

"The situation in the Bryansk Region today is relatively stable. It is just as it was a month ago. In terms of the number of shelling attacks we can say that it is essentially the same, that is, about 80-90 attacks per week. But I would like to note that recently we’ve been observing that they began to target civilians more and more," he said.

According to the official, just on August 9, out of 22 Ukrainian shelling attacks, 11 targeted civilians, residential buildings, cars and buses. "We are compensating damages from the regional budget," Bogomaz specified.