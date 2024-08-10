{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Two residents of village in Belgorod Region safe after Ukrainian abduction — governor

They have already reunited with their families, the Governor of the Russian region of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov said

BELGOROD, August 10. /TASS/. Governor of the borderline Russian region of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov has visited the village of Poroz where Ukrainian militants had taken two local residents hostage after breaking into the village.

The two villagers have already reunited with their families, the governor said on his Telegram channel. "They are all right now, <…> safe and together again with their families," Gladkov said. He also posted a video of his meeting with locals.

Earlier, Gladkov said that access to the village had been blocked as part of a counterterrorism operation currently being conducted in the region.

On Friday, Russia launched a counterterrorism operation in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions to ensure the safety of people and thwart terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime which it said had made an unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation in a number of Russian regions.

IN BRIEF: Russia launches counterterrorism measures in Kursk Region
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, over 76,000 people have already been evacuated from border areas
Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes ‘Foreign Legion’ in Kharkov Region
According to the military agency, the enemy lost up to 95 troops, four pickup trucks, two howitzers and a self-propelled artillery system
Russian diplomats in US to seek access to extradited Russian national Petrov
According to the consul general, a request for a consular meeting with him had already been sent to US officials
What we know about operation to destroy Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to carry out raids deep into the territory of Russia
Mi-28NM helicopters strike Ukrainian units in Kursk Region — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the statement, the helicopters fired unguided S-13 air rockets at detected targets
Annual inflation in Russia down to 9.11% over week — Economy Ministry
"Inflation in the consumer market decelerated to 0.08% over the week from July 23 to 29, 2024," the ministry informed
Russia announces counterterrorism measures in Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions
The Russian National Antiterrorism Committee said the government is taking action to ensure the safety of people, maintain law and order and strengthen the protection of sites against terrorism
Russian tanks take positions to eliminate Ukrainian mobile armored groups in Kursk Region
The military agency has also published footage of tank crews moving to their firing positions
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempt to break through in Kursk Region
Units from Battlegroup North and reserves have been thwarting Ukrainian attempts to break through with army aviation and artillery near Ivashkovskoye, Malaya Loknya and Olgovka in the Kursk Region
What is known about situation in Kursk Region after Ukrainian attempted breakthrough
Russian forces reveal accumulations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment through shelling, the Russian military is suppressing the attempts of individual units to break through deep into the territory
Gazprom delivering 42.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to western and central European countries
Battlegroup Center tests new crewless platform for delivery of munitions, food
"Servicemen of the battlegroup Center conducted battlefield tests of a new unmanned tracked platform for ammunition and food delivery," the ministry said
Kursk Region's Sudzha is not under Ukrainian army’s control — mayor
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Situation on border in Kursk Region not critical — commander
Apty Alaudinov refuted reports circulated on Ukrainian Telegram channels that Akhmat fighters have allegedly left their positions in this area
Belarus warns may question need in keeping Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Minsk
Advisor and Envoy of the Belarusian Embassy in Russia Alexander Shpakovsky noted that Minsk has not had any diplomatic representation in Ukraine for more than two years
Russia builds more than 8,000 mosques, Islamic schools in 20 years
According to the Mufti Council, some 20 million Muslims live within Russia's 146 million population
Russian upper house’s relevant committee passes bill legalizing cryptocurrency mining
It is suggested that the requirements to activities of individuals and legal entities engaged in digital currency mining will be established by the Russian government together with the Bank of Russia
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.3 mln cubic meters
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Canada imposes sanctions on Belarusian president’s son
According to the Canadian Foreign Ministry, the restrictions mark the fourth anniversary of Belarusian presidential election, which Canada views as "fraudulent"
Medvedev calls for crushing enemy, learning lessons from developments in Kursk Region
In his opinion, Kiev was particularly guided by a desire to demonstrate the best sides of its dwindling forces to its masters in order to get more money and weapons
Avtovaz increases July sales by 28% to 37,600 cars
At the same time sales decreased by 5% compared to June 2024
Russian Railways passenger transportation rises by 10.1% in July to 116.8 mln people
The holding added that in January-July, 727.8 mln passengers were transported on Russian railways, which is 7.5% more than a year earlier
Putin offers condolences to Brazilian president over airliner crash in Sao Paulo
The Russian leader asked to convey his words of heartfelt sympathy and support to those who lost their loved ones in this air disaster
Ukraine's attack on Kursk region aggravates the conflict — Global Times
"To some extent, the attack on Russian targets is a result of the US' fueling the fire," expert Li Haidong said
Russian forces wipe out over 1,000 Ukrainian troops in battle for Pavlovka in DPR
Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Monday that Russian troops had fully liberated the community of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of heavy combat action
Bitcoin falls by over 13% to $52,096
Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology
Zaporozhye nuke plant intact after Ukrainian attack on host city
The background radiation at the nuclear power plant remains normal
Russia evacuates over 76,000 people from border areas in Kursk Region
More than 4,400 residents of the region’s border areas have been placed in some 60 temporary accommodations
US may use conflict in Middle East to start World War III — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader pointed out that he was not indulging in propaganda against the US or some traditional allies of other CIS countries
Olympic chief Bach says his re-election after next IOC presidential run still possible
Athletes from Russia were subjected to a series of sanctions since IOC President Bach took the reign over the IOC
Russia delivers 19 strikes at Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North struck manpower and military equipment of eight Ukrainian army brigades in the Volchansk and Liptsy areas over the week, the ministry reported
F-16 fighter jets spotted over Kherson Region in first such case — official
Pavel Filipchuk said that the F-16s will soon be featured as exhibits at a Moscow display of captured military equipment
Russia approves law on legalizing cryptocurrency mining
Requirements for the activities of individuals and legal entities mining digital currency, including participants in mining pools, as well as for individuals organizing their activities, will be established by the Russian Government in coordination with the Bank of Russia
OPEC+ actions may soon bring oil prices back to $80 per barrel — experts
According to Dmitry Skryabin, future prices will be affected by the reaction of the US Federal Reserve and its possible rate cut, the situation with financial and economic stimulus in China, as well as the reaction of OPEC+
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Lipetsk Region
A state of emergency was declared in the region as crews work to clear the area of unexploded objects
Ukrainian troops shell DPR 22 times in 24 hours, wounding two civilians
Ukrainian troops fired 62 rounds of various munitions at the republic’s towns with 14 shelling attacks in the Donetsk area and eight — in the Gorlovka area
Russia to lower wheat export duty to $5.17 per tonne from August 7
The export duty rate on wheat is calculated based on an indicative price of $216.7 per tonne, on barley - $177.9 per tonne, on corn - $194.8 per tonne
Bucharest becomes foothold for threats against Russia
Military expert Alexander Stepanov specified that along with the key hub in Poland’s Rzeszow, Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base "will acquire the status of a new bridgehead," becoming NATO’s largest base in Europe, with double the capacity of Germany’s Ramstein base
Borsa Istanbul resumes trading after suspension due to external markets fluctuations
Earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced inflation data for July on Monday
Fortunes of richest Russians up by $24.29 bln since start of year — Bloomberg
Shareholder of Russia’s largest iron ore producer Metalloinvest Alisher Usmanov nursed the heaviest losses in the period, with his fortune losing $4.85 bln to $16.2 bln
IOC chief enters criminal conspiracy to disqualify competitive athletes — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova also emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into Thomas Bach’s relations with Ukraine’s national Olympic Committee and its members
Netanyahu warns about heavy price those who attack Israel will have to pay
"Iran and its minions are looking to surround us in a stranglehold of terrorism, Israeli Prime Minister said.
Minsk demands that Kiev take measures to prevent incidents that may cause escalation
The Belarusian diplomatic agency warned the Ukrainian diplomat that Belarus reserved the right to take retaliatory measures in order to protect its territory should such provocations repeat
Brent prices drop below $77 per barrel on ICE — market data
WTI futures with the settlement in September lost 4.29% to $73.64 per barrel
Putin signs law allowing foreign banks to open branches in Russia
Foreign banks will have the right to work in the securities market through a branch created in Russia
Chechen commander sees Ukraine facing defeat after Kursk Region fighting
Apty Alaudinov also noted that the Russian Armed Forces were doing everything to defend Russian territories
Widow of Russia's ex-president Yeltsin shares memories of his friendship with Nemtsov
The two had the relations of friendship, which continued no matter whatever turn Nemtsov's political biography might take, Naina Yeltsina said during a remembrance service for the slain politician
F-16 jets can hardly influence frontline situation in Ukraine
Aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre believes F-16 can be delivered in parts by trucks to Ukraine, as otherwise they will be immediately downed by Russia
Su-34 strikes Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the ministry, the strike at previously detected targets used a fuel-air explosive bomb, an ODAB-500, with a universal gliding and correction module
UN Secretary General’s office mum on stance on Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region
"We reiterate our call for all concerned to act responsibly and ensure the protection of civilians," UN Associate Spokeswoman Florencia Soto Nino added
US announces another military aid package to Ukraine
It was worth $125 mln, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said
Press review: Day three of Ukraine's assault on Kursk and US urges Iran to keep cool head
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 9th
Group visa-free tourist flow between Russia, China reach 580,000 people
Chinese nationals visiting Russia amounted to 240,000 people from the indicated figure
Kursk NPP operating in regular mode — Rosatom
All systems are functioning normally
London sanctions Zaporozhye, Kherson regions’ heads, Russian banks’ management
Members of the management of Sberbank, Gazprombank and Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Goznak, member of the supervisory board of VTB Bank Valery Sidorenko have been sanctioned as well
Putin discusses struggle against terrorism with Security Council
The Russian president passed the floor to FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov to make a report
Serbian president says Russia warns of preparations for Western-backed coup
"Those who dream of achieving something by force will fail," Aleksandar Vucic said
UK follows US in extending license for transactions with Russia’s depository
The relevant document was posted by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation of the UK
Russian stock market opens with leading indices decline, while yuan rises
The yuan accelerated its growth to 11.804 rubles (+2.85 kopecks)
Russia increases oil and gas revenues by 61.6% to $79.98 bln in 7 months
Taxes on the extraction and export of oil and gas condensate brought $93.64 bln the budget in seven months
Newborn in Guinea named after Russian president — TV
According to Fernand Kamano, his wife and relatives supported his decision
Cyprus extradites Russian national Petrov to US
Artur Petrov was arrested in Cyprus on August 26, 2023, at Washington’s request on charges of illegally exporting US-made microelectronics to Russia
Gaza authorities confirm deadly Israeli strike on school — AFP
The number of fatalities at this time is 90 to 100, several dozen have been injured
Russia’s manufacturing PMI index down to 53.6 points in July — S&P Global
The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown
IAEA chief calls for 'maximum restraint' around Kursk nuke plant
Rafael Grossi also noted that it is necessary to ensure the physical integrity of a nuclear power plant regardless of its location
Tanzania-flagged ships sinks in Black Sea
The ship sank 26 nautical miles from the Romanian town of Sfantu Gheorghe
Polish PM warns against suspending Hungary from Schengen Area
It is reported that Europe "should not distance the Hungarians from itself"
Russia’s retail trade turnover up 8.8% YOY in H1 2024 — statistics
Retail sales in June 2024 gained 6.3% annually to 4.524 trillion rubles ($52.4 bln)
Thousands take to streets in Berlin to rally for peace, against arms deliveries
Demonstrators carried blue flags with the dove of peace and German flags as well as banners calling for peace and stopping arms shipments
Kursk NPP operating in regular mode — Rosatom
The remaining specialists are working in accordance with the schedule
S-500 system to be supplied to Armed Forces after 2015
Victor Gumenny said the advanced systems may solve the tasks of air-space defence and may fight hypersonic weapons
Novel multifunctional SU-30SM2 fighter jets supplied to Russian Defense Ministry — UAC
According to the UAC, the new jets are outfitted with cutting-edge high-precision weapons capable of delivering strikes on air, land, and sea
Russian MFA sees Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region as 'semblance of activity' amid failures
It is reported that a drone strike on an ambulance killed a paramedic and the driver
Bitcoin price climbs to $61,128 — trading data
The cryptocurrency slowed down later to $60,708, up 9.56%
Lufthansa Group suspends flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut
The air carrier offers free cancellation or rebooking of tickets for passengers affected by such measures
Putin extends greetings on Sportsman’s Day
The Russian leader expressed confidence "that such large-scale and responsible work will certainly continue."
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 39.6 mcm via Sudzha
The pumping volume has increased almost by 3% versus Friday
Captive Ukrainian soldier reveals main goal of operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the captive Ukrainian service member, after the shelling attack began, the troops went to hide in basements
Iran may reconsider plans of multi-pronged attack on Israel — media
According to Politico, two senior US officials said that the Washington administration "has in recent days worked through diplomatic channels"
Mint of Finland announces closing
All the projects will be ended by next spring
Gazprom supplies 38.5 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine
On August 6, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk region, where the Sudzha gas pumping station is located
Algeria requests UN Security Council meeting over Israeli attack on Gaza school — diplomat
The date and format of the meeting have yet to be agreed upon
US planning to fabricate another doping scandal against Russian athletes — SVR
The most powerful "blow" will be dealt to rhythmic gymnastics, synchronized swimming and figure skating, the statement said
Russian army destroys Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region using loitering munitions
The Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of equipment
Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region calls peace solution into question — Chinese expert
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Russia says battlegroup West captured 35 Ukrainian strongpoints
The enemy lost up to 440 militants over the past day, said Ivan Bigma, the group's spokesman
Putin signs law on legalizing cryptocurrency mining in Russia
Only Russian legal entities and individual entrepreneurs included in a register will have the right to mine
Group of Russia’s Northern Fleet ships holds drills in Barents Sea
A group of Northern Fleet ships held drills on ensuring Russia’s economic security in the Barents Sea
Moscow considers Council of Europe report contribution to Odessa tragedy investigation
The report points out that it is impossible for the Ukrainian authorities to carry out the investigation in the current circumstances
Moscow to appeal to global bodies to recognize Ukraine’s actions in Kursk as terrorism
According to Valery Fadeyev, the Ukrainian attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region resulted in civilian fatalities
US Treasury renews license for operations with Moscow Exchange until October 12
The Treasury introduced sanctions against the Moscow Exchange in June
Russian chess player may be banned for life after trying to poison opponent
The RCF executive added that the federation is deeply disappointed by the incident involving chess player Umaiganat Osmanova
Russian peacekeepers remove three observation posts in Karabakh
No ceasefire violations were recorded in the Russian peacekeeper contingent’s zone of responsibility in the past 24 hours, the statement added
Self-propelled gun for airborne troops on trials in special military operation zone
"The Lotos is created to replace the Nona self-propelled artillery unit in service in artillery units of airborne troops since 1981," President of Kalashnikov Holding Alan Lushnikov said
What we know about Russian operation against Ukrainian formations in Kursk Region
The operation to destroy enemy formations is ongoing, and Ukrainian attempts to advance into Russia have been thwarted
Belarusian air defense takes down aerial targets flying from Ukraine — Lukashenko
Overnight and today, since early morning, the search has been on for what was eliminated, Lukashenko said
Iran ready to strike Israel again once 'conditions are ripe' — senior IRGC commander
According to Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Tehran "is sad to see that [Israel] has been committing crimes in Palestine for nearly nine months with the support of the US and its European allies"
US sends 12 warships to Middle East amid tensions in region — newspaper
On July 30, Israeli warplanes fired four missiles at the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiya, which serves as a Hezbollah stronghold
Russia urges Israel to refrain from attacking civilian facilities in Gaza — diplomat
Moscow reiterates its principled and consistent position on the need for strict compliance with international humanitarian law
