BELGOROD, August 10. /TASS/. Governor of the borderline Russian region of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov has visited the village of Poroz where Ukrainian militants had taken two local residents hostage after breaking into the village.

The two villagers have already reunited with their families, the governor said on his Telegram channel. "They are all right now, <…> safe and together again with their families," Gladkov said. He also posted a video of his meeting with locals.

Earlier, Gladkov said that access to the village had been blocked as part of a counterterrorism operation currently being conducted in the region.

On Friday, Russia launched a counterterrorism operation in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions to ensure the safety of people and thwart terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime which it said had made an unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation in a number of Russian regions.