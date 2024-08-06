Ka-52 helicopter crew hit Ukrainian stronghold in Battlegroup North's responsibility zone

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The crew of the Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter hit a stronghold and manpower of the Ukrainian armed forces with unguided air missiles in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup North, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

All targets were hit by S-8 unguided air missiles and Vikhr guided air missiles. After that the crew performed an anti-missile maneuver, released heat flares and returned to the departure airfield.

The navigator of the Ka-52 helicopter, Alexander, said that the flight was carried out at extremely low altitudes.

"By the order from the regiment command post, we took off from the base airfield. We flew at extremely low altitudes," he said.