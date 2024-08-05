Nine more refugees leave Rukban camp in Syria — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Syria’s authorities and the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry) have helped nine more refugees leave the Rukban camp in the al-Tanf area, where the humanitarian situation is on the edge of catastrophe, Vadim Kulit, the center’s deputy chief, said on Monday.

"The situation in the Rukban refugee camp located in the US-occupied al-Tanf area remains unfavorable. Thanks to the efforts Syria’s authorities and the Russian reconciliation center, nine refugees (five men and four children) left the camp," he said, adding that the United States demonstrates utter inability to help people leave the refugee camp and return to their homes.

He also said that a Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of sniper fire by terrorists at positions of government troops near the settlement of Kawkaba in the Hama governorate.