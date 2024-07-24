Russia’s construction of NPP in Burkina Faso matter of country’s survival — envoy

NAIROBI, July 24. /TASS/. The construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Burkina Faso with Moscow’s support is a matter of the country’s survival, Russian Ambassador to Burkina Faso Igor Martynov said in an interview with TASS.

"Solving the problem of energy supply is a major issue of Burkina Faso’s survival. President Ibrahim Traore has announced the NPP construction project as prior," he said, adding that the two countries signed a roadmap on peaceful atom cooperation this March.

The roadmap determines specific steps on creating Burkina Faso’s workforce capacity in the area of peaceful atom, on developing nuclear infrastructure and shaping a positive public opinion on nuclear energy in Burkina Faso and other African states, the diplomat noted, adding that the parties plan to build a nuclear power plant in the country by 2030.