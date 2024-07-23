Russia, Syria to work together to build better future for Middle East — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Working together, Russia and Syria will build a better future not only for their peoples, but also for the entire Middle East, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov said.

"I am sure that working together we will undoubtedly build a better future not only for our peoples, but also for the entire Middle East," he said at a roundtable discussion on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Syria.

"Today we will honor all the heroes who have fallen protecting the sovereignty and independence of the Syrian Arab Republic. And I am proud that the Soviet Union and then Russia stood together with the Syrian people to protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the Syrian Arab Republic. And today we are already seeing the fruits of our friendship," the diplomat pointed out.