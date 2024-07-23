West unwilling to cooperate equitably with Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The recent NATO summit confirmed that Western countries are not ready for mutually beneficial and equitable cooperation with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the leaders of Russian non-profits.

"It is clear that the West is not ready for mutually beneficial and equitable cooperation. As I’ve already said, it is still clinging to its old positions which are slipping away, slowly but surely," the top Russian diplomat said.

"All of this has yet again been confirmed by the NATO summit in Washington D.C. where a declaration was approved which yet again reiterated the West’s unilateral approaches," Lavrov added.

NATO’s anniversary summit was held in Washington D.C. on July 9-11, 2024, marking the 75th anniversary of signing the North Atlantic Treaty in 1949. In the summit’s final declaration, the leaders of the alliance’s member states assured that they will continue supporting Ukraine "on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership." That said, the bloc members noted that they will send "an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met.".