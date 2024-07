MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Europe is now going through a rough time and is "creaking at the seams", Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Europe is now creaking at the seams. It is not a good time for Europe right now. Therefore, history is bound to recur in one configuration or another," he told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin in response to his remark that the previous confrontation with the West ended with the breakup of the Soviet Union.