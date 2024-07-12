Russia doesn’t doubt new UK cabinet will continue anti-Russian policy — MFA

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia does not doubt the new UK cabinet will continue the confrontational anti-Russian policy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have no doubts about the continuity of the confrontational anti-Russian policy under the Labour government. All possible assistance to the regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky along with the demonstration of British 'leadership' in mobilizing foreign aid to Kiev and countering Russia on the international stage will obviously remain the priority of Labour's foreign policy, albeit to the detriment of the social and economic well-being of their own country," the diplomat said.

Zakharova said the first steps of new UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his cabinet "make it clear that the Labour Party is not going to deviate from the US-dictated Western policy toward Russia."

"The determination to hold our country's top leadership accountable for 'war crimes' and the unchanged policy of nudging Ukraine ahead down the Euro-Atlantic path have been confirmed. The search for ways to confiscate frozen Russian government assets for the needs of the Kiev regime continues, and new military tranches are announced," the spokeswoman went on to say.

The Labor Party emerged from July 4 elections with 412 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons. Starmer is the 58th prime minister in UK history, but only the seventh Labour prime minister.