Ukraine allowed to participate in Security Council meeting only under US’ request — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, July 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian permanent mission to the UN filed an incorrect request for participation of the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, and Russia, who chairs this body in July, allowed the participation of the Ukrainian representative only under the US’ request, Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya said.

At the beginning of the meeting on Ukraine, the Russian representative pointed out that the Ukrainian request that was filed earlier was composed with gross violations of the Security Council operation practice, "was not addressed to the president of the Security Council," and even "did not contain the basic protocol formulas, used in the diplomatic practice," and the only sentence in the request was: "allow Ukraine to participate in the meeting."

"Nevertheless, in the absence of objections of other Council members, we allow Ukraine to participate in today’s meeting, but only with consideration that it was requested by a Security Council member - the United States," the Russian envoy said.