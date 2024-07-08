Russia cautions Latin American nations against supplying weapons to Ukraine — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia cautions Latin American countries against giving in to US pressure and sending weapons to Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine on Monday.

"We caution our Latin American colleagues against giving in to US pressure, especially in terms of arms deliveries to Ukraine," he said. "It would be viewed as an extremely destructive move, it would be a blow to our bilateral relations."

Ryabkov also pointed out that Moscow sees the pressure Latin America is facing in terms of their non-adherence to sanctions against Russia.

"Things are quite complicated now as they are under a lot of pressure and we are well aware of it," the Russian diplomat continued.

"However, the political maturity, the fundamental ability to distinguish between the fundamental interests of our states and the conjuncture that is being imposed on them on behalf of Washington - all this together - inspires us with not just hope, but confidence that we will carry on, moving forward along the path of progressive development of relations and deepening of mutual understanding with the entire region of Latin America and the Caribbean," Ryabkov added.