Moscow-London relations unlikely to change much after British election — Russian senator

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. London’s relations with Moscow will not change much after the Labor Party comes to power in the United Kingdom following a general election, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.

"As for its policy towards Russia and support for Ukraine, no significant changes will take place after the Labor Party comes to power. The two main parties did not debate on the issue before the election. However, it’s quite possible that the Labor Party, which secured a victory not due to its convincing platform but because the people are tired of the Conservatives, will fail in its mission," the Russian senator wrote on Telegram.

Kosachev says that the Labor Party’s success came as absolutely no surprise, "given the numerous failures that occurred during the 14-year conservative rule." "The overriding factor is that the people's quality of life has declined for the first time since the 1950s. This was affected by rising inflation and unemployment, the negative consequences of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as by the inflow of illegal immigrants and the collapse of the state healthcare system," the senator noted. However, he’s not sure that the Labor Party will succeed "in solving the heap of problems" it has inherited from its opponents.

The UK’s Labor Party won the country’s general election, securing 410 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, which is enough to form a government. The Conservative Party suffered the biggest defeat in history.