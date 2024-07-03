Eight injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Zaporozhye nuke plant — Rosatom CEO

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Kiev conducted drone attacks on an electrical substation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Wednesday morning, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"At around 10:30 a.m. Moscow time (7:30 a.m. GMT - TASS), three drones attacked the Raduga electrical substation in Energodar which supplies electricity to the town and is affiliated with the ZNPP’s infrastructure," Likhachev said. Eight staff members were injured, he specified. They have received the necessary assistance, he added.

Most of Energodar was left without electricity and water following the Ukrainian attack, Eduard Senovoz, the mayor of Energodar, where the nuclear facility is located, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Background radiation at the ZNPP is within the normal range, Valery Khitarov, head of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency’s branch in the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS.

"The damage to the Raduga substation did not affect the operation of the power plant. We continue performing constant monitoring," Khitarov said.