One civilian killed, nine others wounded in Ukrainian army’s shelling of Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, July 2. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and nine others were wounded in the Ukrainian army’s shelling of the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine over the last 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"We have nine civilians wounded over the past day. Seven of them have received medical assistance and are undergoing outpatient treatment. Two others are in serious condition and are under medical surveillance. I hope that assistance will be rendered and they will return to their families within the shortest time possible. It is very regretful that one civilian from Novaya Tavolzhanka was killed," the governor said.

The Ukrainian army’s artillery bombardments damaged 39 private homes, an outbuilding and 19 cars in Belgorod. The Ukrainian military fired 15 munitions against communities of the Belgorodsky district and launched 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, with five of them shot down by air defenses. The attacks damaged two private homes, three cars, two infrastructure facilities and the roof of a production facility, he specified.

Ukrainian drones also attacked the villages of Bogun-Gorodok and Gruzskoye in the Borisovsky district, damaging nine private households, an outbuilding and an electric power line. In the Volokonovsky district, an electric power line was damaged as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the Ukrainian military attacked the villages of Vyazovoye, Demidovka, Popovka and Terebreno, damaging four private homes, two cars and electric power lines, the governor said.

In the Graivoronsky district, the Ukrainian army launched five drones and fired 35 munitions against populated areas in four shelling attacks. In the city of Graivoron, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked an apartment block, smashing a window in one apartment. In the village of Bezymeno, Ukrainian drones dropped explosives, setting two private homes on fire. In the Shebekinsky district, Ukrainian attacks damaged two private homes, a trade outlet building, a production building on the premises of a commercial enterprise and a gas supply line, he said.