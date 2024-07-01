Russia-led security bloc fully capable of ensuring stability in Eurasia — diplomat

MINSK, July 1. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) possesses all the tools to be the main engine ensuring security from Belarus to Russia’s Far East, Russian Ambassador to Minsk Boris Gryzlov said.

"The CSTO is a major instrument of ensuring international security from Brest to Vladivostok. This organization has all the resources, wherewithal and expertise to be a reliable guarantor of regional security. Cooperation within this international structure is developing in all areas and includes not only military collaboration but also foreign policy coordination," he wrote in an article for Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Unlike NATO, the CSTO member countries have never wanted to turn the organization into a confrontation-oriented bloc which seeks some sort of domination with the right to interfere in the affairs of sovereign countries," he emphasized.

The Russian diplomat noted that the economy and security of Russia and Belarus depend largely on the processes in the Eurasian space. "This is due to the numerous and highly-intensive ties with the countries of this macro-region in various spheres. Moscow and Minsk attach great significance to the development of cooperation both in the bilateral format and within international organizations, such as the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union - TASS), CSTO, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States - TASS), etc. Trade indicators between EAEU countries, with a record-breaking level of 7.4 trillion rubles (around $84.67 billion under the current exchange rate) being reached in 2023, vividly demonstrate the efficiency of our work," Gryzlov noted.

"One more important trend has emerged in recent years. We see the gradual linking between integration processes across entire Eurasia within the EAEU, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS) and other formats, such as the One Belt One Road. In this way, a greater Eurasian partnership is being formed. This partnership is open for all parties who are interested in it. Such a multi-level model of cooperation makes it possible for each country to choose the degree of integration and areas of cooperation. And this is clearly seen in the example of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus] as the EAEU mechanisms and norms are integrated practically seamlessly. Having a years-long experience of close partnership, Russia and Belarus are now acting as a driving engine of integration. Naturally, we are ready to share our experience and involve new partners, first of all, countries of the global majority, into these processes," the Russian ambassador added.