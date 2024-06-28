US presidential debate not on Russia’s radar, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The US presidential debate is outside Russia’s scope of interest, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It’s not on our radar," he said. "We have a lot of issues that matter much more for our country, that are relevant for us. These are the issues that our president is focusing on," Peskov added.

"The US debate does not fit into these priorities," he reiterated.

Answering a clarifying question about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had watched the debate, the press secretary said: "I don’t think you can expect the Russian president to set his alarm clock to wake up early in the morning for a US debate."

On Thursday, Atlanta, Georgia, hosted the season’s first US presidential debate between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.