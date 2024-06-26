Kremlin spokesman comments on potentially swapping Gershkovich by calling for discretion

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any communication about prisoner exchanges requires discretion, as he commented on potentially swapping Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter accused of espionage.

"Now, as before, one can’t talk about any signals. One can only repeat that this issue needs discretion," he said at a news conference.

Peskov said the Kremlin can’t comment on the trial and said it is necessary to "wait for the verdict."

"It is a very, very high-profile story in the United States, but not so high-profile in our country," he said.

The Russian Federal Security Service, also known as the FSB, said that Gershkovich, collected information constituting a state secret about a Russian defense industry enterprise on orders from the US. The reporter was detained in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg in March last year. The reporter faces up to 20 years in prison. He has not pleaded guilty.