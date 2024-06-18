Putin, Kim greet each other with a hug

PYONGYANG, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greeted each other with a hug when they met at the airport.

As the Russian president arrived in Pyongyang at 3 a.m. local time, the North Korean leader met the Russian president at the aircraft boarding steps. Kim Jong Un had walked out onto the red carpet on the tarmac as a mobile stairway was heading toward the Russian president's aircraft.

Before the embrace, the leaders exchanged a long handshake. Afterward, a Korean girl wearing a national dress called hanbok bowed and presented Putin with a bouquet of flowers.

Accompanied by an honorary escort of motorcyclists, the leaders rode in the Russian president's Aurus car through nighttime Pyongyang to the Kumsusan government residence, which they entered together. They were engaged in a conversation, assisted by an interpreter.

The working program of the friendly state visit will begin on the morning of June 19. After its completion Putin will travel to Vietnam, also on a state visit.